Meet the top women’s college basketball recruits in North Carolina, the HS class of 2025

Last week, Independence High’s Kamryn Kitchen committed to Virginia after reclassifying up a year, into the class of 2024.

For now, Kitchen — scheduled to graduate Wednesday — is still officially in the class of 2025 and is the No. 2 college basketball recruit in the state.

Here are the other players in the top 25.

This list includes rising seniors, players who would graduate during the 2024-25 school year. It is inclusive of players who have played the bulk of their careers in the state and not moved here to play for a non-traditional school.

▪ Note: The Observer has ranked the boys’ basketball and high school football top 25 players for years. This is the first time the media company has ranked the girls’ players. The rankings were done by Randall Clark, a co-host of The Observer’s Talking Preps streaming show.

Rk. Name School Pos. College 1. Kate Sears Watauga Combo Virginia Tech 2. Kamryn Kitchen Independence 2G Virginia* 3. Adelaide Jernigan Bishop McGuinness W Undecided 4. Caitlyn Jones Rolesville PG Undecided 5. Kylie Torrence High Point Christian SF Boston College 6. Gabrielle White Seaforth Combo Undecided 7. Elle Stone Mallard Creek Combo Undecided 8. Trista Charles Oak Grove F Undecided 9. Skyla Tuthill Winston-Salem Christian 2G Rice 10. Icyss Storm Grace Christian SF Undecided 11. Tionna Pettus Bessemer City F Undecided 12. Samantha Shehan Lake Norman SG Undecided 13. Maya McCorkle Cannon School PG Undecided 14. Alyssa Hankerson 1-of-1 Prep SG Undecided 15. Alana Hankerson 1-of-1 Prep SG Undecided 16. Jocelyne Grier Winston-Salem Christian Combo Undecided 17. Breonna Roaf Terry Sanford G Undecided 18. Alexis Shehan Lake Norman SF Undecided 19. Jamyia Lindsey Richmond Senior PG Undecided 20. Peyton Harvey AC Reynolds PG Undecided 21. Braelyn Stilwell East Burke PG Undecided 22. Samiyah Barker Durham Hillside PG Undecided 23. Shaymiah Bailey Mount Tabor PF Undecided 24. Shalyn Bell North Stanly PF/C Undecided 25. Whitney Rogers Cherokee W Undecided

*Kitchen has reclassified into the 2024 class and is expected to graduate Wednesday