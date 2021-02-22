Meet trailblazing climber Janja Garnbret who is competing to win at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics

TheWolverine.com

The No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines (16-1, 11-1 Big Ten) went into Columbus and beat No. 4 Ohio State, 92-87, in what is being considered "the game of the year" so far in college basketball. To say Sunday’s Michigan game at Ohio State lived up to its billing would be an understatement. While we haven’t seen every college basketball game this year, we’ve seen enough to know U-M’s 92-87 win in Columbus was at least one of the best games of the year in college basketball.