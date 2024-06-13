Meet the All-Observer track teams, the best athletes in the greater Charlotte-area

A pair of state championship-winning seniors headline the 2024 All-Observer boys’ and girls’ track all-star teams.

Mallard Creek’s Tyson Williams is the boys’ runner of the year. Williams, a Johnson C. Smith commit, was named boys’ most outstanding performer at the NCHSAA 4A state championships after winning the 200-meter state title and finishing runner up in the 100. He ran anchor on the Mavericks’ title-winning 800-meter relay.

Cuthbertson’s Charlotte Bell is the girls’ runner of the year. Bell won 4A state titles at 800- and 1,600-meters, turning in the fastest outdoor times in the state in each event. A Georgetown recruit, Bell also ran the fastest 3,200-meter time outdoors this season.

Bell was also The Observer’s indoor track runner of the year.

Coaches of the year

Mallard Creek’s Samuel Willoughby is The All-Observer boys’ coach after leading his team to the 4A state title.

Mallard Creek beat Weddington by five points in a tight meet, despite participating without one of its top sprinters, junior Christian Dixon.

Mallard Creek, who finished fourth at the 4A state indoor championship this winter, won their second 4A state outdoor title ever, the first coming in 2015.

Charlotte Country Day’s Al Pearman is the girls’ coach of the year after leading the Buccaneers to their second straight NCISAA outdoor championship. In 2023, Pearman’s team won its first state title in 29 years.

Pearman has been coach at the school for 36 years.

Boys first team

100: Tyson Williams, Mallard Creek, Sr.: The Mavericks’ senior was the 4A state runner-up in a personal and Observer-area best 10.46.

200: T. Williams, Mallard Creek, Sr.: The Johnson C. Smith University commit also won the 4A state title in a personal-best, 20.92, the state’s fastest time this outdoor season.

400: Josiah Wrice, Butler, Sr.: The Bulldogs’ senior, a University of Wisconsin commit, ran the second fastest time in state history, 46.25, to finish as 4A state runner-up.

800: Tim Brown, Hough, Sr.: The Huskies’ senior, a High Point University commit, ran the state’s best time, 1:52.21, to win the event at the Carolina Distance Festival April 20.

1,600: Garrett Brown, South Pointe (SC), Sr.: The Stallions’ senior, a Clemson University commit, ran the best time in South Carolina this outdoor season, (also a personal-best 4:08.63) to win the S.C. 4A state title.

3,200: Raghav Gopalakrishnan, Ardrey Kell, Sr.: The University of Pennsylvania commit ran an Observer-area and personal-best 9:00.47 at the Arcadia Invitational April 6. He also finished fifth-place at the 4A state championships.

100 hurdles: Charles Spellings, Cuthbertson, Sr./Kristoffer Jones, North Mecklenburg, Sr.: Spellings, a senior, was the 4A state runner-up in 14.22; Jones, also a senior, was first in the 4A state preliminaries in 14.23.

300 hurdles: Nyan Brown, Mallard Creek, So.: The Mavericks’ sophomore finished third at the 4A state championships with an Observer-area best 37.69.

High Jump: Gianni Vines, West Cabarrus, Sr.: The Wolverines’ senior had the state’s best jump at 6-11 in a home meet April 10. He also won the 4A state title.

Long Jump: Jarvis Bowden, Lancaster (SC), Jr.: The Bruins’ junior had the No. 1 jump in the nation, 27-09.25, in a meet at Indian Land, April 25.

Triple Jump: Armon Wright, Julius Chambers, Sr.: The Cougars’ senior won the 4A state title and he jumped an Observer-area best 49-5 to earn the Queen City Athletic conference championship.

Pole Vault: Eli Clark, Weddington, Sr./Isaiah Palmer, Rock Hill, Sr.: Clark, a senior, was the 4A state champion and 4A Midwest Regional champion with a personal-best vault of 15-1; Palmer, a senior, won the S.C. 5A state title and had a season-best vault of 15-1.

