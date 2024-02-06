Meet the All-Spartanburg area high school football team and player of the year for 2023

Here is the All-Spartanburg area high school football team for the 2023 season. Both offense and defense have 11-man teams with a kicker added to the offense. Athletes are listed in alphabetical order. Statistics are from MaxPreps. Coaches nominate players for postseason honors.

Player of the Year

Coleman Gray

Quarterback | Sr. | Chapman

This may be the best way, the only way, to explain how important Coleman Gray was to a team that won Region 3-AAA and went 10-2.

Gray was the leading rusher for the Panthers with 895 yards, more than eight yards per carry, with 15 touchdowns. He was not the running back. He was the quarterback who also passed for 2,076 yards, completing 64% with 17 touchdowns. He is the 864Huddle All-Spartanburg area player of the year.

First team offense

Harrison Bridges

Offensive line | Sr. | Chapman

Bridges was named all-state and provided much of the protection for Gray as Chapman won Region 3-AAA with the league’s best offense.

Jake Buerk

Offensive line | Sr. | Gaffney

Buerk was selected all-state in Class AAAAA and was a starter in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas all-star game.

Landon Greene

Offensive line | Jr. | Dorman

Greene is listed as the No. 13 offensive lineman in the state by Prep Red Zone for the rising senior class. He is 6-foot-2 and 330 pounds.

Colton Link

Running back | Sr. | Landrum

Link ran for 1,668 yards (9.1 per carry) and scored 23 touchdowns. He had seven games of more than 100 yards and made all-state in Class AA.

Emazon Littlejohn

Wide receiver | Sr. | Gaffney

Littlejohn was an all-state player who had 57 catches for 869 yards with 11 touchdowns.

Jaiden McDowell

Running back | So. | Gaffney

McDowell made all-state in Class AAAA in his first season as a starter. He ran for 1,313 yards and 13 touchdowns and caught 45 passes for 548 yards with four scores.

Jaylen McGill

Running back | So. | Broome

McGill rushed for 1,602 yards (9.1 per carry) and scored 24 touchdowns. He also had a pair of TD catches. McGill was all-state and is getting Power 5 offers.

Steven O’Dell

Offensive line | Sr. | Broome

O’Dell is a two-time all-state player, Class AAA Upper State lineman of the year, was named to the North-South all-star game and is committed to Furman.

Justin Rice

Wide receiver | Jr. | Spartanburg

Rice made all-state after catching 42 passes for 658 yards with four touchdowns.

Shedrick Sarratt Jr.

Offensive line | Jr. | Gaffney

Sarratt is listed by Prep Red Zone as the No. 3 offensive lineman in the state for the rising senior class. He is listed as the No. 8 overall player in the state by 247 Sports.

Riley Staton

Quarterback | Sr. | Gaffney

Staton, playing on his fifth high school team, finally found a true home at Gaffney. He passed for 2,737 yards with 28 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Jackson Visoury

Kicker | Jr. | Chapman

Visoury was 6-for-6 on field goals and 54-for-55 on extra points. He is 10-for-10 on field goals in his career, 100-for-103 on PATs.

First team defense

JoJo Barrett

Defensive line | Sr. | Boiling Springs

Barrett was all-state after making 87 tackles, second-best on the team.

Demario Bookhart

Defensive back | Sr. | Spartanburg

Bookhard was all-state after making 59 tackles with two interceptions.

Knai Cook

Defensive back | Sr. | Byrnes

Cook was all-state in Class AAAAA and named to the North-South all-star team. He had 71 tackles with two interceptions, 12 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

Caron Foster

Defensive line | Sr. | Gaffney

Foster was all-state after recording 7.5 sacks and 52 tackles, including 35 solo stops.

Jarriel Jefferies

Defensive line | Sr. | Gaffney

Jefferies was named all-state after recording 10.5 sacks and 46 solo tackles.

Reece Lynch

Linebacker | Sr. | Chapman

Lynch had 118 tackles, 49 solo, with 8.5 sacks in making the all-state team.

Amajai Martin

Defensive back | Sr. | Broome

Martin made all-state. He had 35 tackles with five pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Joshua Mattison

Defensive line | Sr. | Spartanburg

Mattison was second in the state with 15.5 sacks and had 35 solo tackles.

James Oates

Linebacker | Sr. | Byrnes

Oates was all-state. He had 69 solo tackles and 125 in all with seven sacks and an interception.

Andrew Ruppe

Linebacker | Jr. | Gaffney

Ruppe ranked second in the state with 11 interceptions, just two from the state lead.

Brannon Teamer

Defensive back | Sr. | Dorman

Teamer is an all-state player and will play at North Greenville University.

Second team offense

Kamajay Brackett-Brannon, QB, Broome

Rashawn Cunningham, WR, Chapman

Garrett Hall, OL, Byrnes

Jacob Hill, OL, Boiling Springs

Ben Ross, OL, Landrum

Kory Scott, WR, Woodruff

Tre Segarra, RB, Byrnes

Jamarcus Smith, WR, Gaffney

Jake Spadavecchia, PK, Gaffney

Jayden Van Wettering, OL, Landrum

Second team defense

Damion Coats, DL, Spartanburg

Tristan Cromer, LB, Broome

Chris Foster, DL, Byrnes

Campbell Johnson, DL, Boiling Springs

AJ Lindsey, LB, Landrum

Christian Roberts, LB, Spartanburg

William Seymour, LB/DE, Chapman

Tre Suber, DB, Broome

DT Thompson, DL, Broome

Dawson Walters, LB, Chapman

Chance Williams, DL, Broome

