Meet The Star Press' 2023 East Central Indiana fall sports Athletes of the Year
MUNCIE, Ind. — The 2023 IHSAA fall sports season is over for East Central Indiana athletes and teams.
Once again, there were standout individuals from every sport who represented the area well. While there are many competitors deserving of recognition, a select few rose above the rest.
Here are The Star Press' 2023 ECI fall sports Athletes of the Year:
Football (Class 3A/4A)
Athlete: Braxton Russell, Delta senior.
The performance: Led Eagles to first sectional championship since 2016. Broke program's career TFL record (52.5), 0.5 TFL's shy of single-season record (31.5). All-Hoosier Heritage Conference selection. Near the top of the state's leaderboard in TFL's.
Russell on the season: "Obviously, since coming off of last year, I think we had an amazing year. I feel like we kind of put the program back on the map from the 3-7 year last year. I think we all grew as a team and bonded really well."
Keys to Russell's success: Offseason work ethic and setting high goals for himself.
Why Russell chose football: Played for the first time in second grade, but then didn't play again until sixth grade. "We won the metro bowl, so that kind of sparked my interest a little bit. I started on the team, so I was like, 'Man, maybe I could be pretty good at this.'"
Future plans: Is waiting to see what college offers he gets for wrestling and football. Considering joining the Marines.
Favorite memories of his time at Delta: Winning his Friday-night match at the state wrestling meet last season.
Favorite hobby: Spending time outside, taking walks.
Favorite athlete: Alexander Volkanovski, Australian UFC fighter.
Favorite TV show: "My Planet"
Favorite musician: Rihanna, pop singer-songwriter.
Favorite food: Steak.
Dream job: Going into the Marines.
Advice for young athletes: "Just stay disciplined. If you work hard and do your best at everything you do, then you'll succeed."
Football (Class 1A/2A)
Athlete: Jerimiah Ullom, Monroe Central junior.
The performance: Led Golden Bears to sectional championship game. All-Mid-Eastern Conference selection. Ranked eighth in Class 1A in total touchdowns (20) and 10th points scored (120), third in MEC in rushing yards (821) and punt average (30.86). Caught nine passes for 249 yards. Defensively ranked second on team in total tackles (59) and TFL's (16.0) with three sacks and one interception.
Ullom on the season: "I feel like at the start, we really thought we were gonna be really bad … But as the season went on, we got a lot better each game ... We had a great season with everybody. Everyone agrees on that, and we will definitely learn and get stronger next year."
Keys to Ullom's success: Focusing on practicing his punting and committing to outside runs.
Why Ullom chose football: Began playing flag football as a child. Was going to not play this season because of an ankle injury last year, "but then I talked to coach and he gave me enough confidence to join and it went well."
Favorite memory of his time at Monroe Central: Working with junior high and club wrestling. "I really like doing that, teaching little kids how to wrestle and helping them."
Favorite hobby: Playing tuba in marching band.
Favorite TV show: "Stranger Things"
Favorite food: Pepperoni and sausage pizza.
Advice for young athletes: "It's kind of hard to go out on the field and do your best when you're under a lot of pressure, when everyone's watching you … So just try to keep it to yourself until after the game in the locker room and keep going forward. If you have nowhere else to go, go to God. He'll help you."
Volleyball (Class 3A/4A)
Athlete: Charlotte Vinson, Yorktown junior.
The performance: Led Tigers to sectional and Delaware County championships. IHSVCA 4A First Team All-State, 4A All-District, 3A/4A Junior All-Star, All-HHC and All-County selection. Surpassed 1,000 career kills. Broke program's single-season kills record (759), which ranked 11th nationally and first in Indiana.
Vinson on the season: "I think that we used what we had. We didn't have a bunch of big players or a bunch of the height or the physicality at the net that we did last year, that a lot of other teams did. But I think we sort of used the pieces that we did have to the best that we could. I think it was a good year. I think some people might not have thought that we would do as well as we did this year."
Keys to Vinson's success: Support from her family, teammates and coaches. "Being the player that I am, it's not just all about how I perform, it's also how I am mentally, and I think that Yorktown and the culture is really good at having that as a priority .. Also (Munciana). Just getting my fundamentals down there in my early years. They've been a really, really big part in how I've grown as a player."
Why Vinson chose volleyball: Started playing at 6 or 7 years old. Was inspired by her older sister, Kate, and after playing casually for a few years, she started focusing significantly on volleyball as she entered high school and realized she could be good.
Future plans: Verbally committed to play at Indiana University. Hopes to win a state title next year and then help the Hoosiers win a Big Ten championship and improve the program. Hopes to play professionally one day.
