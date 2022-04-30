Meet the Steelers 2022 draft class
Here is your Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL draft class. The Steelers had seven picks and used five of them on offense.
First round-QB Kenny Pickett
Second round-WR George Pickens, Georgia
Third round-DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
Fourth round-WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis
Sixth round-TE Connor Heyward, Michigan State
Seventh round-LB Mark Robinson
Seventh round-QB Chris Oladokun, South Dakota State
