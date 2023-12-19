Meet The Tennessean's All-Midstate Large Class teams for the 2023 high school football season

The Tennessean has released its All-Midstate Large Class football teams from the 2023 Tennessee high school season. Players considered are from Nashville-area programs competing in Class 4A-6A, Division II-AA and DII-AAA.

Teams were picked from observations made during the season and consultation with other high school sports writers in the USA Today Sports Network.

First team

Offense

Braden Graham

Riverdale | Senior

Position: Quarterback

Graham exploded this season to lead Riverdale to a Region 3-6A championship, beating rival Oakland in the regular-season finale. Graham was 255-of-350 passing, completing 72.9% of his passes for 3,492 yards, 42 touchdowns and only three interceptions while being named Region 3-6A MVP and was a Tennessee Titans Class 6A Mr. Football finalist.

Ty Clark III

Franklin Road Academy | Senior

Position: Running back

Clark was a key part of FRA's successful offense this season. The Wake Forest commit, and Division II-AA Mr. Football finalist, ran for 1,805 yards with 31 touchdowns for an offense that averaged 54. 2 points through the first five games and 43.3 for the season. FRA finished 11-2 and was a state semifinalist.

Duane Morris

Oakland | Junior

Position: Running back

Another Class 6A Mr. Football finalist, Morris was unstoppable in the TSSAA playoffs, rolling up more than 1,100 yards in five postseason games. He finished with 2,022 yards rushing, 568 yards receiving with 36 touchdowns to help the Patriots make their fourth consecutive trip the state championship game. Morris was named the Region 3-6A Offensive MVP while helping Oakland rack up more than 4,000 rushing yards this season and a 12-3 record.

Brock Montgomery

Riverdale | Senior

Position: Wide receiver

One of the more productive wideouts in the Nashville area, Montgomery had 76 receptions for 1,295 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He was one of three Warrior wideouts who had over 500 yards receiving. The former Friendship Christian standout and three-star wideout is a UConn commit and had offers from Cincinnati, Arkansas State, Army, Louisville, Memphis among others.

Keshawn Williams

Riverdale | Senior

Position: Wide receiver

Williams was second on the team with 63 receptions to go along with 874 yards and 14 touchdowns. Williams was the perfect compliment to Montgomery as the pair combined for 31 touchdowns catches. Williams has committed to Michigan State after holding offers from Middle Tennessee State, Tennessee State, Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee Tech.

Shavar Young

Brentwood Academy | Sophomore

Position: Wide receiver

In his first season at Brentwood Academy, Young finished with 84 receptions for 1,130 yards and eight touchdowns. He transferred to the Eagles last summer from Knoxville Webb and has more than 20 offers including Tennessee, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Colorado, West Virginia, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Florida, South Carolina.

Chauncey Gooden

Lipscomb Academy | Junior

Position: Offensive line

Gooden anchored the Mustangs offensive line this season as Lipscomb Academy finished with a 4-6 record. Gooden is a four-star prospect in the Class of 2025, is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in Tennessee. His offer list consists of 52 schools, including Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Duce Hewitt

Oakland | Senior

Position: Offensive line

Hewitt was one of eight Oakland players named to the all region team after leading an offense that accumulated 5,315 total yards, including over 3,800 on the ground.

Franklin Road Academy | Senior

Position: Offensive line

Masterson opened holes for Clark and was instrumental in the Panther's ability to move the ball on offense. The 6-foot-7, 275 pound tackle is a North Carolina commit.

John Wayne Oliver

CPA | Senior

Position: Offensive line

With Oliver leading the way, CPA's offense produced more than 4,600 yards this season while helping the Lions reach the DII-AA state championship game for a sixth straight season. Oliver, who is committed to Ole Miss, helped CPA capture the program's sixth state title.

Jacob Rathbone

Page | Sophomore

Position: Offensive line

Rathbone was named the Region 6-5A Most Outstanding offensive lineman after helping Page to a region title and a third straight state championship game.

Dominic Reed

Centennial | Senior

Position: Athlete

Reed was named a Class 5A Mr. Football finalist after running for 1,003 yards and 29 touchdowns for the Cougars and leading his team to a 10-3 record and a 5A playoff quarterfinal appearance. He also had 97 total tackles with 26 for loss, seven sacks and three forced fumbles in the regular season. He was named co-Region 6-5A MVP.

