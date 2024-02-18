Meet Notre Dame’s Top Ranked 2025 Recruiting Class
It’s early in the 2025 recruiting cycle still but recruiting for Notre Dame tends to play out a lot like a quote from New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra:
“It’s getting late early out there.”
When it comes to football recruiting Notre Dame is a team that tends to start hot and then usually have to hold on to secure a high ranking. They’re rarely if ever a program that soars up the rankings late in the process.
That’s why it’s so important that Notre Dame gets off to hot starts in recruiting and that is something they’ve certainly done to date with the 2025 recruiting class.
Notre Dame now has 16 commitments in the class which gives them the top ranking according to both 247Sports and Rivals.
Below are the currently committed 16 members of Notre Dame’s 2025 recruiting class and a little about each player.
Please note: Prospects are listed according to their public commitment dates
Davion Dixon - Defensive Lineman
Let’s Gooooo pic.twitter.com/OHhk4hWfhz
— Davion Dixon (@DavionDixon60) January 26, 2024
Name: Davion Dixon
Position: Defensive Line
Size: 6-2, 290-pounds
Hometown/High School: Miami Palmetto (Miami, FL)
Rating: 3-star
Other Offers: 26 total listed offers including Miami, Ohio State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Penn State, and others
Commitment Date: April 21, 2023
Justin Thurman - Running Back
COMMITTED!!!#ThinkBig I #Golrish☘️#ALLGOLDEVERYTHING @Hayesfawcett3 @NDFootball @Marcus_Freeman1 @coachdmc @GeradParker1 @coachdrebrown & Chad Bowden @JesuitTigers_FB pic.twitter.com/9NdDsD7IGm
— Justin Thurman (@JAT_2025) August 1, 2023
Name: Justin Thurman
Position: Running Back
Size: 6-2, 184-pounds
Hometown/High School: Jesuit (Tampa, FL)
Rating: 4-star
Other Offers: 21 total listed offers including Auburn, Florida, Iowa, Missouri, Tennessee, and others
Commitment Date: August 1, 2023
Deuce Knight - Quarterback
Marcus Freeman in the Sip on Tuesday to see 2025 Notre Dame QB commit @DeuceKnight. pic.twitter.com/iWtoy2b32j
— Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) January 24, 2024
Name: Deuce Knight
Position: Quarterback
Size: 6-4.5, 195-pounds
Hometown/High School: George County (Lucedale, MS)
Rating: 4-star
Other Offers: 24 total listed offers including Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Washington, and others
Commitment Date: September 18, 2023
Daniel Anderson - Running Back
BREAKING: Bryant (Ark.) High 2025 RB Daniel Anderson commits to Marcus Freeman and #NotreDame.
“I really love how Coach Freeman speaks about the way of life after football. Not only sports, it’s not all about sports. Once football is done you still have a life to live. That’s… pic.twitter.com/LHcBjZ19u0
— Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) September 23, 2023
Name: Daniel Anderson
Position: Running Back
Size: 5-11, 195-pounds
Hometown/High School: Bryant (Bryant, AR)
Rating: 3-star
Other Offers: 5 total offers including Notre Dame, Arkansas State, Mississippi State, Tennessee
Commitment Date: September 23, 2023
Joseph Reiff - Defensive Lineman
2025 DL Joseph Reiff in his first game as a Notre Dame football commit:
🏈 9 tackles (8 solo)
🏈 3.5 TFL
🏈 1 sack
🏈 1 forced fumble
🏈 3 QB pressures
Elmhurst (Ill.) York Community High (6-0) defeated Downers Grove (Ill.) North (5-1), 32-21. https://t.co/4Xbt8wt97B pic.twitter.com/nbUt3rHiO4
— Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) September 30, 2023
Name: Joseph Reiff
Position: Defensive Lineman
Size: 6-5, 230-pounds
Hometown/High School: York (Elmhurst, IL)
Rating: 3-star
Other Offers: 6 total offers including Notre Dame, Iowa, Northwestern, Louisville, Cincinnati, Purdue
Commitment Date: September 24, 2023
James Flanigan - Tight End
Committed ☘️ pic.twitter.com/MzzWxqTROn
— James Flanigan (@Jamesflanigan88) October 21, 2023
Name: James Flanigan
Position: Tight End
Size: 6-5, 220-pounds
Hometown/High School: Notre Dame De La Baie Academy (Green Bay, WI)
Rating: 4-star
Other Offers: 9 total offers including Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Stanford, Illinois
Commitment Date: October 21, 2023
Dominik Hulak - Edge
I checked out one of Dominik Hulak’s game films this morning.
He’s a force on defense but he’s also a key player on offense, some tight end, H-Back/fullback work.
This was the second snap of the game, Hulak certainly seems to have the physicality part down. pic.twitter.com/vXk5RQW30R
— Kevin Sinclair (@KevinSinclair_) November 10, 2023
Name: Dominik Hulak
Position: Edge
Size: 6-3, 225-pounds
Hometown/High School: Immaculate Conception (Elmhurst, IL)
Rating: 3-star
Other Offers: 11 total offers including Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Missouri, Stanford, Wisconsin
Commitment Date: November 10, 2023
Cree Thomas - Cornerback
𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: 2025 3🌟 CB Cree Thomas (398 Natl. 44 Pos.) has 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐃 to the University of Notre Dame –
The 6’1 CB attends Brophy College Prep in Arizona, and was teammates with Irish All American Benjamin Morrison. Thomas is close in the Composite rankings to… pic.twitter.com/88G9fORADE
— The Irish Tribune (@TheIrishTribune) November 20, 2023
Name: Cree Thomas
Position: Cornerback
Size: 6-1, 175-pounds
Hometown/High School: Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, AZ)
Rating: 3-star
Other Offers: 12 total offers including Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Oregon, Purdue, Wisconsin
Commitment Date: November 20, 2023
Ivan Taylor - Safety
BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Ivan Taylor tells me he has Committed to Notre Dame!
