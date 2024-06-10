Meet the All-Observer boys’ golf team, the best players in the greater Charlotte-area

Charlotte Catholic’s Will Hartman is The Charlotte Observer boys’ golfer of the year for the second time in three years.

This season, Hartman finished third at the NCHSAA 4A state championships (69-70); was 4A West Regional runner-up (70); and Hartman was Southwestern 4A tournament champion (69).

Hartman, a Vanderbilt University commit, averaged a 70.4 per 18 holes this season.

Hartman, also the No. 1 player in the state according to the Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA), was recently selected as one of eight players in the country to compete for the USGA U.S. Junior National team.

Hartman was a second-team All-Observer pick last season and was player of the year in 2022.

▪ Charlotte Latin’s Chris Berger is the coach of the year. Berger’s team won its second straight NCISAA Division I state championship by 3 shots over the field.

Charlotte Latin had not won a state title since 1994 previous to the 2023 championship.

Berger has also been the Charlotte Latin head boys’ basketball coach for the last 16 years.

First team

Seamus Bogan, Gaston Day, Sr.: The Morehead State University commit earned all-state honors after leading Gaston Day to a NCISAA Division III state runner-up finish after winning the previous two state titles (2022, 2023). Bogan finished fifth individually at the state finals.

Jude Carper, Hough, Jr.: Carper tied for third at the 4A West Regional and tied for 17th at the 4A state championships. Carper had a 71.6 scoring average this season.

Griffin Cheatwood, Charlotte Latin, So.: The Hawks’ star was CISAA player of the year and tied for third at the CISAA conference championship. Cheatwood also tied for 19th at states and shot a 65 at Pine Lake County Club this season.

Colin Ferrick, Christ the King, Jr.: The Crusaders’ star finished third at the NCHSAA 1A state championship and tied for runner-up at the 1A West Regional.

Talan Harrison, Northwest Cabarrus, Jr.: The Trojans’ star was 3A Midwest Regional co-champion and tied for sixth at the 3A state championships.

Will Hartman, Charlotte Catholic, Jr.: The Vanderbilt University commit was the top finisher at the 4A state championships among Observer-area athletes, finishing third overall at Pinehurst No. 9.

Jonathan Jones, Lincoln Charter, Sr.: The Eagles’ senior, a Lynchburg College commit (VA), was the Catawba Shores’ 1A/2A player of the year. Jones also won the 2A West Regional title, and finished seventh at the 2A state championships. He also shot a school-record 32 (4-under par over nine holes) twice this season.

Mason Kucia, Indian Land, Jr.: The Warriors’ junior, a University of South Carolina commit, tied for the S.C. 4A state runner-up spot after winning state titles as an eighth-grader and freshman.

Joseph Royster, Lake Norman Charter, Sr.: The Knights’ senior was co-medalist at the 3A Midwest Regional, tied for 10th at the 3A state championships.

Colin Salema, Providence, Sr.: The Panthers’ senior, a Clemson University commit, was the four-time Southwestern 4A conference player of the year. Salema won the 4A West Regional title, before finishing tied for 17th at the 4A state championships. He also won the Carmel Country Club High School Shootout (67) and averaged a 70.1 per 18 holes this season.

Rich Wills, Stuart Cramer, Sr.: The Clemson University signee won the 3A state championship and was co-medalist at the 3A West Regional.

Drew Yeagley, Marvin Ridge, Jr.: The Mavericks’ junior was the 3A Midwest Regional champion, tied for 10th at the 4A state championships.

Second team

Cooper Burris, Northwest Cabarrus, Sr.

Jonathan Caulder, Providence, Fr.

Aiden Clark, Cannon School, So.

Reid Heaton, Myers Park, Jr.

Aston Lee, Charlotte Latin, So.

Cooper Mizelle, Pine Lake Prep, Sr.

Charlie O’Shea, Charlotte Country Day, Sr.

Jack Pelletier, Ardrey Kell, Jr.

Samuel Skoog, Langtree Charter, Jr.

Warren Stiglitz, East Lincoln, Fr.

Tyler Warner, Marvin Ridge, Fr.