Meet the top 2024 prospects from the state of Alabama

As the summer begins, many of the nation’s top recruits are locking in official visits. Many of those top recruits reside in the Yellow Hammer State.

Last season, Auburn signed six players from the state of Alabama. Four of those were in the top 25, and five made up the top 30. Can Hugh Freeze and staff continue to ride the momentum they built on the back end of last year’s recruiting cycle?

A program such as Auburn, which is in rebuilding mode, must work on keeping the top prospects from their home state within its borders. The Tigers have done just that by reeling in three of the state’s top 25 prospects, and are on pace to haul in a few more.

Ahead of a busy summer full of recruiting news, here’s a look at the state of Alabama’s top 25 prospects for the 2024 recruiting cycle.

D'Angelo Barber, Clay-Chalkville

Vitals

Position: LB

Height: 6-0

Weight: 221

Rating: Three-star

Here’s a trend that you will notice on this list… D’Angelo Barber is one of four players in the top 25 that hail from Clay-Chalkville High School. He remains uncommitted for now, but Auburn is the team to beat as they have collected four predictions from On3 and 247Sports.

Auburn is setting the tone early for in-state LB D'Angelo "DJ" Barber, who returned to the Plains for a visit on Wednesday (VIP). "I feel like Auburn’s pushing about the hardest right now."https://t.co/csTs0f7Rat pic.twitter.com/QxoDJs7mjg — Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) March 23, 2023

Malik Blocton, Pike Road

Vitals

Position: DL

Height: 6-2

Weight: 268

Rating: Four-star

Attending high school just an hour away from Auburn’s campus, in addition to having a brother currently on Auburn’s roster is helping Freeze’s case when it comes to recruiting DL Malik Blocton. Blocton is the younger brother of Auburn DL Marcus Harris, and has probably been to Auburn’s campus “more than any other 2024 recruit.” There aren’t any predicitons out for Blocton yet, but Auburn appears to be the team to beat.

In-state DL Malik Blocton on #Auburn: 'They've always been consistent' (On3+) @AuburnLiveOn3 Good quotes about Tigers’ DL Marcus Harris (Blocton’s brother) and his view on the new staff and defense at Auburn.https://t.co/PiQKrjeCzF — Cole Pinkston (@ColePinkston) May 27, 2023

K.J. Jackson, St. James

Vitals

Position: QB

Height: 6-3

Weight: 215

Rating: Four-star

The first committed player on the list is Montgomery product K.J. Jackson. Jackson pledged to Arkansas back in April, choosing the Razorbacks over North Carolina. Jackson has passed for over 4,800 yards and 70 touchdowns in two seasons as the starter at St. James.

BREAKING: 4⭐️ QB KJ Jackson commits to Arkansas. The Hogs got a good one!! pic.twitter.com/gdFKywQYlq — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) April 9, 2023

JaCorey Whitted, McAdory

Vitals

Position: TE

Height: 6-5

Weight: 253

Rating: Four-star

Whitted has received an Auburn offer, and is in a race with Alabama and Tennessee according to Justin Smith at Touchdown Alabama magazine. In an article from Auburn Undercover in April, Christian Clemente listed Whitted as a tight end that would pair well with 2024 commit Martavious Collins. From the article: Whitted has been playing wide receiver for most of his football career. But at over 6-foot-6 and over 250 pounds, tight end is the future spot for him in college. Whitted visited Auburn earlier this spring and said that he’s looking to come back this summer for a camp to learn more about the tight end position from (Coach Ben) Aigamaua.

#AGTG (wow) after a great camp and a great conversation with @BradBedell I am truly blessed to receive (an) offer from Auburn University #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/doJ52TsOuw — 𝐽𝑎𝐶𝑜𝑟𝑒𝑦 𝐷. 𝑊ℎ𝑖𝑡𝑡𝑒𝑑 (@YbfCorey) June 6, 2022

Jayden Lewis, Anniston

Vitals

Position: CB

Height: 6-0

Weight: 175

Rating: Four-star

The first Auburn commitment on the list is Anniston defensive back Jayden Lewis. Lewis committed to Auburn in February, the same day that five star point guard Tahaad Pettiford also announced his commitment to Auburn’s basketball program.

