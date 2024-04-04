Meet the top girls’ high school basketball coaches of the past 40 years

Editor's note: Viewing this story in our app? Click here for a better experience on our website.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of its Sweet 16 basketball poll, The Observer is honoring the top girls’ coaches in the era. Because The Observer’s coverage area has changed so much through the years — it once stretched to the Triad, mountains and beach — the anniversary team will only include Mecklenburg County coaches.

Note: Until 1997, The Observer named all-star teams by region (All-Mecklenburg, All-Piedmont, All-Upper State SC). Beginning with the ‘97-98 season, The All-Observer team was born, naming the best in the entire region.

Credits

Langston Wertz Jr. | Reporter

Steve Lyttle l Reporter

Lydia Craver | Editor

Justin Pelletier | Editor

The' Pham | Visuals Editor

Rachel Handley | Photo treatment & Design

David Newcomb | Development & Design