Meet the quarterfinalists at the 2023 U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — After a grueling Thursday at Cherry Hills Country Club, the 2023 U.S. Amateur is (almost) down to eight vying for the Havemeyer Trophy.

Cherry Hills started to show its teeth, especially during the Round of 16 on Thursday afternoon. The wind picked up, the greens became more firm and started browning out, and players who stayed out of trouble took advantage.

However, one semifinal match is tied heading to a 19th hole come Friday morning, and it had an incredible ending on Thursday night.

A select few amateurs are closer to winning the biggest championship in men’s amateur golf.

Friday’s quarterfinal tee times were moved up to the morning because of possible severe weather in the afternoon. The first tee time will be at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the quarterfinalists in the U.S. Amateur, as well as Friday matchups and TV information.

No. 32 Jackson Koivun

Jackson Koivun reacts to missing his putt on hole 15 during the round of 16 of the 2023 U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills C.C. in Cherry Hills Village, Colo. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Chris Keane/USGA)

Jackson Koivun admits he has had a mediocre summer. Heading into his freshman season at Auburn, he has been working hard to find his groove but hasn’t had much success.

Now, he’s one of the eight left in the U.S. Amateur.

Koivun knocked off co-medalist Blades Brown in the morning before dispatching Matthew Sutherland in 19 holes in the Round of 16. Koivun was 1 down heading to the 18th hole and won consecutive holes to force extras and then advance.

“My main goal was to make the cut and match play,” Koivun said. “You just go as far as you can and keep grinding, keep clawing away.”

Even being inexperienced in match play hasn’t affected him too much. Koivun has found ways to play well when it matters most, and he’s into the quarters.

“It’s such an honor, and I’m excited to get after it tomorrow,” Koivun said.

No. 41 Nick Dunlap

Nick Dunlap watches his tee shot on hole four during the round of 16 of the 2023 U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills C.C. in Cherry Hills Village, Colo. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Chris Keane/USGA)

Nick Dunlap was arguably the hottest player coming in, and he’s proving his worth.

In the Round of 64, he knocked off World No. 1 Gordon Sargent. Then he beat Denver native Connor Jones on Thursday morning before dispatching 16-year-old Bowen Mauss from Utah in the Round of 16, 5 and 3.

Now, Dunlap, a rising sophomore at Alabama, is into the quarterfinals.

“I’ve been driving it really well coming into the week,” Dunlap said. “I haven’t played that much in the Midwest or Denver, but this kind of reminds me a little bit of a Northeast golf course.”

And Dunlap has had success on those layouts. He won the Northeast Amateur earlier this summer and had success in match play at the North & South Amateur.

After his match, the first thing Dunlap commented on was how impressed he was with Mauss.

“Just the week he has had, really beautiful,” Dunlap said. “Fun to watch the future.”

No. 52 Parker Bell

Parker Bell hits his tee shot on hole four during the round of 16 of the 2023 U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills C.C. in Cherry Hills Village, Colo. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Chris Keane/USGA)

Parker Bell, the rising sophomore at Florida, is into the semifinals after taking out Maxwell Ford, the No. 4 seed and highest remaining in the Round of 16.

Bell, at 52, is the highest seed remaining at Cherry Hills. He lost the first hole but then after tying the second proceeded to win six of the next nine holes, eventually clinching a 5-and-4 victory.

No. 12 Ben James

Ben James watches his tee shot on hole four during the round of 16 of the 2023 U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills C.C. in Cherry Hills Village, Colo. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Chris Keane/USGA)

Nothing like some time away in a log cabin.

That’s what Ben James did between the Western Amateur and U.S. Amateur. He was fighting his swing, especially his driver, which is his strength. He went away to North Carolina with Jeff Pierce, Brooks Koepka’s coach, and worked on his golf in a calm, relaxed environment.

That hard work is paying off.

James, ranked sixth in the world, knocked off fourth-ranked David Ford in 19 holes to advance to the quarterfinals. James was 1 down heading to the 18th tee but won with a par. Then, he threw a wedge from 130 yards to 3 feet and made the birdie putt to win.

“I never thought I could do that,” James said. “It’s just self belief.”

James’ victory also essentially secures his spot in the Walker Cup in two weeks, as if he hadn’t done enough to clinch a spot already. James, the reigning Phil Mickelson Award winner as the top freshman in college golf, won five times as a freshman at Virginia.

He knows he didn’t have a strong summer, but this week at the U.S. Amateur has given him confidence back, and he’s the highest-ranked player left in the field.

“My goal is to just have fun,” James said. “Just really happy to see the grit I have.”

