Meet the Tennessean's All-Midstate 2023 high school football small class teams

The Tennessean has released its All-Midstate Small Class football teams from the 2023 Tennessee high school season. Players considered are from Class 1A-3A and Division II-A.

First team

Offense

Dawson White

Moore Co., Sr.

Quarterback

Why chosen: White threw for 2,139 yards and 27 touchdowns with six interceptions. He completed 148-of-204 passes (72%). He also rushed for 1,464 yards and 22 touchdowns on 134 carries, totaling 3,603 yards of offense and 49 total touchdowns. He was voted as Class 1A Mr. Football.

Isaiah Groves

East Robertson, Jr.

Running back

Why chosen: Groves rushed for 3,085 yards and 31 touchdowns on 277 carries, helping lead East Robertson to its first state championship game appearance and runner-up finish in Class 2A. He has scholarship offers from Missouri, North Carolina State, Kentucky, UAB, Charlotte and Liberty among others.

Tyson Wolcott

Friendship Christian, Sr.

Running back

Why chosen: Wolcott rushed for 3,027 yards on 341 carries and set a TSSAA single-season record with 54 touchdowns. He helped lead Friendship Christian to its second consecutive appearance in the Division II-A state championship game, where the Commanders lost to Middle Tennessee Christian. Wolcott also had 23 tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception on defense.

Carter Hackman

Donelson Christian Academy, Sr.

Wide receiver

Why chosen: Hackman caught 48 passes for 901 yards and scored 10 touchdowns, averaging 18.7 yards per catch. He helped the Wildcats finish 7-5 and reach the Division II-A state quarterfinals.

Chaz Sparkman

Lewis County, Sr.

Wide receiver

Why chosen: Sparkman caught 57 passes for 944 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 16.5 yards per catch. He was selected as the Region 5-2A athlete of the year.

Kamauri Turner

Giles County, Sr.

Wide receiver

Why chosen: Turner caught 53 passes for 868 yards and 11 touchdowns. He totaled 2,012 yards of offense, throwing for 203 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 941 yards and 18 touchdowns on 81 carries. He was named the Region 4-3A most valuable player.

Aydan Blair

Moore County, Jr.

Offense line

Why chosen: Blair helped pave the way for Mr. Football winner Dawson White’s huge season. He was credited with 55 pancake blocks and graded out at 88% for a Moore County team that went 12-1 and averaged 40.5 points.

RaeShawn Boyce

East Nashville, So.

Offensive line

Why chosen: Boyce was credited with 83 pancake blocks and graded at 91% for the year, helping the Eagles return to the Class 3A state championship game for the third consecutive year. He helped block for an offense that totaled 3,512 yards rushing (234.1 per game).

Aaron Lane

Friendship Christian, Sr.

Offensive line

Why chosen: Lane, a three-year starter and All-Region selection, was credited with 43 pancake blocks and helped contribute to teammate Tyson Wolcott’s record-breaking season. FCS’ offense averaged 37 points and 3,984 yards of total offense.

Jesse Perry

Middle Tennessee Christian, Sr.

Offensive line

Why chosen: Perry, a Tennessee signee, was crucial in the Cougars reaching the program’s first football state championship game and winning the school’s first team state championship in any sport. MTCS averaged 38 points and finished the season 12-1.

John Randolph

East Robertson, Sr.

Offensive line

Why chosen: Randolph anchored an offensive line that broke back-to-back school scoring records (35.9 points per game) and offensive yards (5,907). He did not allow a sack and was named the Region 3-2A offensive lineman of the year.

Eli Wilson

MTCS, Sr.

Athlete

Why chosen: Wilson was the offensive centerpiece in MTCS' state championship run. He rushed for 2,131 yards and 34 touchdowns on 156 carries. He caught eight passes for 134 yards and two scores. He also recorded two interceptions and a fumble recovery for a touchdown on defense, to go with 33 tackles (28 solo).

Chase Cardin

Giles County, Sr.

Kicker

Why chosen: Cardin made 6-of-12 field goals with a long of 47 yards and converted 57-of-61 PATs. He recorded 74 touchbacks on 89 attempts. He also averaged 42.9 yards per punt and pinned nine inside the opposing 20-yard line. He's a four-star kicker in Kohl's Professional Camp rankings.

Defense

Car’Lando Barton

Friendship Christian, Jr.

Defensive line

Why chosen: Barton recorded 26 tackles for loss and nine sacks, finishing with 87 tackles for the Division II-A state runner-up Commanders. He was named the Division II-A East Region defensive player of the year.

Malik Bolling

East Nashville, Sr.

Defensive line

Why chosen: Bolling recorded 23 tackles for loss and 14 sacks, finishing with 17 tackles to help East Nashville reach the Class 3A state championship game for the third straight season. He helped lead a defense that allowed 13.7 points per game against a difficult schedule.

Zach Groves

East Robertson, So.

Defensive line

Why chosen: Groves recorded 28.5 tackles for loss with 8.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and 72 tackles. He was a big piece of East Robertson’s Class 2A state runner-up team and holds offers from Tennessee, Purdue, Kentucky, UAB and Charlotte.

Ben Franklin

Cornersville, Sr.

Defensive line

Why chosen: Franklin, a Navy commit, recorded 11 sacks, 41 quarterback hurries and five forced fumbles, finishing with 50 tackles.

Dallas Caffrey

East Robertson, Sr.

Linebacker

Why chosen: Caffrey recorded 18 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and returned two fumbles for touchdowns. He finished with 104 solo tackles and 142 stops total.

Elijah Groves

East Robertson, Sr.

