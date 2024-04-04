Meet the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Girls Basketball Team for the 2023-24 season

The 2023-24 season was a big one for girl’s basketball teams around the Coast. Multiple teams reached the Final Four behind the play of rising stars and established talents.

Biloxi once again lands the Sun Herald’s Player of the Year, while the leader of a district rival takes home Coach of the Year.

Here’s the full All-South Mississippi girl’s basketball team.

Sun Herald Player of the Year

Zaniya Johnson, Biloxi

Johnson averaged a double-double as a freshman, scoring 17.6 points and bringing down 11.1 rebounds per game. She was a force as a rim protector, as well, blocking 4.2 blocks a game. Johnson helped lead the Indians to 26 wins and a spot in the Elite Eight.

Coach of the Year

Jason Kennedy, St. Martin

Kennedy’s Yellow Jackets jumped from 0-6 in district a year ago to winning one of the toughest regions in the state in 2024. St. Martin improved from 15 wins to 26 and made a deep run into the Final Four. It was the program’s winningest season since 2016.

Fan Choice Player of the Year

Brooklyn Cuevas, Hancock

The William Carey signee made a statement her senior year as one of the top players in the state. Cuevas scored 17 points a game and also averaged five rebounds and three steals a game in helping guide the Hawks to the Final Four.

Hancock’s Brooklyn Cuevas dribbles the ball away from Gulfport during a game against Gulfport at Hancock High School in Kiln on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Hannah Ruhoff/AP

Sun Herald Starting Five

Brooklyn Cuevas, Hancock: Cuevas led Hancock to a 30-win season, the school’s best year in this century.

Kaleah Lowery, St. Martin: Lowery led the Jackets with 15.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while dishing out 4.9 assists and recording 5.3 steals per game.

Zaniyah Johnson, Biloxi: Johnson set career highs in nearly statistical category and is already up to 929 career points.

Brooklyn Mitchell, St. Patrick: Mitchell led the Coast in scoring at 24.8 point clip, while also averaging 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 4.7 steals per game. Ends her high school career with 1,361 career points.

Sydnei Barber, West Harrison: The junior led the Hurricanes with 14.5 points scored per game, along with 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

All-South Mississippi Girl’s Basketball Team

Nakeria Coleman, Bay High: Coleman led the Tigers with 11.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. She is a Southwest Mississippi Community College commit.

Aaliyah Davison, Biloxi: Davison scored 7.7 points per game and dished out 4.9 assists with 2.3 steals a night. Was a MAC All Star choice.

Teeale Wells, D’Iberville: Wells contributed 12.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game for the Warriors.

Amiyah Simpkins, D’Iberville: Simpkins scored 12.2 points and grabbed 5.4 rebounds a game. She is a Hinds Community College signee.

Anslee James, Hancock: James’ season was cut short, but she made an impact when on the floor with 11 points and five rebounds per game.

Talana Bond, Hancock: The defensive specialist averaged nine points, three assists and four steals per game. Was named a MAC All Star.

Riley Bishop, Hancock: Bishop turned in eight points and three assists a game for the Hawks.

Anaisha Carriere, Harrison Central: The Mississippi State commit averaged 12 points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists a game.

Jayla Carriere, Harrison Central: The younger Carriere poured in 11 points with two rebounds, two steals and two assists a game.

Larissa Hubbard, Harrison Central: Hubbard scored 11 points a game and hauled in seven rebounds with two steals.

Saniyah Murray, Harrison Central: The freshman emerged this season with an eight-point, seven-rebound per game campaign.

Jordyn Ford, Moss Point: Ford led her Tigers with 9.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and two steals per game and was a MAC All Star.

Massyah Thomas, Pascagoula: Thomas averaged 12 points a game with four rebounds and two steals.

Khyliyah Moore, Pascagoula: Moore contributed nine points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists a game. Was named a MAC All Star.

Ladymein Lafayette, St. Martin: Lafayette controlled the boards for the Jackets with 8.9 rebounds a game. Also scored 8.4 points and recorded two steals with 1.5 blocks.

Jamyria Robinson, St. Martin: Robinson was another strong rebounder for St. Martin, averaging 10 boards game. She scored 6.2 points a night.

Teairra Lee, St. Martin: Lee averaged 6.8 points, five rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game.

Jalynn Applewhite, West Harrison: Applewhite averaged 8.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Hurricanes.

Miranda Parker, West Harrison: Parker contributed 6.7 points and 7.2 rebounds a night as a junior.