Meet Section V boys basketball's top swingmen, scorers and 3-point shooters

Eastridge's roster is full of perimeter players.

Coach Dan Roser believes his guard-heavy lineup will benefit the Lancers entering the fast approaching Section V postseason. He'd just like to see his Lancers string together four solid quarters of basketball first.

Eastridge almost pulled one together when crosstown rival Irondequoit came to town Jan. 26. The atmosphere was electric as swingmen Jalonie Pittman, Marquis Tubbs and Jelyn Collins kept the Lancers close, but they eventually fell to the reigning section champs 63-56.

This season has been a rollercoaster for Eastridge, losing close contests against tough teams, and "no shows" in games Roser expected to be competitive. Roser hopes his Lancers keep the same intensity they had for Irondequoit against future opponents.

"If we're playing really good basketball, I think we're a solid team. We just have to be consistent and play four quarters," said Roser, whose Lancers are 9-7 overall and 1-3 in Monroe County Division IV play.

Eastridge's Marquis Tubbs is fouled by Edison/SWW's Davijon Lipscomb as he drives to the basket in the first quarter.

Eastridge Lancers swingmen

Eastridge loves to push the pace offensively. That's a solid strategy for a team full of ball handlers and shooters.

Any of Roser's swingmen are capable of receiving outlet passes to spark transition buckets. Pittman, a senior guard, is averaging 17 points per game thanks to his hard drives. He has shown great leadership, is a tough player and also a great rebounder who averages 8 boards per game.

Eastridge's Jalonie Pittman drives to the basket past Edison's Jearney Higdon in the first quarter.

Collins is a senior forward and one of Eastridge's better perimeter players. Tubbs, a senior guard who transferred from Spencerport, plays best off the ball as one of Eastridge's best jump shooters, but Tubbs can handle the rock too.

"He can do a little of everything," Roser said about Tubbs.

Eastridge's Jelyn Collins dives for the steal on Edison guard Jearney Higdon during the first half.

Section V's boys basketball top swingmen and scorers

All players nominated by Section V coaches and Democrat and Chronicle staff. Coaches can email mslaughter1@gannett.com to nominate their athletes.

Bishop Kearney's Alejandro Aguilar sinks a three point shot over Fairport's Nicholas Smith in the opening minutes of the game during their Section V boys basketball matchup Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 at Bishop Kearney High School.

Alejandro Aguilar, Bishop Kearney: Has a smooth left-handed jump shot that propelled the Kings over Aquinas 71-67 on Thursday, dropping 12 of his team high 21 points the fourth. Aguilar is also a solid defender and playmaker.

McQuaid's Isaiah Anderson puts in a running shot as he gets past Fairport's LaShard Lowry Jr.

Isaiah Anderson, McQuaid: The senior point guard handed out at least 10 assists in five games, including back-to-back double-doubles last week: 31 points, 13 assists vs. Franklin and 17 points, 12 assists vs. Wilson.

Franklin's Curtis Bell drives the baseline past Aquinas's Mackie Terry.

Joe Bauer, York: The 6-foot-3 senior guard is a long, springy athlete with over 25 dunks this season. Has played in 50 career wins with a section title and finalist patch. Bauer will play at Alfred State next season; 14 ppg, 5 spg.

Curtis Bell, Franklin

Braelen Broome, Finney: The sophomore guard is the Falcons' second leading scorer with 225 points (15 ppg).

Olympia's William Brown-Nelson drives to the basket against Mendon's Daniel Hurley in the first quarter.

William Brown-Nelson, Greece Olympia: The 6-foot-4 senior small forward is averaging 8.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

Jelyn Collins, Eastridge: (See above).

Olympia's Amare Edwards-Ferrell puts up a shot as he drives through the lane against Mendon's Cayden Rathnam.

Amare Edwards, Greece Olympia: The 6-foot-3 senior shooting guard is averaging 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Fairport's LaShard Lowry Jr makes the acrobatic shot falling away from Bishop Kearney's Russell Ellis.

Russell Ellis, Bishop Kearney: The freshman point guard can play with any upperclassmen in Section V. He's performed well against Queens' school Thomas Jefferson, Manhasset's St. Mary's, and another St. Mary's from Annapolis, Maryland; 9.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 0.6 spg.