Daniel Echeverria

Mt. Juliet | Junior

Position: Kicker

Echeverria made 7-of-7 field goals inside of 40 yards, was 3-of-5 on attempts over 40 yards with a long of 50 yards. Forty-six of his kickoffs were for touchbacks and he was a perfect 31-of-31 on extra points.

Defense

Atticus Fiorita

Mt. Juliet | Junior

Position: Defensive line

Fiorita had 17 sacks, 30.5 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries as a defensive end. He also had three pass breakups and was named Region 4-6A player of the year and is on the Gatorade Player of the Year watchlist. He helped Mt. Juliet to a 9-3 record and a 6A playoff appearance.

Eric Hazzard

Page | Junior

Position: Defensive line

Another strong edge rusher, Hazzard was a Mr. Football finalist in the Class 5A and helped the Patriots to a third straight state title game. He had 72 tackles, 20 for a loss, led the team with 14 sacks and had eight pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 28 QB hurries.

Glenn Seabrooks

Davidson Academy | Senior

Position: Defensive line

The defensive tackle was a disruptive force for Davidson Academy, which finished 10-3 and reached the DII-AA state semifinals. The Vanderbilt commit was named to the DII-AA All-Middle Region team after 36 tackles, 14 for a loss, a sack, 13 QB hurries, a interceptions, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

Ethan Utley

Ensworth | Junior

Position: Defensive line

Utley had 35 tackles with seven for a loss, six QB hurries and four forced fumbles for the Tigers, who finished 8-3. He's the No. 4 prospect for the Class of 2025 in Tennessee and holds more than 35 offers, including Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Michigan and Vanderbilt. He's a three-year starter.

Brenden Anes

Page | Junior

Position: Linebacker

Anes helped Page reach the state championship game this season. The three-star prospect, who has offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Indiana, Memphis, Wisconsin, Wake Forest and Duke, finished with 95 tackles, 24 for a loss, five sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Crews Law

CPA | Senior

Position: Linebacker

The North Carolina commit and 2023 Tennessean Dandy Dozen member had 90 tackles, with 9.5 for a loss, including two sacks and a forced fumble as the Lions captured the DII-AA state title. He was named the DII-AA Mr. Football winner.

Edwin Spillman

Lipscomb Academy | Senior

Position: Linebacker

Spillman finished his high school senior season with 87 tackles, 14 for a loss, three sacks. His instincts, speed and athleticism proved to be difficult combination for blockers. A Tennessee commit and 2023 Dandy Dozen member, Spillman will join his older brother, Nate, in Knoxville with the Vols.

Kaleb Beasley

Lipscomb Academy | Senior

Position: Defensive back

A Vols commit, Beasley had 41 tackles with three interceptions and one defensive TD as teams often avoided throwing in his direction. Beasley is one of the state's most heavily recruited athletes, with offers from schools like Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, Florida State, Florida, Notre Dame, Michigan, Kentucky and Missouri.

Jackson Mathews

CPA | Senior

Position: Defensive back

The Tennessee commit had 29 tackles at defensive back with three interceptions and fumble recovery and forced fumble.

Jaylen Thompson

Riverdale | Senior

Position: Defensive back

Thompson is a Michigan State commit who caught 18 passes for 173 yards and three TDs and added 57 tackles on defense with six interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Johnny Silvestri

Brentwood | Senior

Position: Defensive back

Silvestri started in all 14 games for the Bruins and had 136 total tackles with seven interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Brentwood finished the regular season undefeated and finished 13-1, advancing to the 6A state semifinals.

Javion Kinnard

Pearl-Cohn | Junior

Position: Kick returner

Kinnard was a jack of all trades for the Class 4A state champion Firebirds. But he as most dangerous as a kick returner. Despite most teams kicking away from him, Kinnard finished the 2023 season with eight kickoff returns for 264 yards. He had seven punt returns, 201 yards and a touchdown.

Grant Chadwick

Tullahoma | Senior

Position: Punter

A two-year starter for Tullahoma, Chadwick was a Mr. Football Kicker of the Year finalist after connecting on 44 punts for an average of 40 yards per punt. He had a long of 70 yards and had 21 punts inside the 20 yard line.

Second team

Offense

Quarterback: Keshawn Tarleton, Pearl-Cohn, Sr.

Running back: Elijah Robb, Pope John Paul II, Sr.

Running back: Zeion Simpson-Smith, Pearl Cohn, Sr.

Wide receiver: Charlie Becker, Father Ryan, Sr.

Wide receiver: Ben Hubbard, Ravenwood, Jr.

Wide receiver: Aaron Mattingly, Green Hill, Jr.

Offensive line: Ryan Barker, Brentwood, Sr.

Offensive line: Evan Briggs, Upperman, Sr.

Offensive line: Max Kidd, Father Ryan, Sr.

Offensive line: Ronan O’Connell, Page, Sr.

Offensive line: Jason Overton, Pearl-Cohn, Sr.

Athlete: Tripp Pinion, White County, Jr.

Kicker: Wyatt Joyce, Marshall County, Sr.

Defense

Defensive line: Tony Carter, Lipscomb Academy, Jr.

Defensive line: Bobby Council, FRA, Sr.

Defensive line: Jhrevious Hall, Columbia, Jr.

Defensive line: Hank Weber, Brentwood Academy, Sr.

Linebacker: AJ Barbat, Brentwood Academy, Sr.

Linebacker: Max Orefice, Brentwood, Sr.

Linebacker: Kris Thompson, Lipscomb Academy, Jr.

Defensive back: Kaiki Baker, Hillsboro, Sr.

Defensive back: Nigel Maynard, Stewarts Creek, Sr.

Defensive back: Jaren Sensabaugh, Ensworth, Sr.

Defensive back: Joshua Sims, Pearl-Cohn, Jr.

Returner: Gabe Borders, Macon County, Jr.

Punter: Jacob Taylor, Oakland, Sr.

Third team

Offense

Quarterback: George MacIntyre, Brentwood Academy, Jr.

Running back: Brooklen Davis, MBA, Jr.

Running back: Kayden McCoy, Columbia, Sr.

Wide receiver: Arnett Hayes, BGA, Jr.

Wide receiver: Aja Jones, Marshall County, Jr.

Wide receiver: Clayton Merrill, Brentwood, Jr.

Offensive line: Hayden Collett, Nolensville, Sr.

Offensive line: Mason Miller, Tullahoma, Sr.

Offensive line: Micah Spence, Shelbyville, Sr.

Offensive line: Brady Smith, CPA, Jr.

Offensive line: Ta'Khyian Whitset, Antioch, Jr.

Athlete: Kenny Jordan, Stewarts Creek, Sr.

Kicker: Khalil Arman, Riverdale, Jr.

Kick returner: Key Crowell, Lebanon, Sr.

Defense

Defensive line:: Kail Burroughs, Green Hill, Sr.

Defensive line: Clayton Harris, Upperman, Sr.

Defensive line: Dawyne Washington, Hillsboro, Sr.

Defensive line: Timi Williams, Rockvale, Sr.

Linebacker: Sam Haley, Ensworth, Jr.

Linebacker: Korey Smith, Oakland, Sr.

Linebacker: Jack Watts, Ensworth, Jr.

Defensive back: Quentin Groves, Siegel, Sr.

Defensive back: Ondre Evans, CPA, Sr.

Defensive back: CJ Jimcoily, Lipscomb Academy, Jr.

Defensive back: Blaise Martin, Spring Hill, Sr.

Punter: Max Kelley, Gallatin, Jr.

Pearl-Cohn head coach Tony Brunetti works with his team during a timeout in the third quarter of the Class 3A championship at Tucker Stadium in Cookeville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

Coach of the year

Tony Brunetti | Pearl-Cohn

Why chosen: Brunetti finally captured that elusive state championship. On his fourth try, the longtime Firebirds coach hoisted the Gold Ball with a 36-27 win over Upperman in the BlueCross Bowl Class 4A title game. Pearl-Cohn snapped a 26-year championship drought and it was Metro Nashville's first football state championship win since 2008.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on the X platform (formerly Twitter) @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: Tennessean 2023 All-Midstate Large Class teams