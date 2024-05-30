Meet the top college basketball recruits in North Carolina, the high school class of 2025

Wednesday night, Myers Park High’s Sadiq White committed to Syracuse for college.

White is the No. 1 player in North Carolina in the class of 2025. Here are the other players in the top 25.

This list includes rising seniors, players who would graduate during the 2024-25 school year. It is inclusive of players who have played the bulk of their careers in the state and not moved here to play for a non-traditional school.