Mendon's Brandon Trott draws in the defense from Olympia's Caiden Evans then passes into the lane for a wide open shot by teammate Joshua Shadders.

Caiden Evans, Greece Olympia: The 6-foot-2 junior scored a career high 33 points vs. Brockport; 18.1 ppg, 26 3s on 31.7% shooting.

McQuaid's Andrew Gerenski grabs a rebound as he and teammate Henry Fox battle with Fairport's Alexander Grejda in the second quarter.

Henry Fox, McQuaid: The 6-foot-6 sophomore shooting guard is the Knights' best shooter. He made six 3s during a 26-point, 12-rebound performance vs Franklin, and scored 21 points vs. Aquinas; 11 ppg, 37% from 3.

Bishop Kearney's Colin Gentile drives along the baseline against Northstar's Andrew Eschner.

Colin Gentile, Bishop Kearney: The 6-foot-2 shooting guard is 43 points away from surpassing 1,000 points during four-year career. Coach Kevin Goode said Gentile is one of the most sought after college recruits with interest from schools like St. John Fisher, Nazareth, Oswego, Hobart and Geneseo. Gentile still plays well despite being the focus of every coach's scouting report, and has a quiet demeanor off the court; 14.2 ppg, 4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 0.5 spg.

Brady Gerig, Hilton: The senior shooting guard is averaging 18 points and shooting 35% on 3s.

Hilton's Brady Gerig celebrates after his three point shot forced Rush-Henrietta to call a time out in the first quarter.

Cole Harding, Attica: The 6-foot-4 swingman is a Genesee Region all-star who's thrice earned the league's Player of the Week. Harding also made the Batavia Lions Club all-tournament team twice. Harding has made over 115 career 3s for Blue Devils (11-2); 16 ppg, 12 rbp, 4.5 apg.

Northstar Christian's Lorenzo Danesi gets tied up with Avon's Josh Harter as they battle for the ball.

Josh Harter, Avon: The junior point guard entered the Section V record books last season when he made 14 3-pointers in a single.

Jack Janes, Attica: The 6-foot-4 swingman is a Genesee Region all-star who twice has been named the league's Player of the Week,. He even made the Attica Holiday Tournament all-tourney team. Janes has converted over 75 3s over his career; 15 ppg, 9 rpg.

McQuaid's Jaiyden Jones drives to the basket to score in the first quarter.

Jaiyden Jones, McQuaid: Scored 16 points and pulled down 8 rebounds vs. Wilson. Jones is averaging 16.1 points.

Tony Kanaley, Spencerport: The junior guard is averaging over 13 points and 9 rebounds, and is shooting 33% from 3.

Donovan Kemp, Irondequoit

Ethan Krog, Finney: The junior guard has scored 334 points at a 22.1 points per game clip for the Falcons.

Thomas’s Levi Kulik shoots a jumper over Fairport’s Alexander Grejda.

Levi Kulik, Webster Thomas: The 6-foot-4 junior point guard has "excellent" court vision and can shoot it. Coach Chris Barrett applauded how well Kulik has improved over the year; 11 ppg, 5 apg, 50% from 3.

Chase Leonardo, Irondequoit

Quinton Librock, Warsaw: Made 59 3-pointers this season and 100 for his career. Librock is averaging 16.2 points.

DaiQuon McKinney, Monroe

Cam Mucher, Fillmore: The 6-foot-3 freshman guard/forward is an "outstanding" defender with multiple 20-point games; 13 ppg, 5 rpg, 2 apg.

Jake Pangrazio, York: The 6-foot-4 senior guard eclipsed 1,000 points and became the program's all-time leading scorer this year. Pangrazio dropped 47 in a 76-60 win at Bishop Kearney. Has been a part of over 55 wins with a Section V title and another title game appearance, making the Section V all-tournament team and fifth team all-state last season. Pangrazio is committed to St. John Fisher; 23 ppg, 13 rpg, 44% from 3.

Jalonie Pittman, Eastridge: (See above).

Athena's I'zayah Reaves and Monroe's Marcus Freeman battle for position under the rim on a foul shot in the first quarter.

