Meet Ohio State football’s early signing period 2022 recruiting class

By all accounts and measures, the Ohio State football program and head coach Ryan Day have pulled in another top-five national recruiting class that also ranks at the top of the Big Ten for 2022. The entire class is likely not complete with just 18 members as it stands right now, but there are some pieces to keep the team at a championship level with a bright, young future.

To help bring you up to speed, and thanks to the Ohio State Dept. of Athletics, we thought we’d help you get to know each member of the class that’s been brought onto the banks of the Olentangy so far.

Here is a quick bio of all eighteen players with soma accolades and notes to help you out before they all arrive on campus. For some, that will happen in January as early enrollees, with others going the more traditional route in the summer.

Kojo Antwi, Wide-Receiver

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6 feet, 190-pounds

School/hometown: Lambert, Suwanee, GA

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 23 WR, 146th overall

Four-star prospect who is rated as the nation’s No. 133 overall player and the No. 15 player in the state of Georgia

Ranked No. 20 nationally among wide receivers.

Named to the Touchdown Club of Atlanta’s preseason team, honoring the top players in the state of Georgia

Scored 20 touchdowns in his career at Lambert and averaged 15.2 yards per catch

121 career catches for 1,839 yards.

Had nearly 600 yards of total offense in 10 games as a senior, including 222 on the ground on 32 carries.

Caught 44 passes for 795 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior.

Is the son of Martha and Paul Antwi.

Devin Brown, Quarterback

Buckeye Nation, y’all better get ready for this one ‼️ Quarterback @dbrownqb33 is officially official 🔥#BOOM22 pic.twitter.com/wPAdYmZesv — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 15, 2021

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 190-pounds

School/hometown: Corner Canyon, Draper, UT

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 6 QB, 53rd overall

Is the nation’s No. 52 overall prospect and No. 5 quarterback

Played his first three seasons at Queen Creek High School in Arizona and was coached by former Buckeye QB Joe Germaine

In his senior season at Corner Canyon, Brown threw for 4,881 yards with 57 TDs while adding 430 yards on the ground and eight more touchdowns.

Guided Corner Canyon to the state championship game.

Threw for nearly 8,000 yards and 85 touchdown passes in his 31-game high school career.

An Elite 11 finalist

Is the son of Tammy and Andrew Brown.

Jyaire Brown, Cornerback

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6 feet, 178-pounds

School/hometown: Lakota West, West Chester, OH

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 18 CB, 155th overall

The No. 7-ranked player in Ohio and a top 150-player nationally.

A four-star prospect.

The Southwest District Division I football defensive player of the year as a senior by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Led the Greater Miami Conference with five interceptions, had a fumble recovery and a punt return for a touchdown.

Also started at wide receiver and finished with 26 receptions for 416 yards and four TD in 13 games.

Will play in the 2022 All-American Bowl in San Antonio

Originally from Cincinnati, Brown transferred to Lakota West for his final two years of high school from Warren Easton High School in New Orleans.

Is the son of the late Lonnell Brown, Sr.

Kaleb Brown, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 5 feet, 11-inches, 195-pounds

School/hometown: St. Rita, Chicago, IL

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 10 WR, 72nd overall

A four-star prospect by 247Sports and a top-100 player, checking in at No. 62 overall.

The No. 2-ranked player in the state of Illinois and the nation’s No. 8 wide receiver.

St. Rita finished 11-3 and advanced to the Illinois 7A state title in 2021.

Brown caught eight passes for 128 yards in the state title game versus Wheaton North.

Missed much of his senior season due to injury but returned in time for St. Rita’s playoff run.

Had seven receptions for 112 yards and three TDs in a playoff win over Hononegah.

Scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns in a 42-20 state semifinal win.

Had 790 all-purpose yards in just six games as a junior in the spring of 2021

Became the first player to ever win the Chicago Catholic League’s East Suburban Catholic Conference player of the year award twice.

Is the son of Alori Brown.

Caleb Burton, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6-feet, 165-pounds

School/hometown: Lake Travis, Austin, TX

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 9 WR, 68th overall

Is the nation’s No. 7-ranked wide receiver according to 247Sports

The No. 11 player in the state of Texas and the No. 62 player overall.

Caught 82 passes for 1,515 yards and 18 touchdowns during his freshman and sophomore seasons with Del Valle High School before missing his junior year with a knee injury.

Finished his high school career this past fall at Lake Travis High School, the same program that produced WR Garrett Wilson.

Member of the SI All-American’s Top Wide Receivers Watch List.

