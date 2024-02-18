Meet Notre Dame’s Top Ranked 2025 Recruiting Class

It’s early in the 2025 recruiting cycle still but recruiting for Notre Dame tends to play out a lot like a quote from New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra:

“It’s getting late early out there.”

When it comes to football recruiting Notre Dame is a team that tends to start hot and then usually have to hold on to secure a high ranking. They’re rarely if ever a program that soars up the rankings late in the process.

That’s why it’s so important that Notre Dame gets off to hot starts in recruiting and that is something they’ve certainly done to date with the 2025 recruiting class.

Notre Dame now has 16 commitments in the class which gives them the top ranking according to both 247Sports and Rivals.

Below are the currently committed 16 members of Notre Dame’s 2025 recruiting class and a little about each player.

Please note: Prospects are listed according to their public commitment dates

Davion Dixon - Defensive Lineman

Name: Davion Dixon

Position: Defensive Line

Size: 6-2, 290-pounds

Hometown/High School: Miami Palmetto (Miami, FL)

Rating: 3-star

Other Offers: 26 total listed offers including Miami, Ohio State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Penn State, and others

Commitment Date: April 21, 2023

Justin Thurman - Running Back

Name: Justin Thurman

Position: Running Back

Size: 6-2, 184-pounds

Hometown/High School: Jesuit (Tampa, FL)

Rating: 4-star

Other Offers: 21 total listed offers including Auburn, Florida, Iowa, Missouri, Tennessee, and others

Commitment Date: August 1, 2023

Deuce Knight - Quarterback

Marcus Freeman in the Sip on Tuesday to see 2025 Notre Dame QB commit @DeuceKnight. pic.twitter.com/iWtoy2b32j — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) January 24, 2024

Name: Deuce Knight

Position: Quarterback

Size: 6-4.5, 195-pounds

Hometown/High School: George County (Lucedale, MS)

Rating: 4-star

Other Offers: 24 total listed offers including Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Washington, and others

Commitment Date: September 18, 2023

Daniel Anderson - Running Back

BREAKING: Bryant (Ark.) High 2025 RB Daniel Anderson commits to Marcus Freeman and #NotreDame. “I really love how Coach Freeman speaks about the way of life after football. Not only sports, it’s not all about sports. Once football is done you still have a life to live. That’s… pic.twitter.com/LHcBjZ19u0 — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) September 23, 2023

Name: Daniel Anderson

Position: Running Back

Size: 5-11, 195-pounds

Hometown/High School: Bryant (Bryant, AR)

Rating: 3-star

Other Offers: 5 total offers including Notre Dame, Arkansas State, Mississippi State, Tennessee

Commitment Date: September 23, 2023

Joseph Reiff - Defensive Lineman

2025 DL Joseph Reiff in his first game as a Notre Dame football commit: 🏈 9 tackles (8 solo)

🏈 3.5 TFL

🏈 1 sack

🏈 1 forced fumble

🏈 3 QB pressures Elmhurst (Ill.) York Community High (6-0) defeated Downers Grove (Ill.) North (5-1), 32-21. https://t.co/4Xbt8wt97B pic.twitter.com/nbUt3rHiO4 — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) September 30, 2023

Name: Joseph Reiff

Position: Defensive Lineman

Size: 6-5, 230-pounds

Hometown/High School: York (Elmhurst, IL)

Rating: 3-star

Other Offers: 6 total offers including Notre Dame, Iowa, Northwestern, Louisville, Cincinnati, Purdue

Commitment Date: September 24, 2023

James Flanigan - Tight End

Name: James Flanigan

Position: Tight End

Size: 6-5, 220-pounds

Hometown/High School: Notre Dame De La Baie Academy (Green Bay, WI)

Rating: 4-star

Other Offers: 9 total offers including Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Stanford, Illinois

Commitment Date: October 21, 2023

Dominik Hulak - Edge

I checked out one of Dominik Hulak’s game films this morning. He’s a force on defense but he’s also a key player on offense, some tight end, H-Back/fullback work. This was the second snap of the game, Hulak certainly seems to have the physicality part down. pic.twitter.com/vXk5RQW30R — Kevin Sinclair (@KevinSinclair_) November 10, 2023

Name: Dominik Hulak

Position: Edge

Size: 6-3, 225-pounds

Hometown/High School: Immaculate Conception (Elmhurst, IL)

Rating: 3-star

Other Offers: 11 total offers including Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Missouri, Stanford, Wisconsin

Commitment Date: November 10, 2023

Cree Thomas - Cornerback

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: 2025 3🌟 CB Cree Thomas (398 Natl. 44 Pos.) has 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐃 to the University of Notre Dame – The 6’1 CB attends Brophy College Prep in Arizona, and was teammates with Irish All American Benjamin Morrison. Thomas is close in the Composite rankings to… pic.twitter.com/88G9fORADE — The Irish Tribune (@TheIrishTribune) November 20, 2023

Name: Cree Thomas

Position: Cornerback

Size: 6-1, 175-pounds

Hometown/High School: Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, AZ)

