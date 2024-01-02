Meet the Tennessee Super 25 high school football team for 2023 TSSAA season

The USA TODAY Network has released its second annual Tennessee Super 25 high school football team. It's our version of an all-state team with a twist. The 25 athletes are a combination of top players by position throughout the state with all classifications combined.

It's considered the best of the best.

The team was selected by Tennessean high school sports editor Tom Kreager, who oversees the high school coverage across the state at all Gannett sites. Season statistic totals, strength of schedule and observations during the season all played a part of the selection process.

Braden Graham

Riverdale | Senior

Position: Quarterback

Graham, a three-star quarterback, was a Tennessee Titans Class 6A Mr. Football finalist. The Region 3-6A MVP was 255-of-350 passing for 3,492 yards with 42 touchdowns and just three interceptions to help lead Riverdale to the Class 6A quarterfinals.

Riverdale's Braden Graham threw for 3,492 yards with 42 TD passes in 2023.

Ja'Von McMahan

McCallie | Senior

Position: Running back

McMahan ran for 1,694 yards on 265 carries. He also caught 19 passes for 229 yards and scored 28 total touchdowns.

McCallie's Ja'von McMahan ran for 1,694 yards this season.

Daune Morris

Oakland | Junior

Position: Running back

Morris, a Chattanooga Red Bank transfer, dominated the run game for the Patriots. The Class 6A Mr. Football finalist ran for more than 1,100 yards in the TSSAA playoffs alone. He finished with 2,022 rushing yards with 568 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns. He was the Region 3-6A Offensive MVP.

Oakland's Daune Morris (17) carries the ball as Riverdale's Camryn Darden (2) moves toward him during the football playoff game at Riverdale High School, on Friday, Nov 17, 2023.

Max LeBlanc

Baylor | Senior

Position: Tight end

LeBlanc, a four-star tight end and an Ohio State signee, is the No. 5 recruit in the state. He caught 49 passes for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Baylor's Max LeBlanc caught 49 passes for 885 yards in 2023.

Amari Jefferson

Baylor | Senior

Position: Wide receiver

The Alabama signee and Division II-AAA Mr. Football winner is a repeat member on the Super 25 team. He had 74 catches for 1,401 yards and 20 TD catches. The four-star wide receiver is the No. 3 recruit in the state for the class of 2024.

Baylor's Amari Jefferson (7) comes down with the catch over a McCallie defender during the Division II-3A championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Brock Montgomery

Riverdale | Senior

Position: Wide receiver

Montgomery, a Connecticut signee, made the most of his one season at Riverdale after transferring from Friendship Christian. He had 76 catches for 1,295 yards with 17 touchdowns.

Riverdale's Brock Montgomery (6) catches a pass and carries the ball down the sidelines as Green Hill's Dallas Jackson (2) tackles him during the football playoff game at Riverdale, on Friday, Nov 3, 2023.

Robert Bourdon

Collierville | Senior

Position: Offensive line

The Duke commit was the Dragons' top offensive lineman and helped them reach the Class 6A second round. The three-star recruit is the No. 12 prospect in the state for the class of 2024.

Collierville’s Robert Bourdon poses for a portrait at Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Britton Carver

Knoxville West | Senior

Position: Offensive line

Carver was the Region 2-5A Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year for the back-to-back Class 5A state champions.

West's Britton Carver (58) during a high school football game between Farragut and West held at West High in Knoxville on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Chauncey Gooden

Lipscomb Academy | Junior

Position: Offensive line

Gooden, a multi-year starter for the Mustangs, anchored Lipscomb Academy's offensive line. He is a four-star interior lineman and the No. 6 recruit in the state for 2025.

Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden, (55) blocks during a spring scrimmage Friday, May 12, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

John Wayne Oliver

Christ Presbyterian Academy | Senior

Position: Offensive line

Oliver, an Ole Miss signee, headlined the Lions' offensive line. He is the No. 11 recruit in the state for the class of 2024.

CPA’s John Wayne Oliver (77) holds the team’s trophy after defeating Boyd Buchanan in a Division II-AA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Luke Work

Lausanne | Senior

Position: Offensive line

The Mississippi State signee is a three-star recruit and No. 42 recruit in the state.

Lausanne Collegiate’s Luke Work poses for a portrait at Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Owen Taylor

Knoxville Halls | Senior

Position: Kicker

Halls, The Mr. Football Kicker of the Year and Region 2-5A Specialist of the Year, went 10-of-10 on his field goal attempts with a long of 49 yards.

Mr. Football Kicker of the Year Award winner Owen Taylor puts on his jersey during the Mr. Football Awards at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Braylon Harmon

Knoxville Catholic | Senior

Position: Athlete

Harmon, who will be a Tennessee football walk-on, was the Division II-AAA East Region Player of the Year. He had six special teams touchdowns and 1,083 return yards. He capped the year with 2,413 all-purpose yards with 19 total TDs for the Irish, who reached the DII-AAA semifinals.

Knoxville Catholic's Braylon Harmon warming up before teh start of a scrimmage against Bearden in Knoxville,Tenn. on Friday, July 28, 2023.

