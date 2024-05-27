Meet The State’s all-area high school boys tennis team for the 2024 season

A look at The State’s Midlands all-area boys tennis team and players of the year for the 2024 season.

—The State’s Player of the Year—

David Pope, Camden

— Readers’ choice Player of the Year (fan vote) —

Emerson Rice, Heathwood Hall

All-Area Boys Tennis Team

Slade Funderburk, Camden: Funderburk was an all-region selection and played in the Class A/2A/3A state tournament.

Will Hewitt, AC Flora: Sophomore was 16-3 overall, 9-0 in region and was all-region selection. He was selected to play in the Class 4A/5A singles state tournament.

Braydon Jeffcoat, River Bluff: Freshman went 12-2, including 8-0 in region play, and dropped only 10 games in region play. Jeffcoat was Region 4-5A Player of the Year.

Carter Johnson, Blythewood: Senior went 10-0, was Region 3-5A Player of the Year and qualified for the 4A/5A state tournament. Will play in college at Belmont Abbey.

Sawyer Kolowith, Dreher: The junior went 16-3, was Region 5-3A Player of the Year and played in the Class A/2A/3A tournament.

Dalton Meador, Gilbert: Meador went 15-5 this year, was all-region and selected for North-South tennis matches this year.

David Pope, Camden: Senior went 13-2 and finished his career with a 78-16 record. Wofford signee was Region 6-3A Player of the Year for the fourth straight year, picked for North-South All-Star matches and won the Class A/2A/3A Individual state championship.

Holden Raley, Spring Valley: Junior was 12-4 this season and all-region selection for the Vikings, who won the Region 3-5A championship.

Emerson Rice, Heathwood Hall: Senior went 10-2, including 6-0 in region play and was SCISA 4A Region Player of the Year. Signed with Hampden-Sydney College.

James Smyth, AC Flora: Junior was 15-4, including 9-0 in region matches. Smyth also was Region 5-4A Player of the Year and played in the 4A/5A state tennis tournament.

Owen Stikelenther, Brookland-Cayce: Bearcats’ No. 1 player was all-region selection and qualified for Class A/2A/3A state tournament.

—Second Team—

Dhruv Bavishi, Spring Valley; William Beasley, AC Flora; Eric Doughtery, Irmo; David Lauderman, Lugoff-Elgin; Gabe Lokodi, Spring Valley; Seigo Maeda, Dutch Fork; Henry Morris, Heathwood Hall; Matthew Nedd, Westwood; Gavin Penny, Batesburg-Leesville; Hollis Ruff, Batesburg-Leesville; Harrison Sechrest, Chapin