Meet Tuscaloosa Academy's Preston Lancaster, the 2023 ASWA Class 2A Back of the Year

Tuscaloosa Academy quarterback Preston Lancaster had a historic 2023 season.

The junior, who was a First-Team All-State member and The Tuscaloosa News' 2023 AISA-Class 3A Player of the Year, finished the season with a quarterback rating of 133.2, going 254-of-365 for 3,941 yards with 46 touchdowns and only being intercepted 10 times. He also ran the ball 90 times for 213 yards and nine scores.

For his efforts, Lancaster was named the Alabama Sports Writers Association's Class 2A Back of the Year on Tuesday at the 2023 Mr. Football & Players of the Years Banquet in Montgomery. Lancaster was up against Fyffe's Logan Anderson and B.B. Comer's Kamore Harris.

"It feels good," Lancaster said after winning the award. "(I was) not at all (expecting it), to be honest.

"(When I heard my name) I was kind of worried about what to say when I got up there. I'm really excited though."

Tuscaloosa Academy head coach Josh Wright was in attendance with Lancaster when he was named the winner, along with Lancaster's parents, Paige and Mark, and TA's defensive coordinator, coach Todd Bradford. Lancaster is Wright's first player that he has coached in the AHSAA to win a Back of the Year or Lineman of the Year award.

"We are gratefully humbled," Wright said. "He had a phenomenal season and everyone that watched us knew we went as he went. I'm proud of him, and all of those kids deserved it. You get great awards when you have great seasons. We are super proud of him."

Lancaster wrapped up his junior season for the Knights, leading them to a 10-3 record and a state quarterfinals appearance in their second year in the AHSAA. He recently received his first offer from Murray State University on Jan. 18, and Wright said he is quickly picking up momentum on the recruiting front.

"It means a lot to me, it's just been fun playing with my friends," Lancaster said. "(Next season) I am going to try to work hard to do better than I did last season."

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: High school football: TA's Preston Lancaster named Class 2A Back of the Year