I'Zayah Reaves, Greece Athena: Sneaky off ball defender who's great on traps and double teams. Reaves' range on his jump shot and carefulness with the ball (+2.4 assist-to-turnover ration) has been of great value for the 15-0 Trojans; 11.5 ppg, over 38% from 3, 87% free throws.

Athena's I'zick Reaves scores on a layup over Monroe's William McKinney.

I'Zick Reaves, Greece Athena: The Trojans' best on-ball defender typically defends the opposing point guard. Offensively, Reaves is dangerous attacking the rim; 8.3 ppg, 3 rbp, over 2 spg, 47.4% efg.

Jahmez Reaves, Bishop Kearney: The 6-foot-2 eighth-grader is just as good as any upperclassmen in the area. Throughout the Kings' challenging schedule, Reaves performed well against NYC-based guards from Thomas Jefferson in Queens and St. Mary's Manhasset, as well as St. Mary's in Annapolis, Maryland; 9.3 points ppg, 6.8 rpg, 5.1 apg, 1.2 spg.

Justin Robinson, Northstar Christian: The sophomore guard dropped a career-high 34 points and is averaging 25 points per game.

Avon's Michael Rowland drives in for two points over Northstar Christian's David Eschner during their Class C1 Championship final Sunday, March 5, 2023 a the Blue Cross Arena.

Michael Rowland, Avon: The senior forward became the program's all-time leading scorer during a win over York on Wednesday.

Zach Sisson, Fillmore: The 6-foot-2 senior guard/forward has scored over 1,100 points through his four year career; 24 ppg, 11 rpg, 4 apg, 4 spg, shooting 44% from the field, 31% from 3, 89% free throws.

Reggie Smith Jr. who just scored 1,000 points plus hugs his mother, LaShaun Snowden, at Brighton High School. The school stopped the game after he hit the 1,000 point and presented him with balloons.

Reggie Smith Jr., Brighton: The 6-foot-6 big man and three-year starter has an inside-outside offensive game. Smith Jr. dropped 40 in the season opener. He's also the Bruins' all-time leading scorer who became the program's first 1,000-point scorer Jan. 24; 25 ppg 10 rpg, 4 apg, 2 bpg.

Hiltons' Ben Sneddon celebrates with teammates after drawing the offensive foul on McQuaid's Chris Woodard.

Ben Sneddon, Hilton: The senior forward is a great low post presence who can also shoot from outside; 22 ppg, 11 rpg.

Avon's Trevor Stroud sinks a three point shot in the first half.

Trevor Stroud, Avon

Thomas’s Shane Talbot is tightly guarded by Fairport’s Nicholas Smith.

Shane Talbot, Webster Thomas: The senior shooting guard is a consistent, three level scorer who gets his points quietly. Talbot's strong post game helps against smaller guards. He scored 16 and 20 points in big wins over Fairport and Penfield, respectively; 16 ppg, 42% from 3, 58% on two-point field goals.

Bryce Tallman, Perry: The senior guard scored 32 points vs. Mount Morris; 15.7 ppg, 23 made 3s.

Tyson Totten, Pembroke: The 6-foot-2 senior guard became the program's all-time leading scorer this season after surpassing 1,000 last winter. Totten was a third team all-state in basketball as a junior, and was named NYS's 8-Man Player of the Year in football this fall; 26.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 3.9 apg, 52% field goals.

Marquis Tubbs, Eastridge: (See above).

Fairport's Alexander Grejda (24) and Drew Sisson work together to box out McQuaid's Quinn Wilson as they look for a rebound on a missed foul shot during their Section V boys basketball matchup Monday, Jan. 29, 2024 at McQuaid Jesuit High School. Fairport won the game 57-46.

Quinn Wilson, McQuaid: The 6-foot-6 sophomore center scored 18 points and pulled down 11 rebounds vs. Wilson.

Marquel Slaughter is a journalist for the Democrat and Chronicle, specializing in high school sports. He has been reporter for 14 years. Follow him @MarquelSports on X or on Instagram. You can contact him at mslaughter1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V boys basketball's top swingmen, scorers and 3-point shooters