Meet SMU's 6-foot-8 placekicker: freshman Brendan Hall

When SMU takes on Abilene Christian in its season opener on Saturday night, one player might look better suited for the basketball court than the football field.

It won't be a wide receiver outjumping smaller defensive backs. It will be the Mustangs' 6-foot-8, 230-pound kicker who will be towering over opponents.

Freshman Brendan Hall, who is from Springtown, Texas, and wears a size 14 shoe, has stunned his teammates and coaches not only with the way he stands out but also with his talent.

"I've never, ever, ever seen anything like it in my life," SMU coach Sonny Dykes told ESPN.com.

Hall, who was a three-star recruit and wants to get a degree in mechanical engineering, will handle both kickoff and punting duties and long field-goal attempts to start off.

Dykes thinks that Hall, who he says has kicked 50 to 75 yards in practice, has the leg to shatter one of college football's long-standing records.

"The college football record right now for a field goal without a tee is 65 yards," Dykes said. "I think Brendan's got a chance to break that thing."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brendan Hall, SMU's kicker, is 6-8, and might have leg to break record