Meet the top college basketball recruits in North Carolina, the high school class of 2025
Wednesday night, Myers Park High’s Sadiq White committed to Syracuse for college.
White is the No. 1 player in North Carolina in the class of 2025. Here are the other players in the top 25.
This list includes rising seniors, players who would graduate during the 2024-25 school year. It is inclusive of players who have played the bulk of their careers in the state and not moved here to play for a non-traditional school.
Rk.
Player
School
Ht.
Pos.
College
1.
Sadiq White
Myers Park
6-9
PF
Syracuse
2.
Zymicah Wilkins
Christ School
6-8
PF
Undecided
3.
Eli Ellis
Moravian Prep
6-0
PG
South Carolina
4.
Jackson Keith
Southern Durham
6-6
F
Undecided
5.
Isaiah Denis
Davidson Day
6-5
F
Undecided
6.
Trent Steinour
Lake Norman
6-10
P
Clemson
7.
Isaiah Henry
Cannon School
6-4
W
Undecided
8.
Colt Langdon
Raleigh Millbrook
6-7
F
Undecided
9.
Jaylen Cross
Caldwell Academy
6-4
G
Undecided
10.
Gevonte Ware
1-of-1 Academy
6-9
P
Undecided
11.
Zacch Wiggins
Greensboro Grimsley
6-5
F
Undecided
12.
Jordan Vick
Raleigh Word of God
5-11
PG
East Carolina
13.
Jordan Lowery
Winston-Salem Christian
6-1
PG
Undecided
14.
Bryce Slay
Carmel Christian
6-5
W
Undecided
15.
Will James
Holly Springs
6-3
PG/SG
Undecided
16.
Chadlyn Traylor
North Mecklenburg
6-4
PG
Undecided
17.
Madden Collins
Christ School
6-3
G
Undecided
18.
Tre’ McKinnon
Lake Norman
6-5
F
App State
19.
Trajan Thompson
Providence Day
6-6
F
Undecided
20.
Tayeshaun Smith
1-of-1 Academy
6-7
F
Undecided
21.
JD Bowden
United Faith
6-1
G
Undecided
22.
Preston Copeland
Raleigh St. David’s
6-8
F
Undecided
23.
Jonah Lawrence
Providence Day
6-4
PG
Undecided
24.
Isaac Ericksen
Green Level
6-8
F
Undecided
25.
Shamrius Peterkin
Mount Tabor
6-2
G
Undecided