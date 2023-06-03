Meet the Team: Who is Saints DT Jack Heflin, and what’s expected of him in 2023?

The revamped XFL has ambitions of becoming a real developmental spring league for NFL prospects who need more reps, so it has to be encouraging for them to see players like Jack Heflin get an opportunity with the New Orleans Saints.

Heflin won All-XFL recognition with the Houston Roughnecks last year. Now he’s competing for a roster spot in New Orleans. But who is he? What are realistic expectations for him in 2023? Let’s answer those questions now that he’s wearing black and gold:

Heflin was a two-star high school recruit coming out of Prophetstown, Ill., choosing to stay in-state and switch from offense to defense at Northern Illinois. He played there for three years before transferring to Iowa where he was able to put together game tape against quality opponents. That helped make his case to sign with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2021, though he moved on to the New York Giants in 2022.

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Heflin meets the thresholds the Saints look for at defensive tackle, weighing in at 6-foot-4 and 304 pounds with 32.5-inch arms, though his movement skills aren’t as advanced as the team usually values (his Relative Athletic Score was just 4.92 coming out of school). But the Saints have made exceptions for veteran players who have proven they can compete despite athletic limitations before, and they’ll do it again. They aren’t as strict with these athletic standards in free agency as they are in the draft.

Heflin was assigned to the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks during their 2023 season, and he impressed with 20 tackles and 19 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus charting, along with a big fumble recovery. That helped him win All-XFL recognition. The spring league released him from his contract on May 15 to facilitate his move to New Orleans.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

So what are realistic expectations for Heflin in 2023? He’s made an NFL roster before, but he needs to do it again. He’s stepping into a training camp competition with Malcolm Roach, Prince Emili, and Jerron Cage (an undrafted free agent from Ohio State) for the fourth roster spot at defensive tackle. Nathan Shepherd, Khalen Saunders, and Bryan Bresee are roster locks. The Saints usually keep four of them on the 53-man roster, so Heflin must make his case for that opportunity.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Continuing to disrupt the offense with pressure plays against the pass and steady run defense will do a lot to help, but Heflin has his work cut out for him with so many similar players bunched up there. Adding another veteran free agent higher up the depth chart would mean Heflin, Roach, and their teammates are competing for a practice squad spot instead.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire