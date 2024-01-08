Meet the Super 24: Top-rated Jacksonville-area recruits in the football class of 2024

Another high school football season is in the books.

Now, the attention turns to Northeast Florida futures beyond high school, and the latest edition of a Times-Union gridiron tradition.

Meet the Times-Union's annual Super 24 list for the top-rated high school football recruits across Jacksonville and Northeast Florida.

Unlike the All-First Coast team, which focuses on performance during the 2023 high school season, the Super 24 projects the leading recruits for college football across Northeast Florida.

Continuing a recent trend, almost all of the Super 24 (22 of 24) signed with schools during December's early signing period. Their college destinations are widely distributed, with only Florida Atlantic and Penn State signing more than one.

CB A.J. Belgrave-Shorter, Mandarin

Mandarin cornerback A.J. Belgrave-Shorter is pictured at Baker's Sports/Jaguars Prep High School Media Day.

Height/weight: 6-0, 175

College status: Signed with Penn State.

Why he's here: All-around athlete excelled in the secondary for the Class 4M finalists with four interceptions, eight pass breakups, 72 tackles. Also contributed as a versatile weapon on two-point conversions, scoring 16 times. Committed to Penn State since April. Ranked as a three-star recruit and a top-60 corner nationally in the 247Sports composite. Super 11 preseason honoree.

RB Laython Biddle, Bartram Trail

Bartram Trail's Laython Biddle reacts after running for a touchdown against Creekside.

Height/weight: 5-9, 200.

College status: Uncommitted.

Why he's here: He's among the most productive rushers in St. Johns County history. He ran for a state-leading 2,198 yards and 26 touchdowns, following a 29-touchdown junior year, and gained 4,122 career yards for the Bears against one of Northeast Florida's strongest schedules. Northesat Florida's first state rushing champion since Yulee's Derrick Henry in 2012. De-committed from Navy in October. Surpassed 200 yards in five games this year, including 322 against Navarre in the playoffs. All-First Coast offensive player of the year.

ATH Kyle Boylston, Trinity Christian

Trinity Christian athlete Kyle Boylston looks toward a teammate in warm-ups.

Height/weight: 6-1, 180.

College status: Signed with Florida Atlantic.

Why he's here: A multiple threat for the Conquerors. Most often projected as a safety at the next level, and ranked in the top 60 at that position by 247Sports. Caught 26 passes for 434 yards this season, plus four interceptions on defense, giving him 10 picks in the last two seasons. Also an accomplished baseball player, batting .390 and helping St. Johns Country Day to the 2023 state final four as an outfielder.

WR Miles Burris, Trinity Christian

Trinity wide receiver Miles Burris looks on during practice in August.

Height/weight: 6-2, 187.

College status: Signed with Charlotte.

Why he's here: Ranked as a three-star prospect and a top-175 prospect nationwide. Selected Charlotte in June. Caught 46 passes for 640 yards and 12 touchdowns, after gaining 664 yards as a junior and 550 as a sophomore for 1,854 career receiving yards. Also plays basketball at Trinity.

DT Garrison Butler, Bolles

Bolles defensive tackle Garrison Butler is pictured at practice in August.

Height/weight: 6-2, 270

College status: Signed with Cincinnati.

Why he's here: Strong interior lineman is ranked as a three-star recruit and a top-120 prospect on the line. Recorded 88 tackles, 21 for loss, with 11 sacks and three forced fumbles in his senior season. Appeared in three FHSAA state semifinals. Picked the Bearcats in May. Owns personal bests for 54 feet, 10 inches in the shot put and 139 feet, 10 inches in the discus. Super 11 preseason honoree.

DE Mason Carter, Baldwin

Baldwin's Mason Carter (3) celebrates his touchdown score with Tyler Moore (23) against Baker County on Nov. 10.

Height/weight: 6-5, 201.

College status: Signed with Vanderbilt.

Why he's here: Fast-rising edge rusher picked Vanderbilt in July. A three-star recruit with all major recruiting services, listed as a top-50 EDGE for On3. Finished 2023 with 44 tackles, 14 for loss, with six sacks and three forced fumbles. Earned All-Gateway Conference honors. Also competes in the high jump, clearing 6 feet in March.

LB Trent Carter, Bolles

Bolles linebacker Trent Carter (21) prepares to enter the field before the season opener against St. Augustine.

Height/weight: 6-3, 217

College status: Signed with Louisville.

Why he's here: Hard-hitting run-stopping linebacker is listed as a three-star recruit by the national recruiting analysts, including top 30 among linebackers for ESPN. Recorded 143 tackles, 16 for loss, with three sacks, two interceptions and three pass defenses this year. Helped Bolles to three consecutive final four appearances. Super 11 preseason honoree.

LB Chason Clark, Bradford

Bradford linebacker Chason Clark is pictured at Baker's Sports/Jaguars Prep High School Media Day.

Height/weight: 6-3, 195.

College status: Signed with Marshall.

Why he's here: A three-star recruit, Clark is listed as a top-140 linebacker for 247Sports. Tenacious tackler topped 100 tackles in consecutive seasons. This year, recorded 18 tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble. Occasionally lines up on offense at tight end. Selected the Thundering Herd in June.

ATH Chalil Cummings, Bradford

Bradford athlete Chalil Cummings is pictured at Baker's Sports/Jaguars Prep High School Football Media Day.

Height/weight: 5-11, 185.

College status: Uncommitted.

Why he's here: Two-way star for Class 2S finalists. Caught 44 passes for 777 yards and 11 touchdowns, and made 75 tackles with two interceptions, a fumble recovery and six pass defenses while playing receiver and defensive back. Also helped Bradford to a state basketball title in 2022, averaging 8.2 points and 5.3 rebounds. Often projected as a safety, with offers including Miami, South Carolina and Tennessee. Rated as a three-star recruit, and a top-60 athlete nationally for On3.

OL Braden Cunningham, Fleming Island

Fleming Island offensive lineman Braden Cunningham tosses a football before an October game at Creekside.

Height/weight: 6-5, 315.

College status: Signed with Florida Atlantic.

Why he's here: Massive lineman is a three-star recruit for national services, ranked in top 170 by 247Sports composite. Three-year starter selected Florida Atlantic in June. Most often projected as a center. Back-to-back All-Clay County honoree. Key blocker for productive runners Samuel Singleton, now at Florida State, and quarterback Cibastian Broughton.

WR Camdon Frier, Columbia

Columbia's Camdon Frier (12) signals a horse-collar tackle to the officials. Frier has signed with Florida State.

Height/weight: 6-1, 180.

College status: Signed with Florida State.

Why he's here: Caught 33 passes for 456 yards and five touchdowns this season. A four-star recruit for ESPN and Rivals, three-star for 247Sports and On3, and rated as a top-75 wide receiver nationwide. FSU commit since January 2022 would be second-generation Seminole following father Matt Frier, a starting wide receiver on the 1993 national championship team. Also a slugger on the baseball diamond, hitting .314 with six homers and 1.086 OPS last year.

ATH Dahkari Gilley, University Christian

University Christian defensive end Dah'kari Gilley (6) runs through warm-ups before a game against Mayo Lafayette.

Height/weight: 6-2, 190.

College status: Signed with Rutgers.

Why he's here: All-around defensive force recorded 61 tackles (18 for loss) and 10 sacks, in addition to an interception. Played multiple roles for UC, including edge rusher, but is projected by some evaluators as a safety at the next level. Also made 24 1/2 tackles for loss as a junior. Ranked as a top-100 safety in the 247Sports composite and a three-star recruit. Selected Rutgers in June.

C Jake Guarnera, Ponte Vedra

Ponte Vedra center Jake Guarnera walks to midfield for the coin toss before the preseason classic at Mandarin.

Height/weight: 6-4, 285

College status: Signed with Michigan.

Why he's here: Powerful blocker moved inside from tackle to center for senior year. Recorded 24 pancake blocks and did not allow a sack. Saw part-time post duty on Ponte Vedra's final-four basketball team and placed second in the shot put (58 feet, 2 1/2 inches) to help Sharks to Class 3A track and field championship. Three-star prospect is ranked as a top-25 interior prospect for ESPN and 247Sports. Father, Jim Guarnera, played for the San Francisco 49ers. Committed to national finalist Wolverines since April. Super 11 preseason honoree.

LB Camden Hardy, Atlantic Coast

Atlantic Coast linebacker Camden Hardy is pictured at Baker's Sports/Jaguars Prep High School Media Day.

Height/weight: 6-3, 225

College status: Signed with Wake Forest.

Why he's here: Devastating pass rusher tallied 10 1/2 sacks despite frequent double-teams. Ranked as a top-60 edge rusher and a three-star recruit. Father Kevin Hardy played for the Jaguars as a Pro Bowl linebacker and was selected No. 2 overall in the 1996 NFL Draft. Back-to-back All-Gateway Conference selection made six and a half sacks in 2022 as a sophomore. Selected Wake in February. Super 11 preseason honoree.

QB Colin Hurley, Trinity Christian

Trinity Christian quarterback Colin Hurley (2) runs for yardage against White.

Height/weight: 6-2, 215

College status: Signed with LSU.

Why he's here: Two-time state champion and Elite 11 national selection brings huge throwing skills. Completed 147 of 260 passes (56.5%) for 2,242 yards, 26 TD and 7 INT. Also rushed more this year, gaining 177 yards. Threw for 5,984 yards at Trinity. Won FHSAA title in 2021 and was on team as reserve in 2020. Reclassified last November to 2024. Four-star recruit and top-25 quarterback for all national recruiting services. Committed to LSU since November 2022. Super 11 preseason honoree.

RB Devonte Lyons, St. Augustine

St. Augustine's Devonte Lyons (6) pushes away from Choctawhatchee Indians' Jabori Weeks (32) on a fourth quarter run on Nov. 24.

Height/weight: 5-10, 190.

College status: Signed with Florida International.

Why he's here: The senior helped power the Jackets to the Class 3M final with 1,558 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns. Racked up 3,857 yards and 57 touchdowns on the ground at St. Augustine. Ranked as a three-star prospect for On3, 247Sports and Rivals, and Rivals rates him as a top-40 running back. Selected FIU on Dec. 18 ahead of more than a dozen offers.

CB Jon Mitchell, Mandarin

Mandarin cornerback Jon Mitchell is pictured at practice in August.

Height/weight: 6-1, 175

College status: Signed with Penn State.

Why he's here: Four-star recruit ranked among the nation's top 20 cornerbacks. Intercepted four passes and forced four fumbles, while making 71 tackles (six for loss) and 15 pass breakups. Noted as an effective blitzer. Helped Mustangs to Class 4M final. Ran 11.06 on the track in the 100-meter dash as a sophomore. Older brothers Justin (Harvard), Kris (Florida International/Notre Dame) and Nic (Mississippi State) have all played Division I football. Super 11 preseason honoree and All-First Coast defensive player of the year.

QB DJ Moore, Bolles

Bolles quarterback D.J. Moore is pictured at Baker's Sports/Jaguars Prep High School Media Day.

Height/weight: 6-2, 175

College status: Signed with Coastal Carolina.

Why he's here: Four-time member of state semifinalists at Bolles. Completed 136 of 277 passes (49.1%) with 26 TD, 9 INT this season and completed 52.6 of passes for his Bolles career. Ranked as a three-star recruit for the national recruiting services and a top-25 national quarterback for ESPN. Selected Coastal Carolina in April.

OL Deryc Plazz, Mandarin

Mandarin offensive lineman Deryc Plazz, pictured at a Mustangs practice, blocked for two 1,000-yard rushers in 2023.

Height/weight: 6-5, 290

College status: Signed with Miami.

Why he's here: Punishing blocker helped Mustangs to state final in his first year after transferring from Jackson. Cleared the way for a 3,308-yard ground attack. Also previously played basketball on a final-four Tigers team. Ranked as a three-star recruit for national recruiting services and a top-50 prospect on the O-line. Played tackle at Mandarin but could move inside in college. Selected Miami in July after a very brief commitment to Penn State. Super 11 preseason honoree.

OL Ethan Proffitt, Bishop Kenny

Bishop Kenny lineman Ethan Proffitt talks on the sideline during a preseason jamboree against Mandarin and St. Augustine.

Height/weight: 6-5, 315

College status: Signed with Florida Atlantic.

Why he's here: Three-star interior lineman is rated as a top-120 prospect at the position in the 247Sports composite. Committed to the Owls since June. Transferred to Bishop Kenny from Fletcher.

QB James Resar, Bishop Kenny

Bishop Kenny quarterback James Resar is pictured at Baker's Sports/Jaguars Prep High School Media Day.

Height/weight: 6-4, 200

College status: Signed with Iowa.

Why he's here: Despite early-season injury, Resar completed 120 of 194 (61.9%) passes for 1,582 yards, 15 TD and 8 INT while running for 356 yards as well. Passed for 4,756 yards at Bishop Kenny and runs a 10.6 in the 100-meter dash. A four-star prospect for 247Sports, which rates him as a top-25 quarterback nationwide, and a three-star for ESPN, On3 and Rivals. Committed to Iowa since September 2022. Super 11 preseason honoree.

QB Marcelis Tate, Fletcher

Super 11 quarterback Marcelis Tate awaits the snap during first half action of Fletcher's season opener against Mandarin.

Height/weight: 6-4, 190

College status: Signed with South Florida.

Why he's here: Dual-threat Fletcher QB started three years. Completed 106 of 180 (58.9%) passes for 1,642 yards, 20 TD and 7 INT, and also carried 61 times for 430 yards for six touchdowns while overcoming injuries. Threw for 4,068 career yards at Fletcher with 38 TD. Ranked as a three-star recruit for ESPN, 247Sports and On3, and a top-60 quarterback for ESPN. Super 11 preseason honoree.

QB Rodney Tisdale, First Coast

First Coast's quarterback Rodney Tisdale Jr. (11) looks on during the third quarter against Raines.

Height/weight: 6-2, 180

College status: Signed with Western Kentucky.

Why he's here: The mobile quarterback led the Bucs to their first district title in nine years. Completed 157 of 260 (60.4%) passes for 2,348 yards, with 26 TD and 8 INT. Finished with 4,402 career passing yards. Can also run, gaining 266 yards rushing. Ranked as a three-star prospect and a top-100 quarterback for On3.

QB Riley Trujillo, Bartram Trail

Bartram Trail quarterback Riley Trujillo throws a pass in warm-ups before a September game at St. Augustine.

Height/weight: 6-4, 215

College status: Signed with UCF.

Why he's here: A Super 11 quarterback who can run and pass. Missed three games due to injury but still ran for 774 yards (5 TD) and completed 94 of 172 passes (54.6%) for 1,558 yards, 14 TD and 4 INT. Battle-tested against strong state opponents (No. 2 schedule in Florida). Rated as a three-star recruit and a top-50 quarterback. Committed to UCF since March.