Linebacker

Why chosen: The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Groves, a North Carolina State signee, totaled 15 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and a sack. He finished with 66 solo tackles and 76 total stops. He is Tennessee’s No. 7-ranked player from the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Jordan Houston

East Nashville, Sr.

Why chosen: Houston was credited with 39 tackles for loss and two sacks. He scored eight defensive touchdowns: Four interceptions for scores, two fumble recoveries and two blocked punts in the end zone. He had six interceptions and finished with 103 tackles.

Wendell Billingsley

Fairview, Sr.

Defensive back

Why chosen: The 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety intercepted five passes, recorded nine tackles for loss and finished with 116 tackles.

CJ Durrough

Columbia Academy, Sr.

Defensive back

Why chosen: Durrough intercepted nine passes, recorded one tackle for loss and finished with 16 total tackles, helping the Bulldogs reach the Division II-A state semifinals.

Antoni Morton

East Nashville, Jr.

Defensive back

Why chosen: Morton contributed to the Eagles’ dominant defense with five interceptions and 16 pass breakups. East Nashville’s opponents averaged just 76.8 yards passing.

Dontae Parker

Friendship Christian, Sr.

Defensive back

Why chosen: Parker intercepted six passes and returned one for a touchdown. He also recorded two tackles for loss in addition to 1,355 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns.

Darien Meza

Mt. Pleasant, Sr.

Returner

Why chosen: The Class 2A Mr. Football finalist returned 14 kickoffs for 452 yards and returned three for touchdowns. He also field four punts for 80 yards and a score. On offense, he caught 42 passes for 895 yards, 12 TDs and finished with 1,740 yards from scrimmage with 18 scores.

Zach Pierce

Clarksville Academy, Sr.

Punter

Why chosen: Pierce averaged 45.5 yards per punt with a long of 63. He was named the Division II-A Middle Region specialist of the year.

Second team

Offense

Quarterback: Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian, So.

Running back: Montae Baldwin, Columbia Academy, Sr.

Running back: KJ Johnson, East Nashville, So.

Wide receiver: Harrison Brownlee, Columbia Academy, Jr.

Wide receiver: Dalton Hancock, Gordonsville, Jr.

Wide receiver: Corben Reynolds, Loretto, So.

Offensive line: Malaki Anderson, East Robertson, Sr.

Offensive line: Titus Campbell, Liberty Creek, Jr.

Offensive line: Jeremiah Lampitt, MTCS, Sr.

Offensive line: Amare Smith, Giles Co., Sr.

Offensive line: Carson Sneed, DCA, So.

Athlete: X’Zorion Randolph, Giles County, Sr.

Kicker: Patton Simbeck, Loretto, Sr.

Defense

Defensive line: Eli Brown, Moore County, Sr.

Defensive line: Javier Gaspar, Smith County, Sr.

Defensive line: Harris Haynes, MTCS, Sr.

Defensive line: Riley Lollar, Smith County, Sr.

Linebacker: Seth Harris, MTCS, Sr.

Linebacker: Caleb Oates, Giles County, Jr.

Linebacker: Blake Voiles, York Institute, So.

Defensive back: Lance Bell Jr., East Nashville, Sr.

Defensive back: Myles Leffew, York Institute, Sr.

Defensive back: Aidan Sweathomas, York Institute, Sr.

Defensive back: Elijah Usher, East Nashville, Sr.

Returner: Preston Mitchell, Houston County, So.

Punter: Jack Welch, Loretto, Sr.

Third team

Offense

Quarterback: Brian Rager, Liberty Creek, Sr.

Running back: Micah Godfrey, Lewis Co., Jr.

Running back: Bryce Stanfield, Waverly, Sr.

Wide receiver: Bryson Holt, Nashville Christian, So.

Wide receiver: Grayson Scragg, DCA, So.

Wide receiver: Tucker Wolf, Grace Christian, Jr.

Offensive line: Jeff Bell, Sycamore, Jr.

Offensive line: Daniel Cepicky, Columbia Academy, So.

Offensive line: Ryan Dodson, MTCS, Sr.

Offensive line: Will Riddle, Fayetteville, So.

Offensive line: Jaylen Murphy, Lewis Co., Sr.

Athlete: Samuel Willoughby III, Fayetteville, Jr.

Kicker: Landon Williams, FCS, Sr.

Defense

Defensive line: Andy Griffith, Mt. Juliet Christian, Jr.

Defensive line: Wesley Pigg, Cornersville, Sr.

Defensive line: Domonic Seiber, Lewis Co., Sr.

Defensive line: Alijah Walker, Ezell-Harding, Jr.

Linebacker: Cole Gregory, Trousdale County, Sr.

Linebacker: Brooks Jones, MTCS, Sr.

Linebacker: JT Robbins, Nashville Christian, Sr.

Defensive back: Malaki Cary, Houston County, Jr.

Defensive back: Dason Springer, White House Heritage, Jr.

Defensive back: Jackson Traglia, Loretto, Sr.

Defensive back: Devarrius Trotter, East Nashville, Sr.

Returner: Tydarius Bright, Cheatham County, Jr.

Punter: Peyton Dickens, Westmoreland, Sr.

Coach of the year

Christian Peterson

MTCS

Why chosen: Peterson led the Cougars to their first football state championship — and the school’s first team championship in any sport — in his first season as a head coach, capping it with a 28-13 win over defending state champion Friendship Christian in the Division II-A finals. MTCS (12-1) defeated FCS twice during the season. Its only loss was to Class 1A state champion South Pittsburg.