Rating: 3-star

Other Offers: 12 total offers including Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Oregon, Purdue, Wisconsin

Commitment Date: November 20, 2023

Ivan Taylor - Safety

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Ivan Taylor tells me he has Committed to Notre Dame! The 6’0 175 S from Winter Garden, FL chose the Fighting Irish over Florida State, USC, & Michigan The Top 100 ‘25 Recruit joins Notre Dame’s Top 5 Class ☘️https://t.co/CPnh1H6Emi pic.twitter.com/AIkUN0UHKH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 1, 2023

Name: Ivan Taylor

Position: Safety

Size: 6-0, 174-pounds

Hometown/High School: West Orange (Winter Garden, FL)

Rating: 4-star

Other Offers: 15 total offers including Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, USC

Commitment Date: December 1, 2023

Will Black - Offensive Line

Will Black 6‘7“ 295 Choate Rosemary Hall HS, CT 2025 has committed to Notre Dame. Big catch for the Irish. He is a very athletic tackle prospect with great feet, long arms and explosive moves. One of the premier players in New England.4*+. Can play LT or RT. pic.twitter.com/eFxvhnMvqm — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) December 21, 2023

Name: Will Black

Position: Offensive Tackle

Size: 6-8, 295-pounds

Hometown/High School: Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, CT)

Rating: 3-star

Other Offers: 23 total offers including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M

Commitment Date: December 21, 2023

Christopher Burgess, Jr. - Edge

Any time you get a kid to commit to your program over Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama and LSU like Christopher Burgess just did, you’re doing something right. Notre Dame is doing something right. pic.twitter.com/4YQCwYYcRz — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) January 6, 2024

Name: Christopher Burgess, Jr.

Position: Edge

Size: 6-4, 240-pounds

Hometown/High School: Simeon (Chicago, IL)

Rating: 4-star

Other Offers: 36 total offers including Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M

Commitment Date: January 6, 2024

Ethan Long - Safety

The moment he made it official 🙌 3⭐️ S Ethan Long commits to Notre Dame on the College Football Recruiting Show 🏈 WATCH: https://t.co/WloNBoSqYj pic.twitter.com/9R5dLxttAR — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 8, 2024

Name: Ethan Long

Position: Safety

Size: 6-2, 185-pounds

Hometown/High School: Brunswick School (Greenwich, CT)

Rating: 3-star

Other Offers: 16 total offers including Boston College, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

Commitment Date: January 8, 2024

Ko'o Kia - Linebacker

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: 2025 3🌟 LB Ko’o Kia (559 Natl. 54 Pos.) has 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐃 to the University of Notre Dame – Ko’o’s brothed, Kahanu Kia, was a member of the Class of 2021 at Notre Dame and is returning this semester after a 2 year long mission. Notre Dame had been pushing… pic.twitter.com/jfd3cE6ZTR — The Irish Tribune (@TheIrishTribune) January 16, 2024

Name: Ko’o Kia

Position: Linebacker

Size: 6-2, 210-pounds

Hometown/High School: Punahou (Honolulu, HI)

Rating: 3-star

Other Offers: 15 total offers including Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas, USC, Utah

Commitment Date: January 15, 2024

Owen Strebig - Offensive Tackle

2025 Catholic Memorial (Wis.) OL Owen Strebig (@OwenStrebig) will return to Notre Dame for a third time this offseason on July 30th. pic.twitter.com/71Ot2aYRuL — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) July 5, 2023

Name: Owen Strebig

Position: Offensive Tackle

Size: 6-8, 295-pounds

Hometown/High School: Catholic Memorial (Waukesha, WI)

Rating: 4-star

Other Offers: 25 total offers including Florida State, Miami, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M

Commitment Date: February 8, 2024

Elijah Burress - Wide Receiver

Elijah Burress the son of Plaxico Burress commits to Notre Dame. This image of Plaxico and son and now his son heading to play college football. pic.twitter.com/OqiCZHqu5l — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 11, 2024

Name: Elijah Burress

Position: Wide Receiver

Size: 6-1, 170-pounds

Hometown/High School: DePaul Catholic (Wayne, NJ)

Rating: 3-star

Other Offers: 11 total offers including Notre Dame, James Madison, Marshall, Toledo, Cincinnati, Liberty, Temple

Commitment Date: February 10, 2024

Shaun Terry - Wide Receiver

BREAKING: Class of 2025 WR Shaun Terry tells me he has Committed to Notre Dame! The 5’10 175 WR from Ironton, OH chose the Fighting Irish over Michigan, USC, & Missouri “All Glory to God.”https://t.co/xdFms2qsS8 pic.twitter.com/8Os7CeQx5v — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 18, 2024

Name: Shaun Terry

Position: Wide Receiver

Size: 5-10, 170-pounds

Hometown/High School: Ironton (Ohio)

Rating: 3-star

Other Offers: 27 total offers including Notre Dame, Auburn, Boston College, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Wisconsin

Commitment Date: February 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire