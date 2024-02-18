Advertisement

Meet Notre Dame’s Top Ranked 2025 Recruiting Class

Nick Shepkowski
·8 min read

It’s early in the 2025 recruiting cycle still but recruiting for Notre Dame tends to play out a lot like a quote from New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra:

“It’s getting late early out there.”

When it comes to football recruiting Notre Dame is a team that tends to start hot and then usually have to hold on to secure a high ranking.  They’re rarely if ever a program that soars up the rankings late in the process.

That’s why it’s so important that Notre Dame gets off to hot starts in recruiting and that is something they’ve certainly done to date with the 2025 recruiting class.

Notre Dame now has 16 commitments in the class which gives them the top ranking according to both 247Sports and Rivals.

Below are the currently committed 16 members of Notre Dame’s 2025 recruiting class and a little about each player.

Please note: Prospects are listed according to their public commitment dates

Davion Dixon - Defensive Lineman

Name: Davion Dixon
Position: Defensive Line
Size: 6-2, 290-pounds
Hometown/High School: Miami Palmetto (Miami, FL)
Rating: 3-star
Other Offers: 26 total listed offers including Miami, Ohio State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Penn State, and others
Commitment Date: April 21, 2023

Justin Thurman - Running Back

Name: Justin Thurman
Position: Running Back
Size: 6-2, 184-pounds
Hometown/High School: Jesuit (Tampa, FL)
Rating: 4-star
Other Offers: 21 total listed offers including Auburn, Florida, Iowa, Missouri, Tennessee, and others
Commitment Date: August 1, 2023

Deuce Knight - Quarterback

Name: Deuce Knight
Position: Quarterback
Size: 6-4.5, 195-pounds
Hometown/High School: George County (Lucedale, MS)
Rating: 4-star
Other Offers: 24 total listed offers including Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Washington, and others
Commitment Date: September 18, 2023

Daniel Anderson - Running Back

Name: Daniel Anderson
Position: Running Back
Size: 5-11, 195-pounds
Hometown/High School: Bryant (Bryant, AR)
Rating: 3-star
Other Offers: 5 total offers including Notre Dame, Arkansas State, Mississippi State, Tennessee
Commitment Date: September 23, 2023

Joseph Reiff - Defensive Lineman

Name: Joseph Reiff
Position: Defensive Lineman
Size: 6-5, 230-pounds
Hometown/High School: York (Elmhurst, IL)
Rating: 3-star
Other Offers: 6 total offers including Notre Dame, Iowa, Northwestern, Louisville, Cincinnati, Purdue
Commitment Date: September 24, 2023

James Flanigan - Tight End

Name: James Flanigan
Position: Tight End
Size: 6-5, 220-pounds
Hometown/High School: Notre Dame De La Baie Academy (Green Bay, WI)
Rating: 4-star
Other Offers: 9 total offers including Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Stanford, Illinois
Commitment Date: October 21, 2023

Dominik Hulak - Edge

Name: Dominik Hulak
Position: Edge
Size: 6-3, 225-pounds
Hometown/High School: Immaculate Conception (Elmhurst, IL)
Rating: 3-star
Other Offers: 11 total offers including Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Missouri, Stanford, Wisconsin
Commitment Date: November 10, 2023

Cree Thomas - Cornerback

Name: Cree Thomas
Position: Cornerback
Size: 6-1, 175-pounds
Hometown/High School: Brophy College Prep (Phoenix, AZ)
Rating: 3-star
Other Offers: 12 total offers including Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Oregon, Purdue, Wisconsin
Commitment Date: November 20, 2023

Ivan Taylor - Safety

Name: Ivan Taylor
Position: Safety
Size: 6-0, 174-pounds
Hometown/High School: West Orange (Winter Garden, FL)
Rating: 4-star
Other Offers: 15 total offers including Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, USC
Commitment Date: December 1, 2023

Will Black - Offensive Line

Name: Will Black
Position: Offensive Tackle
Size: 6-8, 295-pounds
Hometown/High School: Choate Rosemary Hall (Wallingford, CT)
Rating: 3-star
Other Offers: 23 total offers including Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M
Commitment Date: December 21, 2023

Christopher Burgess, Jr. - Edge

Name: Christopher Burgess, Jr.
Position: Edge
Size: 6-4, 240-pounds
Hometown/High School: Simeon (Chicago, IL)
Rating: 4-star
Other Offers: 36 total offers including Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M
Commitment Date: January 6, 2024

Ethan Long - Safety

Name: Ethan Long
Position: Safety
Size: 6-2, 185-pounds
Hometown/High School: Brunswick School (Greenwich, CT)
Rating: 3-star
Other Offers: 16 total offers including Boston College, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin
Commitment Date: January 8, 2024

Ko'o Kia - Linebacker

Name: Ko’o Kia
Position: Linebacker
Size: 6-2, 210-pounds
Hometown/High School: Punahou (Honolulu, HI)
Rating: 3-star
Other Offers: 15 total offers including Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas, USC, