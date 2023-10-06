Meet the Opponent: Southern eyes continued progress when FAMU comes to 'The Bluff'

Baton Rouge’s A.W. Mumford Stadium will be the home to an annual game that Southern and Florida A&M fans circle on their calendars yearly.

This Saturday, the Jaguars (2-2, 2-0 SWAC West) and the Rattlers (4-1, 3-0 SWAC East) will meet for a Southwestern Athletic Conference divisional crossover Week 6 game.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, streamed on ESPNU.

There’s going to be a lot of excitement on ‘The Bluff’ from Jaguar Nation as Southern returns home since a Week 3 win against Alabama A&M. But, Rattler Nation will fill the stadium too, as their team returns to Baton Rouge for the first time since escaping with a 29-17 win in 2021.

“I know that Jaguar Nation will be out here looking for a good opponent to come in,” Southern head coach Eric Dooley said. “It’s going to be a great gameday atmosphere. Fans want to see a good football game.

“It’s up to us to go out and do the things that Southern University can do. I know that Jaguar Fans want to come and see a good football game."

Someone’s winning streak is coming to an end Saturday.

Southern has won two consecutive games after shutting out Arkansas-Pine Bluff 27-0 on the road last Saturday following a Week 4 bye. Meanwhile, FAMU has won three straight games after beating Mississippi Valley 31-7 in Itta Bena last week.

“FAMU is playing some good football right now,” Dooley said. “[FAMU head coach Willie Simmons] will have those guys going.

“We love to compete at a high level and know both teams will be prepared to play.”

Southern's offensive attack gelling with new starting quarterback and running back

The Jaguars’ offense is hitting its stride.

It has raised its point total every game, scoring a season-high 27 against UAPB last Saturday.

Much credit goes to first-year starting quarterback Harold Blood. The graduate student completed 18 of 20 (90 percent) passes for two touchdowns (to wide receivers Chandler Whitfield and August Pitre III) and an interception.

His completion percentage was a career-high, and he scored multiple touchdowns in a game for the first time.

Blood has completed 60 percent of his passes for 913 yards (second in SWAC), five touchdowns, and five interceptions (T-most in SWAC with FAMU's Jeremy Moussa) through the Jaguars’ first four games.

“He’s getting seasoned,” Dooley said of his starting quarterback. “The young man understands that position and what it takes. Then, he has a great coach [Southern quarterbacks coach], Willie Totten, mentoring and doing a great job with him.

“[Blood] continues to grow because he seeks knowledge like a sponge. He’s a student of the game.”

Additionally, Southern utilized the NCAA Transfer Portal and landed former Alabama A&M All-SWAC running back Gary Quarles Jr. The grad student rushed 15 times for 102 yards and a 33-yard touchdown against UAPB.

Quarles has made an immediate impact for his new squad, leading the Jaguars running backs with 48 attempts, 197 yards, and two touchdowns through four games.

“The mindset he has and how it approaches like he’s a professional,” Dooley said of Quarles. “Those kind of things get contagious and rubs off.

“He’s not very vocal, but he has been in the last couple of weeks. That’s what he brought — leadership and experience. He adds a great deal to our room.”

Southern has one of the top defenses in the nation, which was displayed last week

The Jaguars completed their first SWAC shutout in nearly five years against UAPB. The last time Southern held a team to zero points was against Prairie View A&M in 2018.

The Jaguars accrued 12 tackles for loss and six sacks against UAPB, led by defensive tackle Ckelby Givens (four TFL, 2.5 sacks). Givens was named the SWAC's Defensive Player of the Week.

Southern is ranked 16th in Football Championship Subdivision total defense — a spot behind FAMU.

“It’s just so strange that the teams are almost identical with a strong defense,” Dooley said.

Dooley credited the Jaguars’ bye week of internal work for boosting the defensive performance.

“It was to work on Southern University and fixing things,” Dooley reflected. “We had to scratch some places where it itched to become a better football team.

“It’s a work in progress, but I commend the guys on having a mindset and attitude of what needed to be done.”

Florida A&M (4-1, 3-0 SWAC) at Southern (2-2, 2-0 SWAC) Game Information

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to watch: ESPNU, Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat.