Favorite memories of her time at Yorktown: Winning the 2022 regional title after losing the regional championship the previous year.
Favorite hobby: Baking cookies.
Role model: Her grandmother, Jo Anne Spitznogal. "She just passed away this past year. I think just ever since I was young, she'd pass down recipes and I would always bake with her. Just seeing how strong of a woman she was and she was someone who would speak out about women's rights and things like that. So I've always looked up to her since I was young."
Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls legend and Basketball Hall of Famer.
Favorite TV show: "Suits"
Favorite musician: Drake, singer/rapper.
Favorite food: Ice cream.
Dream job: College volleyball coach.
Advice for young athletes: "Have fun while you're young (and) through the process of playing. And just remember that whatever sport you do, it is not who you are. It's just what you do."
Volleyball (Class 1A/2A)
Athlete: Lilly Howell, Muncie Burris junior.
The performance: Led Owls to first state championship since 2010. IHSVCA 2A First Team All-State, 2A All-District and Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference Player of the Year selection. Ranked 18th nationally and second in Indiana in hitting percentage (0.475). Led team in kills (366), aces (69) and total blocks (67).
Howell on the season: "It's still just kind of hitting every day. It still feels really amazing to just be like, 'Oh, yeah, state champs,' and we got our ring size the other day, so it's just really nice to finally have everything set up and our banner's gonna come. I'm really excited to hang another one."
Keys to Howell's success: "The coaching support that I've had behind me throughout all my years, it's just incredible. I was training with Steve Shondell at such a young age, and I think that him just even being there when I was seven helped me to get where I am today. Obviously, I am a Munciana player and that plays a big role … But also, obviously, my teammates. They are there with me every day. I have an amazing support system behind me."
Why Howell chose volleyball: Started playing competitively at 7 years old because of her older sister, Lauren Nixon, and liked the feeling of winning. "I love the competitive aspect of volleyball ... And now that I'm this far into volleyball, there's no way I'm going to quit because I just want to keep getting better and I want to keep growing as a player and a person."
Future plans: Plans to play in college. Interested in studying sports psychology and health science because of her personal experiences in physical training because of her two chronic stress fractures in her back. "I've just always been I just really liked the idea of helping other athletes with their injuries and helping them overcome them and still be able to play at a high level because if it weren't for some of my physical therapists, I would not be playing right now."
Favorite memories of her time at Burris: The journey leading up to the state title, making the "23 in '23" shirts and "manifesting" the championship.
Favorite hobby: Showing cattle and goats in 4-H.
Role model: Her older sister, Lauren Nixon. "She's just always been there with me since Day 1. She's been such an amazing role model. She's always been able to tell me right from wrong and just always been there with me through my dumb decisions ... She also has a back injury as well, and so watching her go through that injury and still be able to play at a D1 collegiate level is just amazing to see and it made me realize I could do that too."
Favorite athlete: Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, former WWF wrestler turned actor.
Favorite movie: "Greater"
Favorite musician: Zach Bryan, country singer-songwriter.
Favorite food: Steak.
Dream job: Sports psychologist, dietician, physical therapist or athletic trainer for a professional sports team.
Advice for young athletes: "Respect your coaches because even if it doesn't seem like it, they're always right. They always have a plan with where they're going. Sometimes it's hard to see what they're thinking, but they're always going to be right because they have more experience."
Boys cross-country
Athlete: Nick Cook, Wapahani senior.
The performance: Won six meets. Broke Delaware County meet record (16:13.2 minutes). Sectional and MEC champion. Regional runner-up. Placed 39th at state finals. Ran season-best time of 15:38.8.
Cook on the season: "I was happy with it. Coming into this season, I had a breakaway season last year pretty much, so I was like, 'I think I have high expectations for this year,' and I came into it expecting more than probably what I should have. I thought it was fine overall."
Keys to Cook's success: Consistent, intense training.
Why Cook chose cross-country: Started running in third grade, and became competitive at it in sixth grade once he discovered he had potential. Then he kept improving and made it his main sport in high school. Also prefers running culture. "I just think it's the environment and the people that are in it. It's motivational and it's really cool."
Future plans: Will run in college but is undecided on where.
Favorite memories of his time at Wapahani: Building bonds with his friends in a small school.
Favorite hobbies: Playing video games and golfing.
Role model: His older sister, Sydney Cook. "She shows up to every meet. She's probably the most encouraging person that I know. She wants me to improve."
Favorite athlete: Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norwegian runner. "He runs really cool."
Favorite movie: "Interstellar"
Favorite food: Crab.
Dream job: Something in the exercise field where he's helping people.
Advice for young athletes: "Stick to it no matter what and stay consistent and don't take your time for granted."
Girls cross-country
Athlete: Nicki Southerland, Delta senior.
The performance: Won six meets, including county, HHC, sectional and regional titles before placing second in the state meet. Broke her own school record with a time of 17:01.9.
Southerland on the season: "I thought it went really well. I had a lot of fun with the team and it just kept improving throughout the years. So that made it really great. Definitely getting a PR for my last season was really good. I just really enjoyed it and getting to do all the little things with the team like team bonfires and stuff was really nice."
Keys to Southerland's success: Consistent training, getting nine hours of sleep every night, nutrition and drinking plenty of water and electrolytes.
Why Southerland chose cross-country: Her mom was a runner and put her in races when she was a child. She loved it, so she started running cross-country in sixth grade and continued improving.
Future plans: Signed to continue her academic and athletic career at Notre Dame. Plans to study biochemistry and hopes to make the top-7 as a freshman and go to nationals.
Favorite memories of her time at Delta: The team bonfires and when she and her teammates had a wedding for her glittery rubber ducks in her car. "We had a whole big wedding with the wedding music and everything."
Favorite hobby: Selling homemade nut butter at the farmer's market. "I made $700 I think."
Role model: Her older brother, Nate Southerland.
Favorite athlete: Shalane Flanagan, Olympic marathon runner.
Favorite TV show: "The Office"
Favorite musician: Taylor Swift, pop/country singer-songwriter.
Favorite food: Indonesian chicken and vegetables.
Dream job: Dietician.
Advice for young athletes: "Don't set limits on yourself because you have to believe in yourself, and if you believe in yourself, you can accomplish a lot. Don't let other people tell you that you're not capable of something."
Boys soccer
Athlete: Asher Donahue, Muncie Burris senior.
The performance: Led team to sectional and conference championships. PAAC Player of the Year. Ranked third in Indiana in points (87) and fifth in goals scored (37).
Donahue on the season: "This was definitely my favorite season out of my high school years. This is my favorite team to play with. I love the coaches. I feel like we really have like a brotherhood/family going and were really playing for each other. I feel like that's why we found a lot of success."
Keys to Donahue's success: Confidence, work ethic, playing in a positive atmosphere and alongside good teammates. "I was set up for success very well by my teammates."
Why Donahue chose soccer: Started playing at 3 or 4 years old and always had high aspirations to play in college or professionally. "I don't think there's a better feeling in the world than playing soccer and experiencing the game. There's so many little things about it that are just perfection."
Future plans: Considering which college to play for. Plans to study physical therapy or athletic training, inspired by his experience recovering from a torn ACL he suffered his freshman year.
Favorite memories of his time at Burris: Winning conference in a penalty-kick shootout this season because it was one of the program's first conference titles.
Favorite athlete: Erling Haaland, Norwegian professional soccer player.
Favorite TV shows: "Ted Lasso" and "The Office"
Favorite musician: Mobb Deep, hip hop duo.
Favorite food: Sesame chicken from Thai Smile.
Dream job: Professional oversees soccer player.
Advice for young athletes: "You should be confident no matter what. Confidence is a massive part of the game, and work ethic."
Girls soccer
Athlete: Sarah Edmonds, Muncie Burris senior.
The performance: Led Owls to sectional championship. Co-PAAC Player of the Year. All-PAAC selection. Set school record for career assists (73). Ranked 10th in Indiana in assists (19) and 20th in points (71).
Edmonds on the season: "It was definitely a very unexpected season. Going into it, we didn't really know what to expect because, obviously, we lost a lot of starters from last season ... and then as we went on through the season, we were winning quite a few of our games and the team really just came together … Me personally, I feel like I had to up my offensive side of my game a lot more this season … And just my leadership had to take a big step up."
Keys to Edmonds' success: The support system of her parents and coaches pushing her to be her best. "Without that extra push, I don't know if I would have stepped up on my own."
Why Edmonds chose soccer: Started playing at 5 years old for her local YMCA. She quickly started dominating, then joined a travel team, then an all-girls competitive team and kept climbing the ladder. "The goal has always been for me to play collegiate soccer."
Future plans: Signed to continue her academic and athletic career at Murray State University. Plans to study biology and pre-dentistry. Her goal as a freshman is to become a starter, win the conference and qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
Favorite memories of her time at Burris: Winning this year's sectional title because it was a "battle" and the team had to overcome obstacles to come out on top.
Favorite hobbies: Leading the Bible study club at her school and watching movies.
Role models: Her parents, Fred and Julia Edmonds. "They're both really hard working and that's helped drive me and my work ethic on and off the field."
