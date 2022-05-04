Meet Steven Johnson, the former Patriots TE who had an affair with Sonya Curry

Steven Johnson, a tight end who was drafted by the New England Patriots in 1988, made headlines in 2021 for his involvement with Sonya Curry, mother to NBA players Steph Curry and Seth Curry.

Sonya filed for divorce after 33 years of marriage with Dell Curry and the pair accused of each other of cheating. Sonya claimed that Dell cheated on her with multiple women during the marriage and Dell accused her of having an affair with Johnson.

According to TMZ, Sonya denied the fact she was cheating on Dell and said the relationship began months after the couple decided to legally separate in March of 2020. In court documents, Dell said Sonya “began her extramarital affair with Mr. Johnson during the marriage and prior to the date of separation, and she lied to [Dell] each time she cheated on him.”

Dell said she was living with Johnson in Tennessee and that she shouldn’t be entitled to alimony because of it. Sonya denied these claims.

So, who is Johnson?

Johnson played for the Patriots and was a standout tight end at Virginia Tech.

He only started three games for the Patriots in his rookie season and he recorded one catch for five yards. Johnson suffered a major knee injury in the preseason that led to his retirement after only two years in the NFL.

Johnson played in 44 games for the Hokies and he totaled 1,058 receiving yards, along with eight touchdowns. He currently sits at the sixth on school’s list for receptions by a tight end. According to Meaww.com, he’s one of the school’s biggest donors. He pledged $1 million to Virginia Tech’s practice field and they named the institute after him.

Johnson went on to run his own construction business named Johnson Commercial Development in 1995. He is currently the president and “oversees all aspects of development including property acquisitions, leasing, sales, financing, construction and operations,” according to his website.

How did Johnson and Sonya meet?

According to Robert Littal of BSO, Sonya was with Johnson for an extended period of time.

Dell apparently felt that Sonya was up to something and hired someone to look into it because she was denying it. That is when he found out she was the Pats TE for a VERY LONG time.

Littal also reported that Johnson was a long-time friend of the family.

Also it appears the Pats TE Steven Johnson was a "friend" of the family…….. Not a random guy Sonya met, looks like he was cool with Dell before he stole his wife

Any word from Johnson about the relationship with Sonya?

TMZ reached out to Johnson and he didn’t respond, keeping his side of the story a mystery. Johnson was a private person after retiring from the NFL and he’s kept his business out of the public’s eye — outside of relationship with Sonya.

