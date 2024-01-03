Meet the Shreveport Times All-Area high school football team for the 2023 season

The 2023 Shreveport Times All-Area football team encompasses the 20 schools in Bienville, Claiborne, DeSoto, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Webster parishes. The Times All-City team is just for Caddo and Bossier Parish schools.

Located in north central Louisiana less than 30 miles apart, Ruston coach Jerrod Baugh and Union Parish coach Joe Spatafora brought home state titles to their respective schools to earn dual Coach of the Year honors.

2023 Shreveport Times All-Area Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year

Luke Delafield

North DeSoto, So.

Position: Quarterback

Ht: 6-1 Wt: 175

Why selected: The super soph passed for 3,229 yards and 38 TDs in leading the Griffins to the LHSAA Division III semifinals. Delafield completed 66% of his passes and is 23-4 as a two-year starter. He already holds several collegiate offers.

North Desoto QB Luke Delafield throwing a pass at Rodney Duron Field in Shreveport, Louisiana on October 13, 2023

Defensive Player of the Year

Jadon Mayfield

Ruston, Sr.

Position: Linebacker

Ht: 6-0 Wt: 228

Why selected: The Louisiana Tech signee logged 116 tackles, 16 tackles for a loss and six sacks while earning the All-District 2-5A Defensive MVP honors for a second straight season.

Ruston's Jadon Mayfield (22) has committed to Louisiana Tech.

Co-Coaches of the Year

Jerrod Baugh

Ruston

Why selected: The veteran coach directed the Bearcats to a rare perfect season at 14-0 and the school’s ninth state title, but its first since 1990. The Cats did it after finishing as state runners-up last season in the LHSAA’s Non-Select Division I. The No. 1-seeded Bearcats defeated Zachary 31-17 for the title.

Joe Spatafora

Union Parish

Why selected: Spatafora may have done the best coaching job of his career this season taking a bunch of relative unknowns to the LHSAA Non-Select Division III state title. After finishing as runners-up for three straight years, the Farmers broke through by defeating St. James 36-35 for the title. After going 6-4 in the regular season, Union finished 10-4 with its first title since 2013 when the school was known as Farmerville.

First team offense

Offensive linemen

Gage Caskey

North DeSoto, Sr.

Ht: 6-0 Wt: 225

Why selected: The only returning starter from the 2022 state runner-up squad, Caskey paved the way for two 1,000-yard rushers without allowing a sack.

Sam Nations

Ruston, Jr.

Ht: 6-2 Wt: 275

Why selected: Nations’ blocking allowed the Bearcats to average five yards per carry in the majority of their games. Ruston rushed for 3,342 yards.

Josh Moy

Union Parish, Jr.

Ht: 6-2 Wt: 305

Why selected: Moy was one of the biggest reasons why the Farmers unexpectedly captured the LHSAA state championship. No one in D-III did it better.

Joe Cryer

Natchitoches Central, Sr.

Ht: 6-3 Wt: 295

Why selected: The LSU signee played on two state championship teams at Many before transferring to NCHS for his final season. Cryer was the “Big Hoss” in the O-line for coach Jess Curtis.

Dakota Davis

Haynesville, So.

Ht: 5-10 Wt: 235

Why selected: Davis was the top lineman for a Golden Tors’ offense that gained over 4,700 yards and advanced to the LHSAA Division IV championship game.

Wide Receivers

Landry Wyatt

North DeSoto, Sr.

Ht: 5-10 Wt: 175

Why selected: The speedster caught 44 passes for 1,040 yards and 17 TDs while averaging 23.6 yards per catch.

Cole Cory

North DeSoto, Jr.

Ht: 5-9 Wt: 175

Why selected: The Trent Taylor-type receiver caught 79 passes for 1,431 yards and 15 TDs to earn first-team LSWA All-State honors.

Camryn Davis

Natchitoches Central, Sr.

Ht: 5-10 Wt: 155

Why selected: Davis hauled in 67 receptions for 1,004 yards and 14 TDs before injuries cost him the final two games of the season.

Tight End

Zhy Scott

Ruston, Sr.

Ht: 6-2 Wt: 203

Why selected: Scott Led Ruston with 353 receiving yards and four TD catches this season. He is a two-time first-team All-District 2-5A selection

Running backs

Jordan Hayes

Ruston, Jr.

Ht: 5-9 Wt: 160 pounds

Why selected: The District 2-5A Offensive MVP had 227 carries for 1,752 yards and 20 scores for the LHSAA Non-Select Division I champions. He averaged 7.7 yards per carry.

Jeremiah James

Many, Sr.

Ht: 5-11 Wt: 196

Why selected: The District 3-2A MVP had 2,187 rushing yards, 170 receiving yards and 25 TDs. James scored a school-record seven TDs in a playoff game.

Chase Sentell

Glenbrook, Sr.

Ht: 6-2 Wt: 180

Why selected: The multi-talented athlete recorded 1,332 rushing yards with 23 TDs, while adding a kickoff return TD and four interceptions.

Kicker

Eli Bray

Haynesville, So.

Ht: 6-0 Wt: 165

Why selected: Bray was 61-for-68 on PATs and 6-for-11 on field goals with a long of 42 yards. On 88 kickoffs, he had nine touchbacks and put 61 inside 20.

Offensive athletes

Katrevrick Banks

Homer, Sr.