Discus: Christopher Stewart, Weddington, Sr.: The Warriors’ senior was the Southern Carolinas’ conference champion with an Observer-area best 182-7. He was also 4A Midwest Regional champion and finished third at the 4A state championships.

Shot Put: Christopher Stewart, Weddington, Sr.: The Warriors’ senior was the 4A state champion in a personal-best 61-7.5.

400 relay: Mallard Creek (Curtis Clark, Nassor Ashenafi, Mason Kelley, T. Williams): The Mavericks’ quartet was the state runner-up in 40.72.

800 relay: Mallard Creek (N. Ashenafi, Travis McFadden, Justin Watts, T. Williams): The Mavericks’ relay ran the state’s fastest time this outdoor season to win the 4A state title.

1,600-meter relay: Hough (Morris Johnson, Wyatt Stoner, Brackton Parrish, Tim Brown): The Huskies’ relay repeated as 4A state champions in 3:15.63.

3,200 relay: Weddington (Ian Mas, Anderson Taylor, Logan Bentley, Hunter Bates): The Warriors’ relay set a 4A state meet record to win the 4A state championship in 7:42.68.

Second Team

100: Bryson Lomick, South Point, Sr./Malik Clark, Rock Hill, Jr./Evan Boykin, Charlotte Christian, Jr.

200: Xavier Dixon, Nation Ford, Sr./Evan Pardue, Union Academy, Jr.

400: Elijah Grant, Fort Mill, Sr.

800: I. Mas, Weddington, Sr./Logan Hill, Charlotte Catholic, Sr.

1,600: Kyle Barney, Marvin Ridge, Jr.

3,200-meter: Thomas Wlazlowski, Cuthbertson, Sr.

100 hurdles: Eric Heal, Mooresville, Jr.

300 hurdles: E. Heal, Mooresville, Jr.

High Jump: Jaidin Robinson, Indian Land, So.

Long Jump: Jayden Burris, Northwestern, Sr.

Triple Jump: J. Burris, Northwestern, Sr.

Pole Vault: Jacob Parker, West Cabarrus, Sr.

Discus: Kyle Garratt, Marvin Ridge, Sr.

Shot Put: K. Garratt, Marvin Ridge, Sr.

400 relay: Hickory Ridge (Sayveon McFadden, Rashardo Wallace, Mekhi Hayes, Brandon McClary).

800 relay: Cuthbertson (Robert Lausen, Carter Waters, Richard Johnson, Brendan Robbins).

1,600 relay: Mallard Creek (M. Kelley, N. Brown, T. McFadden, Justin Watts).

3,200 relay: Marvin Ridge (Michael Keller, Ishan More, Matthew Davis, Michael Rivlin).

Girls’ first team

100: Janiya Johnson, Statesville, Sr.: The Greyhounds’ senior, a Virginia Tech commit, ran an Observer-area best 11.68 to win the 3A West Regional. She was also the 3A state runner-up.

200: Maya Love, Independence, Jr.: The Patriots’ junior ran the state’s second fastest time (23.57) at the All-American Track Classic and was the 4A state champion.

400: M. Love, Independence, Jr.: The Patriots’ standout ran the state’s fastest time (53.91) this outdoor season to win the 4A state title.

800: Charlotte Bell, Cuthbertson, Sr.: The Cavaliers’ senior, a Georgetown University commit, ran the states’ fastest time (2:08.78) this outdoor season to win the 4A state championship.

1,600: C. Bell, Cuthbertson, Sr.: The Cavaliers’ standout also ran the state’s fastest time (4:38.92) this outdoor season to claim another 4A state title.

3,200: C. Bell, Cuthbertson, Sr.: The Cavaliers’ senior ran the states’ fastest time (10:14.44) to win the Weddington Invitational March 23.

100 hurdles: Makhiyah Pittman, Palisades, Sr.: The Pumas’ senior had an Observer-best time of 13.75 to win the SoMeck 4A conference championship; also finished fifth at the 4A state championships.

