Meet the top women’s college basketball recruits in North Carolina, the HS class of 2025

langston wertz jr., randall clark
Last week, Independence High’s Kamryn Kitchen committed to Virginia after reclassifying up a year, into the class of 2024.

For now, Kitchen — scheduled to graduate Wednesday — is still officially in the class of 2025 and is the No. 2 college basketball recruit in the state.

Here are the other players in the top 25.

This list includes rising seniors, players who would graduate during the 2024-25 school year. It is inclusive of players who have played the bulk of their careers in the state and not moved here to play for a non-traditional school.

Note: The Observer has ranked the boys’ basketball and high school football top 25 players for years. This is the first time the media company has ranked the girls’ players. The rankings were done by Randall Clark, a co-host of The Observer’s Talking Preps streaming show.

Rk.

Name

School

Pos.

College

1.

Kate Sears

Watauga

Combo

Virginia Tech

2.

Kamryn Kitchen

Independence

2G

Virginia*

3.

Adelaide Jernigan

Bishop McGuinness

W

Undecided

4.

Caitlyn Jones

Rolesville

PG

Undecided

5.

Kylie Torrence

High Point Christian

SF

Boston College

6.

Gabrielle White

Seaforth

Combo

Undecided

7.

Elle Stone

Mallard Creek

Combo

Undecided

8.

Trista Charles

Oak Grove

F

Undecided

9.

Skyla Tuthill

Winston-Salem Christian

2G

Rice

10.

Icyss Storm

Grace Christian

SF

Undecided

11.

Tionna Pettus

Bessemer City

F

Undecided

12.

Samantha Shehan

Lake Norman

SG

Undecided

13.

Maya McCorkle

Cannon School

PG

Undecided

14.

Alyssa Hankerson

1-of-1 Prep

SG

Undecided

15.

Alana Hankerson

1-of-1 Prep

SG

Undecided

16.

Jocelyne Grier

Winston-Salem Christian

Combo

Undecided

17.

Breonna Roaf

Terry Sanford

G

Undecided

18.

Alexis Shehan

Lake Norman

SF

Undecided

19.

Jamyia Lindsey

Richmond Senior

PG

Undecided

20.

Peyton Harvey

AC Reynolds

PG

Undecided

21.

Braelyn Stilwell

East Burke

PG

Undecided

22.

Samiyah Barker

Durham Hillside

PG

Undecided

23.

Shaymiah Bailey

Mount Tabor

PF

Undecided

24.

Shalyn Bell

North Stanly

PF/C

Undecided

25.

Whitney Rogers

Cherokee

W

Undecided

*Kitchen has reclassified into the 2024 class and is expected to graduate Wednesday