BREAKING: 2024 Top247 CB Jayden Lewis has committed to Auburn. Second Top247 CB Auburn has in the class. "I got there Saturday and it was the same vibe. It was real love. That really took it over the top and I was ready to commit now.” More: https://t.co/Ss09y4afW5 pic.twitter.com/VJt02z4cbI — Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) February 1, 2023

Josh Flowers, Baker

Vitals

Position: QB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 205

Rating: Four-star

Josh Flowers had a spectacular season for the Baker Hornets in 2022 by passing for 1,992 yards and 20 touchdowns, and rushed for 859 additional yards. He committed to Mississippi State in March, choosing the Bulldogs over Texas A&M, Indiana, NC State, among others.

Baker HS, 4⭐️ quarterback Josh Flowers has committed to Mississippi State — @JoshFlowers2024 posted nearly 3,000 total yards and 25 TDs for @BakerHSFootball last year as a junior. @AL7AFootball #HailState pic.twitter.com/dsc00K9u5Q — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) March 9, 2023

Malcolm Simmons, Benjamin Russell

Vitals

Position: ATH

Height: 6-0

Weight: 165

Rating: Four-star

Malcolm Simmons, a native of nearby Alexander City, received his most recent offer from Auburn in April after attending Junior Day earlier in the calendar year. He called his offer from Auburn “a dream come true,” and that he has developed a strong relationship with wide receivers coach Marcus Davis. Several programs to extend an offer include Arkansas, West Virginia, Georgia State, and Coastal Carolina.

A'Mon Lane, Moody

Vitals

Position: CB

Height: 5-11

Weight: 180

Rating: Four-star

The second Auburn commit on the list checks in at No. 18. A’Mon Lane grew up an Auburn fan, and his dream of playing for the Tigers came true last summer when he committed. He has stayed true despite the coaching change, and is poised to have another great season for the Moody Blue Devils in 2023.

Big Cat gets started in a big way: @247Sports 4-star CB A’Mon Lane out of Moody High School has committed to Auburn. “I grew up an Auburn fan so this is really a dream come true." More on his commitment: https://t.co/eLXHDriC4s pic.twitter.com/fSIWXMfY9m — Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) July 30, 2022

Ronnie Royal, Gulf Shores

Vitals

Position: ATH

Height: 5-9

Weight: 170

Rating: Four-star

Gulf Shores athlete Ronnie Royal III is an up-and-comer in the state of Alabama. He played for Alexandria High School as a freshman before making the move to the beach. According to 247Sports, Royal is not on Auburn’s radar, but he has interest in Boston College and NC State, as he plans to pay those two programs an official visit this month.

Mario Craver, Clay-Chalkville

Vitals

Position: WR

Height: 5-11

Weight: 165

Rating: Four-star

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Mario Craver is down to 🔟 Schools! The 5’11 165 WR from Pinson, AL holds a total of 30 Offers Where Should He Go? 👇🏽https://t.co/k5whgwlHFe pic.twitter.com/mrRR3C48L9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 5, 2023

Damian Thompson, Mars Hill Bible

Vitals

Position: S

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170

Rating: Four-star

J'Marion Burnette, Andalusia

Vitals

Position: RB

Height: 6-1

Weight: 225

Rating: Four-star

The highest-rated Auburn commit from the state of Alabama so far this cycle is running back J’Marion Burnette. Burnette chose Auburn over Alabama, Georgia, and Florida State in March, and adds to what will be an impressive stable of backs for the 2024 season.

4 ⭐️ RB J’Marion Burnette the No. 8 player from Alabama has committed to Auburn!#FREEZEWAURNING🥶 pic.twitter.com/wbPuwDIOdx — TorresOnAuburn 🥶 (@TorresOnAuburn) March 24, 2023

Kavion Henderson, Leeds

Vitals

Position: DL

Height: 6-2

Weight: 250

Rating: Four-star

Arkansas has had success recently recruiting in the state of Alabama, as they have two commits that currently reside in the top 25. Kavion Henderson committed to the Razorbacks last November, choosing Arkansas over Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, and Oklahoma.

