Meet Raquinho, the raccoon who stopped MLS game and got Topps trading card for antics

A raccoon scampers across the field during a game between New York City FC and the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night at Subaru Park in Chester, Penn. (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

An MLS star was born Wednesday night.

He spent less than 3 minutes on the field during the New York City FC's 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union, but he has already earned one-name status.

Raquinho.

He's a raccoon who showed such skill while evading multiple Subaru Park staff members — some of whom were carrying large, plastic garbage cans to aid in their attempts to capture the furry invader — that he was given a name that referenced Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho.

"SIGN HIM NOW," the official MLS X account wrote on a post that featured video of Raquinho's escapades.

Play was stopped during the 21st minute as the raccoon entered the penalty area at the New York City end of the field and started scampering around the field.

"We need to find him a ball because he's moving very well in the center of midfield," Apple TV+ broadcaster Callum Williams quipped to viewers.

Read more: What happened to the goose that stole all the attention at Dodgers playoff game?

The critter shook off two would-be captors and made his way to the other end of the field, then partially backed up the other way with several more staff members in pursuit. By this time, the crowd was getting into the action and expressing vocal support for the spunky fellow.

Williams slipped into play-by-play mode as the excitement reached a peak and the raccoon was captured under one of the garbage cans.

“Go on, raccoon!” Williams shouted. “Very nearly got away. You can get out! Don’t hurt him! They got it! They got the raccoon!”

A New York City FC spokesperson told The Times on Thursday that the raccoon was taken away by club partners Hoffman's Exterminating and released safely into the wild.

The spokesperson also noted that even though the stadium is located on the banks of the Delaware River, "this is certainly the first time any sort of furry friend has made their way onto the field."

Read more: Raccoons throw a pool party at Orange County home

Raquinho may be gone, but he won't be forgotten. Topps has already commemorated his 161 seconds of fame with an official sports trading card, now available for $8.99 on the company's website.

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.