DJ Allen

Germantown | Senior

Position: Defensive line

Allen, a Purdue signee, finished with 46 tackles with 14 for loss. He added 13 sacks, recovered three fumbles and forced a fumble.

DJ Allen of Germantown had 46 tackles with 14 for loss and 13 sacks this season.

Eric Hazzard

Page | Junior

Position: Defensive line

Hazzard was a Class 5A Mr. Football finalist as an edge rusher. Hazzard finished with 72 tackles, including 20 for loss. He had a team-high 14 sacks along with eight pass break-ups, two forced fumbles and two recovered fumbles. He also had 28 quarterback hurries.

Page linebacker Eric Hazzard (40) reaches to bring down Hillsboro running back Giovanni Reames (6) during an high school football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

CJ Smith

Knoxville West | Senior

Position: Defensive line

Why chosen: Smith finished with 62.5 total tackles, 12.5 sacks and forced a fumble for the two-time defending Class 5A state champions.

West's C.J. Smith (44) yells out after sacking Walker Valley quarterback Evan Schwarzl (1) during a TSSAA high school football game on Friday, November 24, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Steven Soles Jr.

Powell | Senior

Position: Defensive line

The Kentucky signee and Region 2-5A Player of the Year is a repeat member of the Super 25 team. Soles had 105 total tackles with 13 for loss. He also had nine sacks, forced five fumbles and had one defensive TD. Soles is the No. 30 recruit in the state and is a three-star prospect.

Powell's Steven Soles Jr. (6) during the high school football game against Clinton on Thursday, September 14, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Carson Gentle

McCallie | Senior

Position: Linebacker

The Tennessee signee and two-way starter is a repeat member on the Super 25 team. He had 82 total tackles with four for loss. He also had two sacks, forced a fumble and recovered one. He's the No. 28 recruit in the state.

McCallie's Carson Gentle (17) avoids being tackled by a Lipscomb defender during their game against ? Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (Wade Payne for The Tennessean)

Hudson Shoaf

Memphis University School | Senior

Position: Linebacker

Shoaf, a Samford baseball signee, recorded 113 tackles with 25 for loss for the Owls. He had 10 sacks, recorded two interceptions and had a defensive TD.

MUS’ Hudson Shoaf (22) celebrates making a stop during the game between Bartlett High School and Memphis University School at MUS in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, August 18, 2023. MUS defeated Bartlett 37-0.

Edwin Spillman

Lipscomb Academy | Senior

Position: Linebacker

The Tennessee football signee is a repeat member of the Super 25 team. Spillman finished with 87 tackles including 14 for loss. He also had three sacks. The 2023 Dandy Dozen member and four-star linebacker is the No. 9 recruit in the state.

Lipscomb Academy High School’s Edwin Spillman, runs the ball during the game against Ensworth at Lipscomb Academy High School Football Stadium in Nashville , Tenn., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Marcellus Barnes

McCallie | Senior

Position: Defensive back

Barnes — a one-time Virginia Tech commit — finished with 62 tackles, nine pass break-ups and five interceptions. He is the No. 8 recruit in the state for 2024.

McCallie's Marcellus Barnes (11) intercepts the ball during the TSSAA BlueCross Bowl Division II-AAA championship game at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn. on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023.

Markeis Barrett

Knoxville Webb | Senior

Position: Defensive back

Barrett, a Vanderbilt signee, was a Division II-AA Mr. Football finalist. He had 16 tackles with nine interceptions.

Markeis Barrett caught nine interceptions this past season for Knoxville Webb.

Kaleb Beasley

Lipscomb Academy | Senior

Position: Defensive back

The Tennessee signee is a repeat member of the Super 25 team. Beasley had 41 tackles with three interceptions for the Mustangs. He also had one defensive TD. Teams often avoided throwing his direction. He was the No. 4 recruit in the state.

Lipscomb's Kaleb Beasley (1) celebrates after their win over McCallie Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (Wade Payne for The Tennessean)

Boo Carter

Bradley Central | Senior

Position: Defensive back

Carter, the Class 6A Mr. Football winner and Tennessee football signee, recorded 102 tackles with two interceptions. He is the No. 2 recruit in the state for the class of 2024.

Bradley Central's Boo Carter (6) during a TSSAA playoff game between Bradley Central and Maryville held at Bradley Central in Cleveland, Tenn., on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Grant Chadwick

Tullahoma | Senior

Position: Punter

The Middle Tennessee State signee and finalist for Mr. Football Kicker of the Year award averaged 40 yards per punt and had a long of 70. He had 21 punts down inside opponents' 20-yard line.

Grant Chadwick averaged 40 yards a punt and had 21 punts inside his opponents' 20-yard line this past season.

Coach

Tony Brunetti

Pearl-Cohn

Brunetti led Pearl-Cohn to its first TSSAA state championship since the Firebirds won the second of back-to-back titles in 1997. Pearl-Cohn finished 15-0 for its first undefeated season. Brunetti was also named the Tennessee Titans high school football coach of the year, The Tennessean's Large Class football coach of the year as well as The Tennessean's high school sports person of the year.

Pearl-Cohn's head coach Tony Brunetti on the sidelines during the BlueCross Bowl Class 4A Championship game against Anderson County at Finley Stadium, in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