No. 47 Neal Shipley

Neal Shipley watches his tee shot on hole eight during the first round of stroke play of the 2023 U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills C.C. in Cherry Hills Village, Colo. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Neal Shipley watches his tee shot on hole 15 during the round of 16 of the 2023 U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills C.C. in Cherry Hills Village, Colo. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Chris Keane/USGA)

It’s gotta be the hair, Cotton.

Neal Shipley and his incredible locks are moving on, thanks to his 3-and-2 win against Cooper Jones. Shipley took 20 holes just to advance into the Round of 16, beating Calum Scott. Then, he took control early in the afternoon, winning the first three holes.

“Well, it’s a long day,” Shipley said. “The first match was back and forth all day, and was able to finally get him on the 20th hole. He played awesome. Then today on Cooper, got on him pretty early and was able to kind of hold him at bay for the rest of the day.

“But with this much golf, it’s as much of a mental grind as it is just about golf. I felt like I handled that really well and was zoned in. Even when I was 4-up I was still focused on the next shot and not necessarily tomorrow.”

No. 7 Andi Xu

Andi Xu hits from a green side bunker on hole 16 during the round of 16 of the 2023 U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills C.C. in Cherry Hills Village, Colo. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Chris Keane/USGA)

The highest-seeded player remaining is Andy Xi, the seventh seed who beat Conner Gaunt 2 up to advance.

Xu, from China, lost the first hole but led by as many as 4 up in his match. The senior at the University of San Diego nearly won medalist honors before a late collapse in stroke play, but his strong effort has continued in match play.

He won five of six holes from Nos. 6-11, and his big lead was enough to hold off a late charge from Gaunt.

No. 30 Jose Islas

Jose Islas and his caddie read their putt on hole 15 in tandem during the round of 16 of the 2023 U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills C.C. in Cherry Hills Village, Colo. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Chris Keane/USGA)

Jose Islas has had success at the U.S. Amateur before.

In 2021, he made to the Round of 16 at Oakmont. This year, he is moving on to the quarterfinals.

Islas, from Mexico, beat Auburn’s Carson Bacha 3 and 2. Islas won two of the first four holes, and every time Bacha tried to make a dent in Islas’ lead, he fought back with another win.

At Oakmont, Islas knocked off Caleb Surratt in the Round of 32 and fell to Travis Vick. In the Round of 32 on Thursday morning, he beat one of the co-medalists, Sampson Zheng.

No. 38 Paul Chang/No. 11 John Marshall Butler

Paul Chang reacts to making his putt to win the match on hole 22 during the round of 32 of the 2023 U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills C.C. in Cherry Hills Village, Colo. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

The shoe fits Paul Chang.

Chang, who is joining the Virginia men’s golf team this season as a junior, has played club golf at the school the past three years. He has begged coached Bowen Sargent to join the team for some time. This year, he finally got in.

He holed out for eagle on the 16th hole to take a 1-up lead against John Marshall Butler. However, Butler responded with a dart and birdie on the par-5 17th to tie it.

John Marshall Butler hits an approach shot on hole 17 during the round of 16 of the 2023 U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills C.C. in Cherry Hills Village, Colo. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

The drama wasn’t over. Darkness creeped over Cherry Hills, with the grounds crew bringing floodlights to illuminate the 18th green. Butler teed off first, and his shot went into the water. Chang found the fairway then the green.

Butler responded again, throwing another dart to a couple feet. Both duos made par, and the match was suspended due to darkness. They will return in the morning to complete playing at 10 a.m. ET.

Friday matchups

Ben James hits an approach shot on hole 17 during the round of 16 of the 2023 U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills C.C. in Cherry Hills Village, Colo. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

All times listed are ET

No. 32 Jackson Koivun vs. No. 41 Nick Dunlap, 10:30 a.m. ET

No. 52 Parker Bell vs. No. 12 Ben James, 10:45 a.m. ET

No 47 Neal Shipley vs. No. 7 Andi Xu, 11 a.m. ET

No. 30 Jose Islas vs. No. 38 Paul Chang/No. 11:15 John Marshall Butler, 11 a.m. ET

Schedule/TV information

Ben James hits an approach shot on hole 17 during the round of 16 of the 2023 U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills C.C. in Cherry Hills Village, Colo. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)

Connor Gaunt and his caddie walk up the hole 18 fairway during the round of 16 of the 2023 U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills C.C. in Cherry Hills Village, Colo. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Chris Keane/USGA)

All times listed are ET

Friday, August 18 (Quarterfinals)

5-6 p.m., Peacock

6-8 p.m., Golf Channel

Saturday, August 19 (Semifinals)

3-4 p.m., Golf Channel

4-6 p.m., NBC

Sunday, August 20 (Championship match)

3-4 p.m., Golf Channel

4-6 p.m., NBC

