Meet the Opponent: USF Bulls trying to establish an identity under new head coach regime

The South Florida Bulls are searching for their first win.

Furthermore, USF new head coach Alex Golesh is aiming to secure his first victory of his career, too.

After falling 41-24 to Western Kentucky in Week 1, USF (0-1) will have a chance to get in the win column against the visiting Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team Florida A&M Rattlers (1-0, 1-0 SWAC) Saturday at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

But before Saturday's kickoff, let's see how the USF Bulls match up against the FAMU Rattlers.

USF has an effective rushing attack that has an array of options

South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown (17) runs past UCF defensive end Malachi Lawrence (51) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

It's always good to have a dual-threat quarterback at your disposal as a run-heavy team. So, USF has Byrum Brown, who can produce with his speed.

Brown finished last week completing 15 of 34 passes (to eight different receivers) for 166 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions against WKU. Most notably, the redshirt freshman led the Bulls with 25 carries for 160 rushing yards, and two touchdowns.

"That's a tough son of a gun," Golesh said of his quarterback at USF's press conference Monday. "He knows how to take hits. But he doesn't allow himself to get hit where it's crazy.

"I didn't expect to run him that much. I don't know if you can run him like that in everything game and think you're going to have him at the end of the year.

"But he certainly kept getting up and swinging."

USF running back Nay'Quan Wright added 17 rushing attempts for 111 yards. Backup running backs Michel Dukes and K'wan Powell combined for 103 yards.

Brown's rushing alongside a trio of dangerous running backs opens up the allowance of the triple option play call. This troubled the WKU defense as it had to commit to either Brown or the running back.

Both of Brown's rushing touchdowns were through the triple option as he chose to keep the ball once the defense made its decision.

USF's rushing attack allows it to play fast and utilize a lot of clock. The Bulls ran a total of 95 plays last weekend ― the fifth-most in the NCAA FBS.

Where USF's offense falls short at is pass protection.

Whenever Brown dropped back to pass, he was sacked five times and hurried four times. One of WKU’s sacks was a strip that ended in linebacker JaQues Evans returning it for 27 yards to ice the game.

Facing that kind of pressure can cause unease for a young quarterback like Brown.

"From a pass protection standpoint, I thought we hung in there for a little while," Golesh said. "And then I think at times, we didn't adjust well to what we were getting.

"That's not really just the O-Line. The tight ends are involved. The running backs were certainly involved. The receivers are involved.

"I thought Byrum got a little bit antsy there and felt a little more pressure at times than there really was. But, you get hit a couple times, you feel that ― especially as a young guy."

USF has a defense that wants to force opponents to be one dimensional

South Florida defensive back Daquan Evans (0) runs with the football after intercepting a pass by Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The USF defense wanted to force WKU to pass the ball.

And that’s what happened last week.

WKU quarterback Austin Reed completed 29 of 50 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 27 yards and a touchdown.

Reed walked away with a clean uniform, only being hurried twice (both by defensive lineman Doug Blue-Eli) but not sacked once.

The Bulls gave up 129 rushing yards on 23 carries (5.6 yards per run) and saw WKU utilize six different ball carriers.

"I thought our kids played extremely hard on defense," Golesh said. "The number one objective was to stop the run and make them throw the football.

"I was encouraged from a technical standpoint certainly encouraged tactically from our plan going in."

USF had five tackles for loss last week led by defensive back Daquan Evans’ two.

The Bulls also only allowed WKU to convert 6 of 16 third down conversions on a forced three-and-outs on the Hilltoppers' first four possessions.

South Florida (0-1) vs. Florida A&M (1-0, 1-0 SWAC) Game Information

Nov 26, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls wide receiver Sean Atkins (38) celebrates with offensive lineman Mike Lofton (65) against the UCF Knights during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

When: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2023 at 7 p.m. ― Eastern Time

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

How to watch: ESPN+, Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

No one covers the Rattlers like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU Football: Getting familiar with the Rattlers Week 2 opponent, USF