Is the son of Nicole and Charles Burton.

Bennett Christian, Tight End

BOOOOOOOOOOM 😤 Buckeye Nation is going to love this guy@BennettC87 #BOOM22 pic.twitter.com/3VoETD0bf0 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 15, 2021

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 240-pounds

School/hometown: Allatoona, Acworth, GA

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 18 TE, 379th overall

A three-star prospect who is one of the top-20 ranked tight ends nationally.

Is the highest-rated prospect in Allatoona High School history.

Made GACA all-state after catching 20 passes for 250 yards for a Class 6A quarterfinal team as a junior.

Preseason 6A all-state by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Is the son of Sandi and Bill Christian.

Caden Curry, Defensive Line

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 250-pounds

School/hometown: Center Grove, Greenwood, IN

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 14 DL, 88th overall

A top-100 prospect nationally who is the No. 3 player in the state of Indiana.

Is a four-star player who is the second-highest ranked defensive player in the state.

Named Mr. Football at defensive line by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.

Had 65 tackles, including 24 for a loss, and seven sacks for the Class 6A state champions this fall.

Also ran for three touchdowns and caught two TD passes.

For his career, Curry finished with 290 tackles, including 83.5 for loss and 28 sacks.

Helped Center Grove to back-to-back 6A titles and a 28-0 record over the past two seasons.

Is the son of Chris and Maria Curry.

George Fitzpatrick, Offensive Line

Buckeye Nation, you’re gonna like this guy. 💯 Newest member of the OL unit – @georgefitz88 #BOOM22 pic.twitter.com/W89BKDzvLC — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 15, 2021

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 285-pounds

School/hometown: Cherry Creek, Englewood, CO

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 26 OT, 329th overall

Is the nation’s No. 27-raked offensive tackle and the No. 2 player in Colorado

Will play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January.

A first-team All-Centennial League selection.

Helped Cherry Creek advance to its fourth consecutive state championship game this past fall.

Paved the way for an offense that averages 32.6 points per game and over 160 yards on the ground.

Is the son of Mark Fitzpatrick and Sara Dunlap.

Kyion Grayes, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6-feet, 175-pounds

School/hometown: Chandler, Chandler, AZ

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 15 WR, 106th overall

A four-star prospect and the nation’s No. 97 overall player according to 247Sports.

The No. 2-rated player in Arizona and the nation’s No. 14 wide receiver.

Missed the first half of his senior season due to injury but returned and played in five games.

Caught 21 passes for 388 yards and four TD in those contests.

Had six catches for 115 yards and a TD against nationally-ranked Hamilton

Averaged 19.9 yards per catch and scored 10 touchdowns during his junior season.

Is the son of Joanna and Kyion Grayes Sr.

Dallan Hayden, Running Back

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6-feet, 195-pounds

School/hometown: Christian Brothers, Memphis, TN

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 23 RB, 281st overall

A four-star recruit who is rated among the top 25 running backs nationally in the Class of 2022.

Two-time finalist for Tennessee Mr. Football

Named the offensive player of the year for Division 2-AAA West after rushing for 2,002 yards and 33 touchdowns last fall.

In 23 games over his junior and senior seasons, Hayden amassed 4,012 yards (174.4 per game) and scored 57 touchdowns.

Back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons as a junior and senior.

Had a final stat line of 2,010 yards on 232 carries with 24 touchdowns as a junior.

Parents are ChaToya and Aaron Hayden.

His dad played at Tennessee and his brother played at Arkansas and Illinois

Avery Henry, Offensive Line

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 305-pounds

School/hometown: St. Clairsville, St. Clairsville, OH

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 117 OT, 1,203rd overall

A three-star prospect and one of the top-10 ranked offensive linemen in the state of Ohio by 247Sports.

Two-way player for St. Clairsville, which finished 13-2 in 2021 and advanced to the regional finals in Division IV.

The Red Devils averaged 38.8 points per game and topped the 50-point mark five times.

One of five offensive line, “block of granite” winners as part of the WTOV9 High School Football Awards Show.

C.J. Hicks, Linebacker

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6 feet, 3-inches, 215-pounds

School/hometown: Archbishop Alter, Dayton, OH

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 2 LB, 12th overall

A five-star prospect according to 247Sports and the No. 1-ranked player in Ohio

Semifinalist for the Maxwell Club’s National High School Defensive Player of the Year award

Is the nation’s No. 2-ranked linebacker

A High School Butkus Award Finalist.

Recorded 84 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and two interceptions, one of which he returned 99 yards for a touchdown, as a senior this past fall.