Four-star DL Kavion Henderson has been on board with the Razorbacks for quite a while but announced his decision on Sunday. He discusses it here #Arkansas #Razorbacks #WPS (VIP): https://t.co/pESQg4YZRU pic.twitter.com/6K5Ity9G6N — Danny West (@DannyWest247) November 6, 2022

Sterling Dixon, Mobile Christian

Vitals

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-3

Weight: 211

Rating: Four-star

Once a strong Auburn target, Sterling Dixon committed to Alabama last December, and is one of four Alabama commits who make up the top 25.

Bradley Shaw, Hoover

Vitals

Position: LB

Height: 6-1

Weight: 216

Rating: Four-star

As we creep closer to the top 10, it is time to take a look at Hoover’s Bradley Shaw. Shaw has taken an unofficial visit to Auburn, but the Tigers still have work to do in order to lock in the crucial official visit. Shaw has scheduled official visits to Georgia and Notre Dame for this month, with Auburn and Alabama each expected to receive a visit.

Hoover (Ala.) junior LB Bradley Shaw earned an offer from Auburn on Monday. Tigers now in the mix for one of the state's top recruits in 2024. On3: https://t.co/aZn6Hr60qE pic.twitter.com/Jg3xZiF14t — Jeffrey Lee (@JLeeAULive) July 12, 2022

JacQawn McRoy, Clay-Chalkville

Vitals

Position: OT

Height: 6-8

Weight: 365

Rating: Four-star

JacQawn McRoy has held onto an Auburn offer for almost a year, but there has been minimal noise between McRoy and the Tigers since he paid a visit to campus in March. OL coach Jake Thornton told McRoy that he has “league potential”, and McRoy said that he liked the “family atmosphere” that Auburn presents. McRoy has scheduled official visits to Ole Miss, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Oregon this summer.

247Sports' No. 3 OT, Clay-Chalkville's JacQawn McRoy returned to Auburn on Wednesday. At 6'8", 365 pounds, the message to him was simple (VIP). "League potential, get developed, in-home state, hour and 45 minutes from where I’m from."https://t.co/mBnXAoklHP pic.twitter.com/Df5zNY3owz — Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) March 23, 2023

Travaris Banks, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Vitals

Position: S

Height: 6-1

Weight: 195

Rating: Four-star

Travaris Banks has been to Auburn several times, most recently visiting for Junior Day in February. He told Auburn Live in January that Auburn was a top choice, but Mississippi State appears to be the team to beat. He will announce his commitment on June 18 according to Paul Jones of 247Sports.

Northridge physical 4 ⭐️ DB Travaris Banks @BanksTravaris visited the Auburn Tigers over the weekend. He has also recently visited Florida, Florida State and Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/31P39mRRCW — Touchdown Alabama Recruiting (@TDARecruiting) February 1, 2023

Joseph Phillips, Booker T. Washington

Vitals

Position: LB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 251

Rating: Four-star

Auburn already holds a top-40 class, and it could improve with the addition of Joseph Phillips. Phillips included Auburn in his top five in April, and the Tigers are currently favored to earn his commitment. Phillips plays high school football just 21 miles from Jordan-Hare Stadium, so it would be a travesty to let someone as talented as Phillips get away.

Auburn makes the cut for 4-star pass-rusher Joseph Phillips. Cadillac Williams and Auburn's interim staff were his first offer, and the new staff has continued to pursue him heavily (VIP). "They’re one of them schools that show some of the most interest."https://t.co/NrexIApWsZ pic.twitter.com/XgONXMvZ3n — Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) April 13, 2023

Jeremiah Beaman, Parker

Vitals

Position: DL

Height: 6-4

Weight: 265

Rating: Four-star

Jeremiah Beaman is a recent commit to Alabama, choosing the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Clemson, and Georgia last month.

