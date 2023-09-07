Meet Penn State football's JB Nelson: 'He wants to hurt you. And he knows he can do it.'

JB Nelson may be the toughest, "nastiest," Penn State football offensive lineman, in the very best of ways.

The bespectacled guy with the easy smile and most polite manner.

The one who played the violin growing up.

The former junior college blocker who only got into four Penn State games last year as a backup — but has transformed himself into a valuable starter, like in Saturday's home game against Delaware.

Who knew much of anything about the football abilities of the 6-foot-5 and 330-pound Nelson until he suddenly, quite unexpectedly got his big shot?

Penn State head football coach James Franklin greets offensive line coach Phil Trautwein before the season opener against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College. Both have lauded new starting guard JB Nelson for his expert physicality in blocking.

He was elevated on the depth chart this summer by filling in for injured and now retired lineman Landon Tengwall.

And he promptly began knocking defenders around in practice, the way Penn State coaches could only had hoped for while recruiting him out of Mount Lebanon High in Pittsburgh and then Lackawanna College in Scranton.

Nelson kept elevating himself. He earned respected social media accolades in the opening victory, thanks to a stunning block, wipe-out block.

Head coach James Franklin had praised Nelson's improved work ethic and practice habits this summer, then lauded him after his effort vs. West Virginia. Nelson was named the team's "offensive finisher of the week."

"We talked about it all training camp. Our defensive line talked about it all training camp," Franklin said. "He is a physical dude who can play guard and tackle ...

"There's still a lot of areas where he can grow and get better, but he gives us a presence out there that I think we need."

Consider that offensive line coach Phil Trautwein called Nelson a future "NFL guy" this week. This after he was only able to earn significant minutes in one game last fall, at Indiana.

Even more: Former NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz singled out Nelson for his work against West Virginia, posting on Twitter about his "possible block of the weekend." Nelson flattened two defenders on the same play.

"Everybody wants that, right? Everybody wants to be called tough, everybody wants to be called physical, (who) everyone, in a way, kind of fears ...," Trautwein said. "(Teammates) want to do it and be like him. Everybody wants to be tough."

Teammates, like defensive tackle Dvon Ellies say things like this: "He's just got that dog in him. He spends so much time behind the scenes and now people are kind of seeing his play ability. We've seen it for a long time now ..."

Trautwein was asked to expound on Nelson's style during a Thursday press conference. How does he stand out among 300-pound men routinely trying to overpower one another in close proximity?

He compared Nelson to a boxer with a knockout punch.

"Sometimes people just jab all day," Trautwein said. "But he tries to throw the hook and the haymaker every single play. He does it in a controlled way, which means he doesn’t go outside of his technique. He just tries to punish people with his technique and drive his feet. He won’t stop until the whistle’s blown."

Trautwein kept going.

“That mindset, it’s hard to do that. It’s hard to do the extra. It’s hard to do the things no one else does. He just attacks every single moment. He just has that ability and physicality, when he puts his hands on you, he wants to hurt you. And he knows he can do it — and not get in trouble.

"That’s just his mindset."

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on Twitter @YDRPennState.

