Meet the Times-Union's 2023 All-Division II team: First Coast's best in college football

College football's Division II landscape wouldn't have been the same in 2023 without some notable contributions from the First Coast.

The Times-Union selects its ninth First Coast All-Division II football team, highlighting top performances from Jacksonville-area players across the collegiate game for 2023.

As in most seasons, the Gulf South Conference and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which includes Jacksonville's only NCAA football program in Edward Waters, both account for a substantial number of area selections.

This season also included a finalist for Division II football's top honor: Former St. Augustine quarterback Sammy Edwards, now at Valdosta State, surpassed the 4,000-yard mark to finish among the contenders for the Harlon Hill Trophy.

The Jacksonville area recorded a marked increase in players on Division II rosters this year, up to 177 compared to 149 in 2022.

OFFENSE

QB Sammy Edwards

Valdosta State quarterback Sammy Edwards (12) tries to elude the West Florida pass rush in an October game.

Jr., Valdosta St., St. Augustine

Harlon Hill Trophy finalist completed 327 of 494 passes for 4,223 yards, 34 TD and 11 INT in 14 games.

RB Teon Dollard

Sr., Quincy, Columbia

Played in eight games, rushing 77 times for 580 yards and five TD; second-team All-GLVC.

WR Matthew Rivera

Jr., Arkansas Tech, Parker

Played in 11 games, catching 43 passes for 428 yards and 3 TD.

WR Jaedon Stoshak

Sr., Missouri Southern, University Christian

Lions' top receiver caught 41 passes for 688 yards, 6 TD, plus 161 return yards.

TE Noah Gillan

Jr., Valdosta St., Menendez

Made 19 receptions for 174 yards and a TD in 12 games; second-team All-Gulf South.

TE John Godwin

Jr., Lenoir-Rhyne, Bishop Kenny

Caught 19 passes for 152 yards and 3 TD in 15 games; first-team All-Piedmont Division.

OL Dylan Lampkin

Sr., Edward Waters, First Coast

Played in 10 games at left tackle; first-team All-SIAC selection.

OL Daeshawn Larry

Jr., Gannon, Baker County

Played in 10 games after continued conversion from defensive side of the ball.

OL Mitchell Romig

Gr., Benedict, Oakleaf

Played in eight games as starting center, earning first-team All-SIAC honors.

OL Oake Stipe

Sr.*, West Florida, University Christian

Appeared in 12 games, starting at right guard.

OL Shane Wells

Sr., Lenoir-Rhyne, Glynn Academy

Starting right tackle played in 14 games; first-team All-South Atlantic Conference.

ATH Chad Dodson Jr.

Jr., Pittsburg St., Bartram Trail

Completed 216 of 310 passes for 2,589 yards with 20 TD, 7 INT for D-II quarterfinalists; second-team All-MIAA.

K Estin Thiele

Gr., Valdosta St., Menendez

Converted 66 of 67 extra points and 9 of 13 field goals with a long of 48 in 14 games.

DEFENSE

DL J'Quan Hicks

Jr., Valdosta St., Sandalwood

Made 33 tackles, forced two fumbles and blocked a kick in 14 games.

DL Tony Bethea

Sr., Shorter, Ware County

Tallied 31 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks and a fumble recovery in 11 games.

DL Jaren Wilson

Gr., Edward Waters, Raines

Led Tigers' pass rush with seven sacks and three forced fumbles, plus 35 tackles in 10 games; first-team All-SIAC selection.

DL Adeon Farmer

So., Fort Valley St., Columbia

Made 21 tackles, nine for loss, with 4 1/2 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 10 games.

LB Bryce Johnson

Fr.*, Pittsburg St., Bartram Trail

Played all 13 games with 24 tackles, five pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.

LB Marlon Pollock

So.*, Albany St., Columbia

Played in 11 games, with 31 tackles and a forced fumble.

DB Jordan Billups

So.*, Valdosta St., Camden County

Recorded 32 tackles, an interception and nine pass breakups in 14 games.

DB Trey Thomas

Jr., Shorter, Oakleaf

Second-team All-Gulf South DB led Hawks with two interceptions and 10 pass breakups, plus 24 tackles in 10 games

DB Jalen Mitchell

Sr.*, Albany St., Fletcher

Team tackles leader made 70 in 11 games, with two interceptions, five pass breakups and a forced fumble; first-team All-SIAC.

DB Joe Morrison

Fr.*, Minot St., Riverside

Led Wildcats with four interceptions, nine pass breakups, plus 33 tackles in 11 games; first-team All-Northern Sun.

DB Ahman Ross

Gr., Albany St., Bolles

Made 41 tackles, eight for loss, with two interceptions and a forced fumble in 11 games.

ATH Uriah Ratliff

Sr., West Alabama, Raines

Finished with 45 tackles, 10 pass breakups, a sack, a forced fumble, an interception and a kick block in 10 games.

KR Terrance Holland

Fr., Lane, Jackson

Caught 20 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown, and gained 677 yards on kick returns; second-team All-SIAC returner.