Kevin Riley, Tuscaloosa County

Vitals

Position: RB

Height: 5-11

Weight: 195

Rating: Four-star

Auburn is reportedly looking to take another running back from the 2024 class in addtion to J’Marion Burnette, and Kevin Riley could be that guy. Burnette has been actively recruiting Riley to join him in Auburn, but will it work? According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, the hometown Alabama Crimson Tide is the favorite with a 33.5% chance at landing him.

Looking to take 2 RBs this class, Auburn now has a commitment from the No. 2 RB in the state in J'Marion 'Phat' Burnette. Can Auburn get the No. 1 RB in the state in Kevin Riley? Phat's message to Riley? “Come home."https://t.co/1ymlN1zwxZ pic.twitter.com/GnFogZnq9u — Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) March 24, 2023

Cam Coleman, Central-Phenix City

Vitals

Position: WR

Height: 6-3

Weight: 180

Rating: Four-star

Could Auburn land another top-10 prospect from the home front? Auburn is projected to earn Coleman’s commitment according to On3, and his official visit to the Plains on June 12 could be the push that Auburn needs. He has also scheduled official visits to Clemson and LSU.

5-star WR Cam Coleman tells Auburn Undercover he has locked in his official visit to the Plains. One of Auburn's top overall targets on the entire board will be on campus again soon (VIP): https://t.co/tW6wnJpe0u pic.twitter.com/QsoVd8rNmz — Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) June 4, 2023

Jordan Ross, Vestavia Hills

Vitals

Position: EDGE

Height: 6-5

Weight: 215

Rating: Four-star

For a position that Auburn needs to build depth on, they will have to look somewhere else besides Ross to fill that need. Ross released his top eight in April, and Auburn failed to make the cut. The state’s highest-ranked uncommitted prospect has official visits set for Tennessee, Texas, Georgia, and Florida this summer.

Vestavia Hills elite edge-rusher Jordan Ross @Childsplay_205 is coming off of dropping a Top 8 – Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Texas, LSU, Oregon, USC and Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/h8lquIYHo2 — Justin Smith (@Jdsmith31Smith) April 28, 2023

Perry Thompson, Foley

Vitals

Position: WR

Height: 6-3

Weight: 202

Rating: Five-star

Alabama did a great job of locking down two of the state’s three five-star prospects in Perry Thompson. Thompson chose Alabama over Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, and USC last June. However, Auburn has locked in an official visit for Thompson. Could another flip be on the horizon?

5-star Alabama WR commit Perry Thompson is one of Auburn's biggest targets. The Tigers will get him in for an OV this summer as Marcus Davis and Hugh Freeze try to work a flip (VIP). "Everything on campus just feels like home, it feels good."https://t.co/tLK8bHnTCE pic.twitter.com/KSrnCenR4V — Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) May 10, 2023

Demarcus Riddick, Chilton County

Vitals

Position: LB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 212

Rating: Five-star

Kirby Smart has crossed statelines to take one of the state of Alabama’s top prospects in Demarcus Riddick. Riddick committed to Georgia last November, becoming the first defensive player to commit to the Bulldogs. Auburn is not out of the race, yet, as Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Live reports that he will be on Auburn’s campus next week for a visit.

MORE BIG VISIT NEWS for Auburn. Another elite recruit, Georgia four-star LB commitment Demarcus Riddick, is expected to visit Auburn next week. The latest on the No. 3 LB in 2024… On3+https://t.co/3G6Q9M4B4n — Jeffrey Lee (@JLeeAULive) June 5, 2023

Jaylen Mbakwe, Clay-Chalkville

Vitals

Position: ATH

Height: 5-11

Weight: 170

Rating: Five-star

We began this list with a Clay-Chalkville star, and we will end the list with another. Jaylen Mbakwe begins the summer as the state’s top recruit, and has been an Alabama pledge since last July. But, as is the case with Demarcus Riddick, Auburn is not completely out of the woods to bring in Mbakwe. He visited Auburn last weekend, and left room for Freeze to change his mind.

Alabama five-star commit Jaylen Mbakwe visited Auburn over the weekend, but do the Tigers really have a chance to flip his commitment? "After this visit, I can say they do." On3+https://t.co/giJ8c4tIY6 — Jeffrey Lee (@JLeeAULive) June 5, 2023

