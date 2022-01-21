Meet Roger McCreary, Auburn’s shutdown CB prospect

When you’re talking about top cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL draft, one name that often comes up is Auburn’s Roger McCreary.

With 29 pass deflections and 6 interceptions over the last three seasons, McCreary solidified himself as a dangerous defensive back over the course of his collegiate career. He tied for the best PFF grade in press coverage in the nation in 2021, and his shutdown style of coverage have many analysts projecting him in the first round come this April.

Draft Wire had the chance to speak exclusively with McCreary about his tenacious mentality, his upcoming Senior Bowl performance, which cornerbacks he models his game after, and more.

JI: You finished off this season as a consensus All-American and received an invitation to the Senior Bowl. How do these accolades feel, and how do you keep grounded with all your successes?

RM: I’m glad I got invited to the Senior Bowl. Growing up out of Mobile, I feel like that was the biggest compliment to me, with that and being All-American, I feel like it was great for me. It feels like it’s my time, but I still gotta keep pushing. I know I have to prove more, so I’m gonna keep pushing and try to accomplish more goals.

JI: What are you looking to get the most out of the Senior Bowl?

RM: I’m looking to go up against some great receivers. I really want to see Jalen Tolbert, I know him and I want to go against Jahan Dotson, so I’m just looking to go against all the great receivers and be coached by NFL coaches. I feel like it’s going to be a big opportunity for me to see how the next level is and being coached by professional coaches.

JI: You had the most forced incompletions and the highest grade in press coverage from Pro Football Focus this year. What kind of mentality do you have to have in those physical coverage situations to thrive like that?

RM: It’s a competition. I try to go against the best receiver every week. With that, I’m just trying to work on what I need to do [and my] technique to go against the receiver. I just press on that the whole week, and when the game comes through, I just try to do my work. My grades, this year I feel like I did great. We’re trying to try different techniques. I don’t do the same technique with every receiver, so I try to do different stuff with different people, and I’ve been doing different training every week.

JI: Let’s picture you lining up against a receiver. What are the first things you’re looking at pre-snap, and as the receiver shoots off the line of scrimmage?

RM: Pre-snap, I look at down and distance. When I do that, I see what situation I’m in. After that, I look at the receiver alignment; do they own the hash on the outside? Because that can eliminate a lot of routes just by looking at the alignment on the field. When I do that pre-snap, I look at the play, and I’m set on my techniques and what I’m going to do on that play. I got to know my cutback, so that’s another thing, too; my technique. When the receiver comes off the line, depending on the receiver; is he a quick guy, is he a strong guy? Sometimes I’ll be more physical and try to interrupt them at the line of scrimmage. I look at the heels, that’s the main thing. I always look at the heels. If you get beat, that’s the main thing, so I don’t look up. I try my best to look at the heels, and I’d say I do great at that.

JI: Which cornerbacks have you grown up idolizing?

RM: When I was growing up, I’d always watch Champ Bailey. I’d just always see him where the ball was. When I was young, I didn’t understand everything he was doing, but I just knew he was great at doing it. As of now, my favorite cornerback I look up to is Jaire Alexander. He’s not a big guy – we’re like the same height – but I feel like when he’s attacking [the ball], he plays like a big guy. I like how he plays, and that’s what I look up to the most. I watch him, I watch every 1-on-1 he has against people, and that’s the person I look up to the most.

JI: How do you like to spend your free time outside of football?

RM: I like to compete, so I love to play games like NBA [2K] and Madden and compete with people on that. I like to bowl – even though I’m not that good at it, I try [laughs] – I took golf class, I try to compete with that. Any competition is fun: Bowling, golf, I even tried to skate against somebody once. Whoever’s around me, I just like doing activities with my friends.

JI: Who’s your go-to team in NBA2K?

RM: I always gotta go with Giannis Antetokounmpo [and the Bucks]. It’s crazy because I never lose games. I get mad if I lose, but I don’t lose.

JI: Let’s say I’m an NFL general manager. What would I be getting if I drafted you to my team?

RM: You’re getting a hard worker. Even though I’m quiet, I feel like I lead by example. No matter what, I’m gonna give it my all. [I bring] leadership; I’m gonna talk when I need to.

