Meet the All-Observer girls’ soccer team, the best players in the greater Charlotte-area

Providence Day junior midfielder, Blane McElroy, is the Charlotte Observer girls’ soccer player of the year after scoring 39 goals and dishing out 31 assists to help lead Providence Day to an NCISAA 4A state championship.

Providence Day (24-1-1) finished the season ranked No. 1 in MaxPreps’ national rankings.

McElroy, a Purdue recruit, a high school All-American and a N.C. Gatorade player of the year nominee, earned all-state and CISAA conference player of the year.

With one year to play, she is already the all-time leading scorer in school history.

▪ Marvin Ridge’s Jenna Borrelli is the Charlotte Observer girls’ soccer coach of the year, after leading the Mavericks to the 4A state championship in her first season as head coach.

Marvin Ridge got off to a slow 2-3-4 start, before Borrelli’s team finished the season 13-1-1 to win it all. The Mavericks won their second state title in school history over nationally-ranked Wilmington Ashley after winning the 3A state crown in 2010.

While coaching the Mavericks to a state title, Borrelli was also a hospital nurse in the pediatric wing and a mother to four children under six years old.

First Team

Forwards

Kyleen Bents, Catawba Ridge, Sr.: The East Carolina University commit and all-state pick had 43 goals, had 12 assists this season.

Dempsey McMahon, Charlotte Latin, So.: The Hawks’ all-state sophomore had 21 goals and 10 assists for the NCISAA 4A state runner-up.

Jaida McGrew, Providence Day, Jr.: The Chargers’ junior all-state pick and Florida State University commit had 26 goals, including a hat-trick in the state championship game, to go with 14 assists this season. McGrew is also a part of the U.S. Junior National team.

Marilia Nieves, Clover, Sr.: The Blue Eagles’ all-state selection and Region V, AAA player of the year is a University of Kentucky commit who had 17 goals to lead Clover to the S.C. 5A state championship. Nieves is also on the Puerto Rican Junior National team.

Kylee Thompson, Hough, Sr.: The Huskies’ all-state Appalachian State University commit was Queen City Athletic conference player of the year. She had 25 goals and 22 assists this season.

Midfielders

Georgia-Allen Aaron, Providence, Jr.: The Panthers’ all-state star was the Southwestern 4A (SW4A) conference player of the year. She had five goals, seven assists this season.

Cameron Cline, Mooresville, Jr.: The Blue Devils’ junior had 18 goals, including four game-winning goals (three in the playoffs) to go with 10 assists for a team that made a run to the 4A state semifinals.

Avery Garrett, Pine Lake Prep, Jr.: The Pride’s all-state sophomore scored 24 goals and or tied a school-record with 35 assists. She was Catawba Shores’ 1A/2A conference player of the year for the NCHSAA 2A state runner-up.

Blane McElroy, Providence Day, Jr.: The Chargers’ all-state senior, the CISAA conference player of the year, led the NCISAA 4A state champions with 39 goals and 31 assists this season. She has committed to Purdue.

Ellie Riechman, Ardrey Kell, Jr.: The Knights’ all-state junior, the SoMeck 4A conference player of the year, had seven goals and 15 assists this season. Riechman has a 4.4 GPA.

Defenders

Jessica Mattson, Marvin Ridge, Jr.: The Mavericks’ all-state junior defender, a Furman University commit, had eight goals and seven assists to help Marvin Ridge to a 4A state championship.

Grace Maynard, South Point, Jr.: The Red Raiders’ all-state junior defender chipped in five goals for the 3A state runner-up.

Maddyson Kerley, Pine Lake Prep, Sr.: The Pride’s all-state senior midfielder/defender is a Liberty University commit who had 22 goals and 12 assists this season. Kerley was also Region 10, 2A player of the year.

Avery Reichert, Lake Norman Charter, Sr.: The Knights’ senior, a Cape Fear Community College commit, was an all-state defender for a team that allowed only 15 goals in 26 games. Reichert also added three goals and had 10 assists this season.

Goalkeepers

Elizabeth Navola, Christ the King, Sr.: The Crusaders’ senior, a Wofford College commit, was an all-state keeper who had 14 shutouts with 156 saves to help Christ the King to its third straight NCHSAA 1A state championship.

Isabel Seifert, Davidson Day, Jr.: The Patriots’ junior, a University of Richmond commit, is a three-time all-state performer. This season, Seifert had 16 shutouts in 21 games, leading Davidson Day to the to a second straight NCISAA 2A state title.

Second team

Forwards

Tyler Baughan, Community School of Davidson, Sr.

Claire Dowling, Mooresville, Sr.

Sarah Funderburk, Hough, Sr.

Abbie Hege, East Lincoln, Sr.

Savanna Leckner, Charlotte Catholic, Fr.

Devin McElroy, Providence Day, So.

Midfielders

Lucy Dempsey, Charlotte Latin, Sr.

Heidi Estrada-Aguilar, Union Academy, Sr.

Julia Grier, South Mecklenburg, Jr.

Camryn McKee, Marvin Ridge, Sr.

Kate Robinson, Lake Norman Charter, Jr.

Sarah Sexton, Catawba Ridge, Sr.

Defender/Midfielder

Morgan Child, Charlotte Catholic, Jr.

Defenders

Sadie Badgett, East Lincoln, Jr.

Rylan Breath, Mountain Island Charter, So.

Chayla McDaniel, Myers Park, Jr.

Meredith Palmer, Cuthbertson, Sr.

Elizabeth Perri, Pine Lake Prep, Sr.

Goalkeepers

Molly Carlson, Covenant Day, Jr.

Riley Pickels, Hough, So.