Meet Ozzie Smith at the Richmond Heights Schnucks on Tuesday

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Baseball fans will have the opportunity to meet St. Louis Cardinals legend Ozzie Smith on Tuesday afternoon.

Smith will meet and greet fans as part of a visit at the Schnucks in Richmond Heights.

Smith will promote his newly-canned cocktail brand BackFLIP, a tribute to backflips he used to perform in a Cardinals uniform.

Smith will sign cans of BackFLIP, in addition to a Schnucks-provided photo. Schnucks says he will not sign any outside memorabilia. Only the first 200 guests in line are guaranteed an autograph.

The cocktails are an adult beverage, only to be consumed by people 21 years and older. A portion of every BackFLIP can sold will be donated to PGA REACH Gateway Foundation.

Smith was well-known for his defense in his Cardinals career, winning 13 consecutive Gold Glove Awards from 1980 to 1992. He is also a 1982 World Series Champion, first-ballot MVP Hall-of-Famer and a 15-time All-Star.

For more information on Smith’s upcoming visit, click here.