Ht: 6-3 Wt: 180

Why selected: The Ole Miss commit recorded 435 receiving yards and 10 TDs while compiling 70 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Mixon Bankston

St. Mary’s, Sr.

Ht: 5-10 Wt: 150

Why selected: Bankston had 1,294 passing yards, 504 rushing yards, 20 TDs, 53 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

First team defense

Defensive linemen

Ahmad Breaux

Ruston, Sr.

Ht: 6-3 Wt: 255

Why selected: The LSU signee was an unstoppable force in the Bearcat defensive line with 44 tackles, including five for a loss.

Geordan Guidry

Ruston, Sr.

Ht: 6-3 Wt: 260

Why selected: The leader of the pack and Tulane signee recorded 10.5 sacks, 61 tackles, 4 TFLs and a forced fumble for one of the best defenses in the state.

Swazy Carhill

Many, Sr.

Ht: 6-3 Wt: 235

Why selected: The best linemen for the two-time state champs, Carhill compiled 69 tackles, 4 sacks, a fumble recovery and eight hurries. He has offers from Miami, Tulane and La. Tech among others.

Drake Griffin

St. Mary’s, Sr.

Ht: 6-0 Wt: 218

Why selected: Holding a Northwestern State offer, Griffin had 134 tackles, six sacks, three fumble recoveries and a blocked punt.

Linebackers

Brian Tyler McMillian

North DeSoto, Sr.

Ht: 6-1 Wt: 210

Why selected: The Harding College commitment picked up 101 tackles with two interceptions, a sack and a defensive TD.

Hunter Martin

Logansport, So.

Ht: 5-9 Wt: 155

Why selected: The district defensive MVP compiled 138 tackles, 19 TFLs and five fumble recoveries.

Tyquerius Wilson

Union Parish, Jr.

Ht: 6-0 Wt: 180

Why selected: The Farmers’ top defensive player recorded 212 tackles, including 20 for a loss, nine sacks, 20 hurries, six forced fumbles and an interception.

Lawson Lillo

Cedar Creek, Sr.

Ht: 5-9 Wt: 175

Why selected: Lillo compiled 120 tackles, 26 TFLs, three sacks, with a fumble recovery and an interception. He had 26 tackles against Glenbrook.

Defensive backs

Tylen Singleton

Many, Sr.

Ht: 6-2 Wt: 210

Why selected: The LSU signee piled up 149 tackles with 2 interceptions to earn All-District 3-2A Defensive MVP honors. He also had 511 rushing yards and 232 receiving yards with 14 TDs.

Xavier “Tutt” McGlothan

North Webster, Sr.

Ht: 5-7 Wt: 150

Why selected: The Purple Knight recorded 59 tackles with eight picks, returning two for a TD, along with two forced fumbles. He also had 816 yards and 16 TDs.

Lake Bates

North DeSoto, Sr.

Ht: 5-10 Wt: 180

Why selected: The All-District 1-4A Defensive MVP recorded 127 tackles, five interceptions, 10 pass breakups, a kickoff return for a TD and a pick-6.

Aidan Anding

Ruston, Jr.

Ht: 6-0 Wt: 165

Why selected: Anding anchored the secondary for the LHSAA Division I state champs with 34 tackles, four interceptions, nine pass breakups, two sacks and a blocked field goal.

Defensive athlete

Alonzo Jackson

Haynesville, Sr.

Ht: 6-2 Wt: 205

Why selected: Jackson compiled 130 tackles, including 30 for a loss, with four interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble and a defensive TD. He also had 976 rushing yards, 364 receiving yards and 20 TDs.

Punter

Payne Williams

St. Mary’s, Sr.

Ht: 5-10 Wt: 150

Why selected: Williams averaged 35.8 yards on 28 punts. He also hit 27 of 29 point-afters and had a long field goal of 42 yards.

Second team offense

QB: Josh Brantley, Ruston, Jr.

OL: Cody Beshea, North Webster, Jr.

OL: Shawn Basey, D’Arbonne Woods, Sr.

OL: Gage Shepherd, Homer, Sr.

OL: Cratelyn Henderson, Logansport; Sr.

OL: Chamarion Williams, Ruston, Sr.

OL: Javon Phathong, Many, Sr.

RB: Braedon Robertson, North Webster, Jr.

RB: Trysten Hopper, North DeSoto, Sr.

RB: Jadynn Carter, Logansport, Jr.

WR: D'Avery Robinson, Logansport, Sr.

WR: Logan Malone, Ruston, Sr.

WR: J’Kobe Lawson, North Webster, Jr.

TE: Ben Bienvenu, St. Mary’s, Sr.

K: Dakota Denney, North DeSoto, Fr.

Second team defense

DL: Germetrius Speech, Haynesville, Sr.

DL: Avante Curry, North Webster, Sr.

DL: Demetrius Robinson, Minden, Jr.

DL: Coronado Davis, North DeSoto, Sr.

LB: Ja’ Myrian Jackson, North Webster, So.

LB: Ke’Maurion Jefferson, North Webster, So.

LB: Zheric Hill, Ruston, Jr.

LB: Jamey Fisher, D’Arbonne Woods, Jr.

DB: Semaj Jones, Ruston, Sr.

DB: Tomorrio Bilberry, Union, Jr.

DB: Corbyn Cross, North DeSoto, Sr.

DB: Isaiah Washington, Haynesville, So.

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

