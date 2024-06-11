Meet the All-Observer boys’ tennis team, the best players in the greater Charlotte-area

Providence High junior Jack DiMenna is The Charlotte Observer boys’ tennis player of the year for the 2024 season.

DiMenna was 27-0 this season and won the Southwestern 4A conference, NCHSAA 4A Western Regional championships and was the 4A state singles’ champion.

DiMenna also helped the Providence boys’ tennis team to a 4A state dual team championship.

▪ Panthers’ coach Josh Oxendine is The Observer’s pick for coach of the year. Oxendine’s team finished 18-0 and won the state title after losing in the 2023 state finals. Providence won its first state title in 17 years.

First Team

SINGLES

Shaurya Bharadwaj, Providence Day, Sr.: The University of Pennsylvania commit was 17-0 this season (10-0 in singles, 7-0 in doubles) for the NCISAA Division I state runner-up. He is 43-0 overall in the past two seasons.

Colin Cerminara, Davidson Day, Fr.: The Patriots’ star went a combined 21-6 this season in singles and doubles, earning all-state and Foothills’ Athletic conference player of the year honors (he won both as eighth-grader, too). Ceminara helped lead Davidson Day to its second straight NCISAA Division III state championship.

Nikhil Deshpande, Langtree Charter, So.: The Lions’ star was 1A state runner-up after winning the state titles in both his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Jack DiMenna, Providence, Jr.: The Panthers’ junior went 27-0 overall on his way to the 4A state singles’ title.

Shiv Patel, South Point, Jr.: The Red Raiders’ star went 16-1 in singles’ play, was a 3A state singles’ semifinalist, and was the most valuable player (MVP) in South Point’s 3A state championship victory.

Isaac Szilagyi, Cannon School, Sr.: The Cougars’ senior, a College of Charleston commit, went 18-1 in singles and 9-1 in doubles’ play to earn all-state and CISAA conference player of the year honors.

DOUBLES

Jesus Espinoza, Sr./Jackson Davis, Sr., Hough: The Huskies’ senior duo was the 4A West Regional doubles’ champions; also 4A state doubles’ runner-up.

Grant Partridge, Sr./Daniel Rohlman, Sr., Providence: The Panthers’ duo was a 4A state doubles’ semifinalist, Southwestern 4A conference doubles’ champions and helped lead Providence to a 4A state team title.

Charlie Schild, Sr./Tejas Sridhar, So., Lake Norman Charter: The Knights’ duo was a 2A state semifinalist after (22-2 overall) after winning the doubles’ title in both the South Piedmont conference and 2A West Regional.

Second Team

SINGLES

Andrew Chen, Charlotte Latin, Jr.

Dhavik Chenemilla, Ardrey Kell, Sr.

James Dover, South Point, Jr.

Jackson Grathwohl, Pine Lake Prep, So.

Renat Kramin, Providence Day, Jr.

Justin Persinger, Charlotte Christian, So.

Jack Pestana, Davidson Day, Sr.

DOUBLES

Noah Cochran, Jr./Clark Mullen, Jr., Lincoln Charter.

Rohan Phukan, Jr./Sai Narreddi, So., Cuthbertson.

Luke Thompson, Jr./Conner Yett, So., South Mecklenburg.