300 hurdles: Aria Wegh, Marvin Ridge, Sr.: The Mavericks’ senior, a Wake Forest commit, was the 4A state runner-up in a personal-best time of 41.44.

High Jump: Chazmin Johnson, Berry, Sr.: The Cardinals’ senior, an N.C. State commit, jumped a personal-best 5-7 to win the 4A West Regional title. She also finished third at the 4A state championships.

Long Jump: C. Johnson, Berry, Sr.: The Cardinals’ senior had the state’s best jump (20-9.5) this outdoor season at the All-American Track Classic. She was also 4A state runner-up.

Triple Jump: Nia Poole, Providence Day, Sr.: The Chargers’ senior, a Penn State commit, jumped an Observer-area best 41-2 at a home meet March 28. She also won the NCISAA Division I state title.

Pole Vault: Lily Houston, Northwest Cabarrus, Sr.: The Trojans’ senior vaulted an Observer-area best 12-0 to win the Marvin Ridge Invitational. She was also the 3A state champion.

Discus: Camryn Massey, Ashbrook, Sr.: The Green Wave senior, an Auburn University commit, had the state’s best throw (180-2) to win the Gaston County Field Results meet. She also won the 3A state championship.

Shot Put: Tyler Glover, Ardrey Kell, Sr.: The Knights’ senior, a Harvard University commit, had the state’s best throw (49-1.25) at the Clash of the Carolinas. She also won the 4A state title.

400 relay: Mallard Creek (Jayda Lewis, Laila Ramadan, Shiasia Mitchell, Gabby Emerson): The Mavericks’ quartet ran an Observer-area best (46.81) to finish as 4A state runner-up.

800 relay: Olympic (I’Ja Walter, Journee Gordon, Faith Wright, Janya Barnes): The Trojans’ relay ran an Observer-area best 1:39.39 to win SoMeck 4A conference title.

1,600 relay: Marvin Ridge (Brynn Buckowsky, Natasha Simmons, Brooke Rediger, A. Wegh): The Mavericks’ relay won the 4A Midwest Regional title in an Observer-area best 3:53.99. They were also 4A state champions.

3,200 relay: Charlotte Country Day (Lindsey Kerrins, Abby Kerrins, Ava Goggin, Emma Lewis): The Buccaneers’ relay ran an Observer-area best 9:19.35 to win the All-American Track Classic. They were also NCISAA Division I state runner-up.

Second team

100: Nina Dominique, Charlotte Christian, Jr.

200: J. Johnson, Statesville, Sr.

400: A. Wegh, Marvin Ridge, Sr.

800: Stella Kermes, Cuthbertson, Sr./Annie Miller, Metrolina Christian, Jr.

1,600: Justine Preisano, Cuthbertson, Sr.

3,200: Mary Bonner Dalton, Myers Park, Sr.

100 hurdles: Jayda Lewis, Mallard Creek, Jr.

300 hurdles: Carmen Penasoto, Olympic, Sr.

High Jump: Kyla Dailey, Mallard Creek, Jr./Madison Rae Noble, Charlotte Christian, Jr.

Long Jump: Sydney Krause, Central Cabarrus, Sr./N. Poole, Providence Day, Sr.

Triple Jump: Ny Green, Charlote Latin, Jr.

Pole Vault: Eleni Fiore, Weddington, Sr./Morgan Edwards, Cuthbertson, Jr.

Discus: Natalie Brown, Weddington, Jr.

Shot Put: C. Massey, Ashbrook, Sr.

400-meter relay: Nation Ford (Gabriella Brailsford, Brianna Watkins, Amaya Davis, Aubrey Barney).

800-meter relay: Butler (Tessa Collard, Talia Allen-McDowell, Kendall Hicks, Milaun Worthy).

1,600 relay: Olympic (Carmen Penasoto, J. Barnes, I. Walter, J. Gordon).

3,200 relay: Marvin Ridge (Isabella Gentille, Lauren Horwitt, Madison Marco, Julia Mayer).