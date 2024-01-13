Meet the Times-Union's 2023 All-Division II team: First Coast's best in college football
College football's Division II landscape wouldn't have been the same in 2023 without some notable contributions from the First Coast.
The Times-Union selects its ninth First Coast All-Division II football team, highlighting top performances from Jacksonville-area players across the collegiate game for 2023.
As in most seasons, the Gulf South Conference and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which includes Jacksonville's only NCAA football program in Edward Waters, both account for a substantial number of area selections.
This season also included a finalist for Division II football's top honor: Former St. Augustine quarterback Sammy Edwards, now at Valdosta State, surpassed the 4,000-yard mark to finish among the contenders for the Harlon Hill Trophy.
The Jacksonville area recorded a marked increase in players on Division II rosters this year, up to 177 compared to 149 in 2022.
OFFENSE
QB Sammy Edwards
Jr., Valdosta St., St. Augustine
Harlon Hill Trophy finalist completed 327 of 494 passes for 4,223 yards, 34 TD and 11 INT in 14 games.
RB Teon Dollard
Sr., Quincy, Columbia
Played in eight games, rushing 77 times for 580 yards and five TD; second-team All-GLVC.
WR Matthew Rivera
Jr., Arkansas Tech, Parker
Played in 11 games, catching 43 passes for 428 yards and 3 TD.
WR Jaedon Stoshak
Sr., Missouri Southern, University Christian
Lions' top receiver caught 41 passes for 688 yards, 6 TD, plus 161 return yards.
TE Noah Gillan
Jr., Valdosta St., Menendez
Made 19 receptions for 174 yards and a TD in 12 games; second-team All-Gulf South.
TE John Godwin
Jr., Lenoir-Rhyne, Bishop Kenny
Caught 19 passes for 152 yards and 3 TD in 15 games; first-team All-Piedmont Division.
OL Dylan Lampkin
Sr., Edward Waters, First Coast
Played in 10 games at left tackle; first-team All-SIAC selection.
OL Daeshawn Larry
Jr., Gannon, Baker County
Played in 10 games after continued conversion from defensive side of the ball.
OL Mitchell Romig
Gr., Benedict, Oakleaf
Played in eight games as starting center, earning first-team All-SIAC honors.
OL Oake Stipe
Sr.*, West Florida, University Christian
Appeared in 12 games, starting at right guard.
OL Shane Wells
Sr., Lenoir-Rhyne, Glynn Academy
Starting right tackle played in 14 games; first-team All-South Atlantic Conference.
ATH Chad Dodson Jr.
Jr., Pittsburg St., Bartram Trail
Completed 216 of 310 passes for 2,589 yards with 20 TD, 7 INT for D-II quarterfinalists; second-team All-MIAA.
K Estin Thiele
Gr., Valdosta St., Menendez
Converted 66 of 67 extra points and 9 of 13 field goals with a long of 48 in 14 games.
DEFENSE
DL J'Quan Hicks
Jr., Valdosta St., Sandalwood
Made 33 tackles, forced two fumbles and blocked a kick in 14 games.
DL Tony Bethea
Sr., Shorter, Ware County
Tallied 31 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks and a fumble recovery in 11 games.
DL Jaren Wilson
Gr., Edward Waters, Raines
Led Tigers' pass rush with seven sacks and three forced fumbles, plus 35 tackles in 10 games; first-team All-SIAC selection.
DL Adeon Farmer
So., Fort Valley St., Columbia
Made 21 tackles, nine for loss, with 4 1/2 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 10 games.
LB Bryce Johnson
Fr.*, Pittsburg St., Bartram Trail
Played all 13 games with 24 tackles, five pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.
LB Marlon Pollock
So.*, Albany St., Columbia
Played in 11 games, with 31 tackles and a forced fumble.
DB Jordan Billups
So.*, Valdosta St., Camden County
Recorded 32 tackles, an interception and nine pass breakups in 14 games.
DB Trey Thomas
Jr., Shorter, Oakleaf
Second-team All-Gulf South DB led Hawks with two interceptions and 10 pass breakups, plus 24 tackles in 10 games
DB Jalen Mitchell
Sr.*, Albany St., Fletcher
Team tackles leader made 70 in 11 games, with two interceptions, five pass breakups and a forced fumble; first-team All-SIAC.
DB Joe Morrison
Fr.*, Minot St., Riverside
Led Wildcats with four interceptions, nine pass breakups, plus 33 tackles in 11 games; first-team All-Northern Sun.
DB Ahman Ross
Gr., Albany St., Bolles
Made 41 tackles, eight for loss, with two interceptions and a forced fumble in 11 games.
ATH Uriah Ratliff
Sr., West Alabama, Raines
Finished with 45 tackles, 10 pass breakups, a sack, a forced fumble, an interception and a kick block in 10 games.
KR Terrance Holland
Fr., Lane, Jackson
Caught 20 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown, and gained 677 yards on kick returns; second-team All-SIAC returner.
This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: All-Division II: Jacksonville area's top 2023 college football players