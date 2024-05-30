Advertisement

Meet the top college basketball recruits in North Carolina, the high school class of 2025

langston wertz jr.
·2 min read

Wednesday night, Myers Park High’s Sadiq White committed to Syracuse for college.

White is the No. 1 player in North Carolina in the class of 2025. Here are the other players in the top 25.

This list includes rising seniors, players who would graduate during the 2024-25 school year. It is inclusive of players who have played the bulk of their careers in the state and not moved here to play for a non-traditional school.

Rk.

Player

School

Ht.

Pos.

College

1.

Sadiq White

Myers Park

6-9

PF

Syracuse

2.

Zymicah Wilkins

Christ School

6-8

PF

Undecided

3.

Eli Ellis

Moravian Prep

6-0

PG

South Carolina

4.

Jackson Keith

Southern Durham

6-6

F

Undecided

5.

Isaiah Denis

Davidson Day

6-5

F

Undecided

6.

Trent Steinour

Lake Norman

6-10

P

Clemson

7.

Isaiah Henry

Cannon School

6-4

W

Undecided

8.

Colt Langdon

Raleigh Millbrook

6-7

F

Undecided

9.

Jaylen Cross

Caldwell Academy

6-4

G

Undecided

10.

Gevonte Ware

1-of-1 Academy

6-9

P

Undecided

11.

Zacch Wiggins

Greensboro Grimsley

6-5

F

Undecided

12.

Jordan Vick

Raleigh Word of God

5-11

PG

East Carolina

13.

Jordan Lowery

Winston-Salem Christian

6-1

PG

Undecided

14.

Bryce Slay

Carmel Christian

6-5

W

Undecided

15.

Will James

Holly Springs

6-3

PG/SG

Undecided

16.

Chadlyn Traylor

North Mecklenburg

6-4

PG

Undecided

17.

Madden Collins

Christ School

6-3

G

Undecided

18.

Tre’ McKinnon

Lake Norman

6-5

F

App State

19.

Trajan Thompson

Providence Day

6-6

F

Undecided

20.

Tayeshaun Smith

1-of-1 Academy

6-7

F

Undecided

21.

JD Bowden

United Faith

6-1

G

Undecided

22.

Preston Copeland

Raleigh St. David’s

6-8

F

Undecided

23.

Jonah Lawrence

Providence Day

6-4

PG

Undecided

24.

Isaac Ericksen

Green Level

6-8

F

Undecided

25.

Shamrius Peterkin

Mount Tabor

6-2

G

Undecided