Favorite athlete: Mia Hamm, American former professional soccer player.
Favorite movie/TV show: "Top Gun: Maverick" and "The Vampire Diaries"
Favorite musician: Taylor Swift, pop/country singer-songwriter.
Favorite food: Salmon.
Dream job: Dentist.
Advice for young athletes: "It's gonna be a tough and long journey. But if you have a goal, stick with it because the outcome is worth the time, the effort and the dedication you put into it. It's worth it all in the end."
Boys tennis
Athlete: Dalton Royal, Delta senior.
The performance: Helped Eagles win 31st straight sectional title. Won No. 1 doubles match in team's regional championship to advance to doubles regional tournament. Record of 23-4. Second Team All-State doubles, All-District doubles and All-HHC selection.
Royal on the season: "I think it went pretty well, especially starting out I was a little bit worried about the season. We were losing a lot of varsity players (from last year), but then we came out and we made it all the way to regionals and really gave Noblesville a run for their money. And then individually, I thought we did pretty well, especially going up against that Carroll team the first time and actually beating them but then ultimately losing to them later in the season. It was just kind of almost poetic in a way."
Keys to Royal's success: Starting at a young age, playing consistently and working on his backhand.
Why Royal chose tennis: Started playing at 3 years old. Was inspired by his cousin, Paige Swan, and played with her before falling in love with the game.
Future plans: Will not play tennis in college. Plans to attend Ivy Tech in Bloomington and do an apprenticeship in radiation therapy.
Favorite memories of his time at Delta: Winning his first varsity tennis match and winning in a third-set tiebreaker 12-10.
Favorite hobbies: Drawing and participating in Future Farmers of America.
Role model: His animal science teacher, Nancy Kunk. "She's just really inspired me and every single day I have to go and talk to her and just debrief about the day and she's always just there for me."
Favorite athlete: Trayce Jackson-Davis, former IU men's basketball star.
Favorite movies: "The Hunger Games" trilogy
Favorite musician: Deftones, alternative metal band.
Favorite food: Orange chicken from Castleton Square in Indianapolis.
Dream job: Owning a wedding venue.
Advice for young athletes: "Work as much as you can because I wish I could have worked harder definitely throughout the season and in the offseason. Try and stick with it, even if you're having trouble because I got a little bit burnt out in the season. Sometimes you just have to work through it and just keep on pushing."
Girls golf
Athlete: Kayleigh Agugliaro, Yorktown senior.
The performance: HHC champion. Delaware County tournament and sectional runner-up. Only ECI state finals qualifier. Lowest round score of 72. Tournament average of 76.85.
Agugliaro on the season: "I thought my senior year went really well. I was really happy with the team environment and just how everything played out and went for me. I was really happy with going to state. It was my goal ever since my sophomore year to go, so accomplishing that was a big deal for me and I made so many great memories this year and I felt like I left like a really big impact on the Yorktown golf program ... For me, it was a rough team environment my last three years, and I felt like this year the team environment went really well. The girls really supported me and they always had my back, were always cheering me on. They went with me both days at state, and I just felt like I had so much support on my side with them and it just made the season a lot of fun and I felt like going to state wasn't just about me going, it was just having to experience it with everyone — my coaches, my teammates — and them getting to see me succeed at this thing that they've been rooting me for the whole entire season."
Keys to Agugliaro's success: Work ethic with playing in summer tournaments and offseason lessons.
Why Agugliaro chose golf: Started playing at 9 years old when her friend's grandparents got her to play at The Elks. Brian Hill, from the club, saw she had potential and worked with her, and she picked up tips quickly. She continued playing through middle school but didn't like that it was co-ed, so once she joined the high school team and was with all girls, it became more fun and she fully committed to improving.
Future plans: Will continue her academic and athletic career at Trine University and plans to study golf management.
Favorite memories of her time at Yorktown: The state finals experience, specifically her practice round before the tournament where she and her coaches were relaxed and joking around. "I had a great time being able to hang out with my coaches for the last time before I graduate."
Favorite hobby: Reading fantasy and romance novels.
Favorite athletes: Basketball Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, and American professional golfer. Nelly Korda.
Favorite TV show: "Suits"
Favorite musician: Zach Bryan, country singer-songwriter.
Favorite food: Wings.
Dream job: Golf swing coach.
Advice for young athletes: "I was told to say in this year from (head coach Nathan) McClung ... 'Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you'll land among the stars.' And to me it means shoot for your goals, but even if you don't fully make your goals, you're still a star in everyone else's eyes because you've still accomplished other things besides your biggest goal."
