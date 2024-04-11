Meet a Rodeo Ninja that helps make the rodeo run

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Carolyn McEnrue talks with Blanca DeLaRosa about how San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo volunteers, also known as Rodeo Ninjas, help make the rodeo run every year.

DeLaRosa shared that not only are the volunteers planning and cleaning, but they are also taking care of last-minute problems if they arise.

Getting ready for the performance on April 11, the group set up tables in the wine tent and gathered trash bags for the night ahead.

