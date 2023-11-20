Meet The Star Press' 2023 East Central Indiana fall sports Athletes of the Year

MUNCIE, Ind. — The 2023 IHSAA fall sports season is over for East Central Indiana athletes and teams.

Once again, there were standout individuals from every sport who represented the area well. While there are many competitors deserving of recognition, a select few rose above the rest.

Here are The Star Press' 2023 ECI fall sports Athletes of the Year:

More: Your one-stop shop for everything East Central Indiana football in 2023

Advice for young athletes: "Just stay disciplined. If you work hard and do your best at everything you do, then you'll succeed."

Why Russell chose football: Played for the first time in second grade, but then didn't play again until sixth grade. "We won the metro bowl, so that kind of sparked my interest a little bit. I started on the team, so I was like, 'Man, maybe I could be pretty good at this.'"

Russell on the season: "Obviously, since coming off of last year, I think we had an amazing year. I feel like we kind of put the program back on the map from the 3-7 year last year. I think we all grew as a team and bonded really well."

More: 'These are my brothers': Delta football's 2023 season epitomized teamwork

Advice for young athletes: "It's kind of hard to go out on the field and do your best when you're under a lot of pressure, when everyone's watching you … So just try to keep it to yourself until after the game in the locker room and keep going forward. If you have nowhere else to go, go to God. He'll help you."

Favorite memory of his time at Monroe Central: Working with junior high and club wrestling. "I really like doing that, teaching little kids how to wrestle and helping them."

Why Ullom chose football: Began playing flag football as a child. Was going to not play this season because of an ankle injury last year, "but then I talked to coach and he gave me enough confidence to join and it went well."

Ullom on the season: "I feel like at the start, we really thought we were gonna be really bad … But as the season went on, we got a lot better each game ... We had a great season with everybody. Everyone agrees on that, and we will definitely learn and get stronger next year."

The performance: Led Golden Bears to sectional championship game . All-Mid-Eastern Conference selection. Ranked eighth in Class 1A in total touchdowns (20) and 10th points scored (120), third in MEC in rushing yards (821) and punt average (30.86). Caught nine passes for 249 yards. Defensively ranked second on team in total tackles (59) and TFL's (16.0) with three sacks and one interception.

Advice for young athletes: "Have fun while you're young (and) through the process of playing. And just remember that whatever sport you do, it is not who you are. It's just what you do."

Role model: Her grandmother, Jo Anne Spitznogal. "She just passed away this past year. I think just ever since I was young, she'd pass down recipes and I would always bake with her. Just seeing how strong of a woman she was and she was someone who would speak out about women's rights and things like that. So I've always looked up to her since I was young."

Future plans: Verbally committed to play at Indiana University. Hopes to win a state title next year and then help the Hoosiers win a Big Ten championship and improve the program. Hopes to play professionally one day.

Why Vinson chose volleyball: Started playing at 6 or 7 years old. Was inspired by her older sister, Kate, and after playing casually for a few years, she started focusing significantly on volleyball as she entered high school and realized she could be good.

Keys to Vinson's success: Support from her family, teammates and coaches. "Being the player that I am, it's not just all about how I perform, it's also how I am mentally, and I think that Yorktown and the culture is really good at having that as a priority .. Also (Munciana). Just getting my fundamentals down there in my early years. They've been a really, really big part in how I've grown as a player."

Vinson on the season: "I think that we used what we had. We didn't have a bunch of big players or a bunch of the height or the physicality at the net that we did last year, that a lot of other teams did. But I think we sort of used the pieces that we did have to the best that we could. I think it was a good year. I think some people might not have thought that we would do as well as we did this year."

Athlete: Lilly Howell, Muncie Burris junior.

The performance: Led Owls to first state championship since 2010. IHSVCA 2A First Team All-State, 2A All-District and Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference Player of the Year selection. Ranked 18th nationally and second in Indiana in hitting percentage (0.475). Led team in kills (366), aces (69) and total blocks (67).

Howell on the season: "It's still just kind of hitting every day. It still feels really amazing to just be like, 'Oh, yeah, state champs,' and we got our ring size the other day, so it's just really nice to finally have everything set up and our banner's gonna come. I'm really excited to hang another one."

Keys to Howell's success: "The coaching support that I've had behind me throughout all my years, it's just incredible. I was training with Steve Shondell at such a young age, and I think that him just even being there when I was seven helped me to get where I am today. Obviously, I am a Munciana player and that plays a big role … But also, obviously, my teammates. They are there with me every day. I have an amazing support system behind me."

Why Howell chose volleyball: Started playing competitively at 7 years old because of her older sister, Lauren Nixon, and liked the feeling of winning. "I love the competitive aspect of volleyball ... And now that I'm this far into volleyball, there's no way I'm going to quit because I just want to keep getting better and I want to keep growing as a player and a person."

Future plans: Plans to play in college. Interested in studying sports psychology and health science because of her personal experiences in physical training because of her two chronic stress fractures in her back. "I've just always been I just really liked the idea of helping other athletes with their injuries and helping them overcome them and still be able to play at a high level because if it weren't for some of my physical therapists, I would not be playing right now."

Favorite memories of her time at Burris: The journey leading up to the state title, making the "23 in '23" shirts and "manifesting" the championship.

Favorite hobby: Showing cattle and goats in 4-H.

Role model: Her older sister, Lauren Nixon. "She's just always been there with me since Day 1. She's been such an amazing role model. She's always been able to tell me right from wrong and just always been there with me through my dumb decisions ... She also has a back injury as well, and so watching her go through that injury and still be able to play at a D1 collegiate level is just amazing to see and it made me realize I could do that too."

Favorite athlete: Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, former WWF wrestler turned actor.

Favorite movie: "Greater"

Favorite musician: Zach Bryan, country singer-songwriter.

Favorite food: Steak.

Dream job: Sports psychologist, dietician, physical therapist or athletic trainer for a professional sports team.