Meet Ole Miss football's Peach Bowl opponent: Five things to know about Penn State

OXFORD — Both Ole Miss football and Penn State will have their sights set on history when they take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Peach Bowl.

The Rebels (10-2) are looking to secure the first 11-win season in program history. With a win, the Nittany Lions (10-2) can become the first team ever to win each of the New Year's Six bowls.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Sunday that he lacks familiarity with the Nittany Lions. Without any mutual opponents on their schedule, he had little reason to watch their film.

Here's a look at what Kiffin and the Rebels can expect from the Nittany Lions on Dec. 30 (11 a.m., ESPN).

The Penn State offense is in the midst of a leadership change

Two underwhelming performances against Ohio State and Michigan saw Penn State coach James Franklin dismiss offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich in November. The Nittany Lions have made their new hire, snapping up Kansas' Andy Kotelnicki, but Franklin indicated on Sunday that he'll have minimal involvement in the Peach Bowl.

Instead, the Nittany Lions will turn to a co-coordinator system of tight ends coach Ty Howle and running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider.

Those two called plays for Penn State in its final two games of the regular season. The Nittany Lions topped Rutgers 27-6 and blew out Michigan State 42-0 in those contests.

Penn State and Ole Miss football get their points differently

This is a Penn State offense that has − unintentionally − adhered to the three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust stereotype we often assign to Big Ten teams.

The Nittany Lions have struggled to deliver explosive plays. They finished the regular season with 40 scrimmage plays of 20 or more yards to rank 117th in the country. Among 10-win Power Five teams, only Iowa had fewer. Every other 10-win Power Five team posted at least 61 such plays.

The Rebels, meanwhile, occupied their usual status as one of college football's most explosive offenses. They broke off 77 plays of 20-plus yards to tie for eighth nationally.

Strictly speaking in terms of points per game, that advantage has not made Ole Miss a superior offense. The Nittany Lions post 37.2 points per game, with the Rebels averaging 34.8.

The Nittany Lions own the field position game

Among the reasons that Penn State's offense has overcome its lack of big-play ability to some degree is that the Nittany Lions boast an elite defense that often presents the offense with fantastic field position.

The Penn State offense has enjoyed the fourth-best average field position in the country, with its drives averaging a starting point of the PSU 34.5-yard line.

The Ole Miss offense, by comparison, starts drives at its own 29.2-yard line, comfortably within the bottom half nationally.

Elite Penn State defense starts up front, but keep an eye on draft announcements

The presumptive bowl matchup for Ole Miss, before the College Football Playoff committee opened the door to the New Year's Six by leaving Florida State out, was Iowa in the Citrus Bowl. There was curiosity about how an Ole Miss offense that hasn't looked great recently would fare against an elite Iowa defense.

But the Rebels aren't getting Iowa's defense. They're getting something better.

Penn State, on average, allows 11.4 points per game to rank third in the country. Its defense has pitched three shutouts, including two in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions are tied for seventh nationally with 24 takeaways.

The impetus for those gaudy statistics lies in the trenches, where Penn State houses college football's best pass rush, averaging four sacks per game. Among the key figures on that unit are projected first-round picks Adisa Isaac and Chop Robinson, who both have NFL futures to consider in the coming days.

Penn State looking to match pedigree with production at quarterback

Drew Allar, a former five-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, stepped into the starting quarterback role for the first time this season.

He finished the regular season fifth in the Big Ten with 2,336 passing yards, throwing 23 touchdowns and just one interception as an effective game manager for the Nittany Lions. He struggled against elite competition, though, passing for 261 yards combined in games against Michigan and Ohio State.

The Nittany Lions will, undoubtedly, be hoping to use the Peach Bowl as a launching pad for Allar as they turn over their offense for 2024.

