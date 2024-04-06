Meet this year’s rodeo clown Matt Merritt

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Senora Scott sat down to talk with Matt Merritt, this year’s rodeo clown.

Merritt said out of the 52 weeks a year that he is on the road at rodeos, no one cheers for tiedown roping like they do in San Angelo. “It’s kind of impressive,” he said.

With his first performance of the San Angelo Rodeo under his belt, Scott asked him what he thought of the atmosphere. “It feels like here, rodeo is the town,” Merritt explained.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.