Named Ohio’s Division III Defensive Player of the Year.

Chosen as the Division III Southwest District Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021

A do-it-all player who started at linebacker, running back, kick returner and punt returner

Amassed 1,442 all-purpose yards (667 rushing, 397 receiving) and nine touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.

Is the son of Tiffane Hardin.

Kenyatta Jackson, Jr., Defensive End

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6-feet, 5-inches, 235-pounds

School/hometown: Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, FL

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 7 EDGE, 70th overall

The nation’s No. 68 overall player and a four-star prospect according to 247Sports

Rated as the No. 8 defensive end of No. 10 player in the state of Florida

Named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Florida.

Is high school teammates with fellow signee CB Ryan Turner

A Broward County Super 11 selection by the Sun-Sentinel prior to his senior season.

Selected an Under Armour All-American.

Jackson recorded 65 tackles, including 15 sacks, 17 tackles for a loss and 15 quarterback hurries as a senior.

A two-time All-County honoree, he helped Chaminade-Madonna Prep to an 11-1 record and the Class 3A state title this fall.

Has 34 career sacks

Is the son of Dawnedra and Kenyatta Jackson Sr.

Gabe Powers, Linebacker

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 230-pounds

School/hometown: Marysville, Marysville, OH

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 6 LB, 61st overall

A four-star 247Sports prospect that can run in space and power through blocks.

Named Ohio’s Gatorade Defensive Player of the Year.

Finalist for the National Gatorade Player of the Year.

Recorded 90 tackles and 17 tackles for loss for Marysville this season.

Son of Mike and Amy Powers.

Kye Stokes, Defensive Back

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6 feet, 2-inches, 185-pounds

School/hometown: Armwood, Seffner, FL

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 17 ATH, 359th overall

Earned a four-star designation from 247Sports.

Two-way player who is a wide receiver and safety at Armwood High School.

Had season totals of 25 tackles – 17 solo – in seven games as a senior.

Intercepted two passes and had six total passes defended.

Picked off five passes as a junior while adding 34 tackles, one fumble recovery, and two tackles-for-loss during an eight-game junior season.

Ran a 10.8 in the 100-meter-dash during track season.

Is the son of Saraque and Kerwin Stokes.

Sonny Styles, Safety

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 215-pounds

School/hometown: Pickerington Central, Pickerington, OH

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 1 S, 13th overall

Reclassified from the Class of 2023 to 2022 and plans to enroll at Ohio State this summer.

After reclassifying, Styles was ranked as the No. 3 player in the state of Ohio and No. 29 overall.

Has 55 total tackles in 11 games for Pickerington Central this fall.

Added two interceptions, two passes defended a blocked punt, and one forced fumble.

Had a team-best four INTs as a sophomore and 33 tackles in just seven games.

Is the son of Lorenzo Styles, who played for the Buckeyes in 1992-94 before a six-year NFL career.

His mother is Laverna Styles, also an Ohio State graduate.

Has an older brother, Lorenzo Styles Jr., who just completed his freshman season at Notre Dame.

Tegra Tshabola, Offensive Line

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 325-pounds

School/hometown: Lakota West, West Chester, OH

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 10 OT, 114th overall

A four-star prospect who is the top-rated offensive lineman in the state of Ohio

A top 150 overall prospect regardless of position, checking in at No. 112 in the latest 247 rankings.

Southwest District Division I all-district first team.

Three-time Division I first-team All-Ohio.

Will play in the 2022 All-American Bowl on Jan. 8 in San Antonio.

Is fluent in French

Moved to Ohio when he was young from the Democratic Republic of Congo

Is the son of Angel and John Tshabola.

Ryan Turner, Cornerback

The next great Buckeye from the Sunshine State. ☀️@RyanTurner_20 is official ‼️#BOOM22 pic.twitter.com/hIxKlPj13G — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 15, 2021

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6 feet, 180-pounds

School/hometown: Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, FL

247Sports Composite Rankings: No. 36 CB, 338th overall

Is one of South Florida’s top defensive backs, as evidenced by his four-star designation from 247 Sports.

A sprinter on the Chaminade-Madonna Prep track team, he’s been timed at 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 10.9 seconds in the 100-meter dash.

Teamed with fellow Ohio State signee DE Kenyetta Jackson and helped Chaminade-Madonna Prep win the 3A state championship.

Earned second-team All-State honors from FloridaHSFootball.com in his junior season.

Has 103 career tackles in 33 high school games with three interceptions.

Is the son of Rennina and Reggie Turner.