The 6’0 175 S from Winter Garden, FL chose the Fighting Irish over Florida State, USC, & Michigan
The Top 100 ‘25 Recruit joins Notre Dame’s Top 5 Class ☘️https://t.co/CPnh1H6Emi pic.twitter.com/AIkUN0UHKH
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 1, 2023
Name: Ivan Taylor
Position: Safety
Size: 6-0, 174-pounds
Hometown/High School: West Orange (Winter Garden, FL)
Rating: 4-star
Other Offers: 15 total offers including Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, USC
Commitment Date: December 1, 2023
Will Black - Offensive Line
Will Black 6‘7“ 295 Choate Rosemary Hall HS, CT 2025 has committed to Notre Dame. Big catch for the Irish. He is a very athletic tackle prospect with great feet, long arms and explosive moves. One of the premier players in New England.4*+. Can play LT or RT. pic.twitter.com/eFxvhnMvqm
— Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) December 21, 2023
Name: Will Black
Position: Offensive Tackle
Size: 6-8, 295-pounds
Hometown/High School: Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, CT)
Rating: 3-star
Other Offers: 23 total offers including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M
Commitment Date: December 21, 2023
Christopher Burgess, Jr. - Edge
Any time you get a kid to commit to your program over Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama and LSU like Christopher Burgess just did, you’re doing something right.
Notre Dame is doing something right. pic.twitter.com/4YQCwYYcRz
— Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) January 6, 2024
Name: Christopher Burgess, Jr.
Position: Edge
Size: 6-4, 240-pounds
Hometown/High School: Simeon (Chicago, IL)
Rating: 4-star
Other Offers: 36 total offers including Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M
Commitment Date: January 6, 2024
Ethan Long - Safety
The moment he made it official 🙌
3⭐️ S Ethan Long commits to Notre Dame on the College Football Recruiting Show 🏈
WATCH: https://t.co/WloNBoSqYj pic.twitter.com/9R5dLxttAR
— 247Sports (@247Sports) January 8, 2024
Name: Ethan Long
Position: Safety
Size: 6-2, 185-pounds
Hometown/High School: Brunswick School (Greenwich, CT)
Rating: 3-star
Other Offers: 16 total offers including Boston College, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Commitment Date: January 8, 2024
Ko'o Kia - Linebacker
𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: 2025 3🌟 LB Ko’o Kia (559 Natl. 54 Pos.) has 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌𝐈𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐃 to the University of Notre Dame –
Ko’o’s brothed, Kahanu Kia, was a member of the Class of 2021 at Notre Dame and is returning this semester after a 2 year long mission. Notre Dame had been pushing… pic.twitter.com/jfd3cE6ZTR
— The Irish Tribune (@TheIrishTribune) January 16, 2024
Name: Ko’o Kia
Position: Linebacker
Size: 6-2, 210-pounds
Hometown/High School: Punahou (Honolulu, HI)
Rating: 3-star
Other Offers: 15 total offers including Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas, USC, Utah
Commitment Date: January 15, 2024
Owen Strebig - Offensive Tackle
2025 Catholic Memorial (Wis.) OL Owen Strebig (@OwenStrebig) will return to Notre Dame for a third time this offseason on July 30th. pic.twitter.com/71Ot2aYRuL
— Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) July 5, 2023
Name: Owen Strebig
Position: Offensive Tackle
Size: 6-8, 295-pounds
Hometown/High School: Catholic Memorial (Waukesha, WI)
Rating: 4-star
Other Offers: 25 total offers including Florida State, Miami, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M
Commitment Date: February 8, 2024
Elijah Burress - Wide Receiver
Elijah Burress the son of Plaxico Burress commits to Notre Dame.
This image of Plaxico and son and now his son heading to play college football. pic.twitter.com/OqiCZHqu5l
— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 11, 2024
Name: Elijah Burress
Position: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-1, 170-pounds
Hometown/High School: DePaul Catholic (Wayne, NJ)
Rating: 3-star
Other Offers: 11 total offers including Notre Dame, James Madison, Marshall, Toledo, Cincinnati, Liberty, Temple
Commitment Date: February 10, 2024
Shaun Terry - Wide Receiver
BREAKING: Class of 2025 WR Shaun Terry tells me he has Committed to Notre Dame!
The 5’10 175 WR from Ironton, OH chose the Fighting Irish over Michigan, USC, & Missouri
“All Glory to God.”https://t.co/xdFms2qsS8 pic.twitter.com/8Os7CeQx5v
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 18, 2024
Name: Shaun Terry
Position: Wide Receiver
Size: 5-10, 170-pounds
Hometown/High School: Ironton (Ohio)
Rating: 3-star
Other Offers: 27 total offers including Notre Dame, Auburn, Boston College, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Wisconsin
Commitment Date: February 18, 2024