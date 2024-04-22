Meet the teal-painted super fan with a sparkly red beard front row at KC Current games

Uniquely KC is a Star series exploring what makes Kansas City special. From our award-winning barbecue to rich Midwestern history, we’re exploring why KC is the “Paris of the Plains.”

Richard Harper dips a paintbrush into a canister of paint and swipes the bristles across his bald head, leaving a teal streak.

Soon, his entire face is covered. He pauses to check for any missing paint patches in the bathroom mirror at the apartment he shares with his wife Jocelyn in the Berkley Riverfront, just a short walk to CPKC Stadium.

Richard Harper applies teal face paint to his face as he gets ready at home for an NWSL game between Kansas City Current and Bay FC on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Kansas City.

Next, he coats his long beard with a thick layer of red paint. Then hair gel. And then a thorough spattering of Eco-friendly red glitter. Last is a varnish of hairspray.

Harper throws on a pair of shades and an over-sized chain necklace with the KC Current’s red and teal logo.

Richard Harper sprinkles red glitter onto his beard as he gets ready at home for an NWSL game between Kansas City Current and Bay FC on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Kansas City.

Now he’s ready for the match.

Kansas Citians bring next level passion to the city’s professional sports teams. It doesn’t hurt that in this moment, the Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Royals appear to be on the up and up, and the Current’s home is the first stadium purposely-built for a women’s professional team.

Richard Harper, draped in Kansas City Current colors, with his face and beard painted to match, is seen during an NWSL game between Kansas City Current and Bay FC on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Kansas City.

The Harpers moved to Kansas City in 2021 from southeast Kansas. They took advantage of the live sporting events the city offers, checking out the Royals, Monarchs and Sporting games.

But the Current captured their heart.

Harper, a K-12 instrumental and vocal teacher, said he instantly “enjoyed the camaraderie, the atmosphere.”

He thought they deserved some super fans. So he became one.

A self-proclaimed “middle schooler at heart,” his fandom has taken on its own persona. It’s garnered attention from the team’s social media accounts to kids who “light up at him.” His teal and red get-up frequently flashes across the big screen during home games at the stadium.

Richard Harper, draped in Kansas City Current colors, with his face and beard painted to match, passionately addresses the video camera during an NWSL game between Kansas City Current and Bay FC on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Kansas City.

Harper thought it was perfect that the 11,500 seat facility, which broke ground in October 2022, landed in close proximity to his apartment. He grew up watching his mom play sports, including indoor soccer. He said he is glad to see women’s sports get their due and that the Current’s stadium sets the standard.

On Saturday evening, the Current’s women proved that yet again with another win.

The Harpers stood in the first row of the fan section, to the left of the goal — their regular spot. Jocelyn Harper has been asked if she’ll become “teal woman.” She said she doesn’t think so because this is “his thing.”

They celebrated as Bia Zaneratto scored within the first two minutes of the game against Bay FC. The Current’s Bailey Feist headed in a goal about four minutes later. Exuberant cheers, fist bumps and high fives broke out.

Kansas City Current forward Bia Zaneratto (9) celebrates a goal in the first half with forward Temwa Chawinga (6) during an NWSL game against Bay FC on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Kansas City.

At times, after the referee makes what Richard Harper considers a bad call, the super fan pulls out a homemade yellow card.

When Bay FC scores in the 17th minute, Harper stands still and silent.

The energy picks back up as Temwa Chawinga approaches the goal. Harper pulls out his phone to snap a photo of the lightning fast player hailing from Malawi, who is playing her first season with the Current.

At halftime, the score stands at 2-1. Harper predicts the game will end at 4-2.

“If we can just keep our energy up, I think we’ll be good,” he said.

That energy did continue, with Chawinga scoring two goals in the second half.

Harper is on a first name basis with some of the players.

“Get her, Hailie,” he screams.

Hailie Mace is his favorite. Harper said he has watched her grow as a defender. She’s a “bulldog” who “has no fear and is just hardcore through every match,” he said.

After Bay FC makes a save, he credits them: Great athleticism, dammit.

Harper and another fan in the front row get a smile from defender Gabrielle Robinson as they shout out words of encouragement.

“I’m going to have no voice tomorrow,” he says.

Richard Harper, draped in Kansas City Current colors, with his face and beard painted to match, passionately cheers during Saturday’s game Bay FC on Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Kansas City.

The teams each score one more goal, ending the game with a Current victory of 5-2.

“Wow, just wow,” Harper says, “an electric match, hard fought both ways.”

Jennifer Gall, another super fan who helps lead the fan section’s cheers, said the team’s popularity has exploded. When she looks up at at the filled stands, people are hyped. This is a family, she said.

Harper agreed.

“It does feel like a family away from home,” he said.

After fireworks and victory dances, Harper heads back to wash off the paint and glitter. A 30-minute shower should do the trick — mostly. The Harpers will likely find flecks of glitter in their apartment until the next game.

The Current plays Angel City FC in Los Angeles on April 26. The team’s next home game against the North Carolina Courage is May 12.

The Current sits at first in the league with a deafening 17 goals and a record of 4-0-1.