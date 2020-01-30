Meet a Top Contender for 2020 Puppy Bowl’s Most Valuable Player

While sports fans are gearing up for the 2020 Super Bowl,

animal lovers are preparing to watch the 16th-annual Puppy Bowl on Animal

Planet. This year’s event will feature 96 dogs, all of whom are up for

adoption. The dogs will compete by scoring touchdowns with dog toys in a

miniature Geico Stadium. Inside Edition met up with Puppy Bowl referee Dan

Schachner to get a sneak preview of one of the top candidates for this year’s

MVP – Most Valuable Pup – award.