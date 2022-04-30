Meet the Steelers 2022 draft class

Curt Popejoy
Here is your Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL draft class. The Steelers had seven picks and used five of them on offense.

First round-QB Kenny Pickett

Second round-WR George Pickens, Georgia

Third round-DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Fourth round-WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis

Sixth round-TE Connor Heyward, Michigan State

Seventh round-LB Mark Robinson

Seventh round-QB Chris Oladokun, South Dakota State

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

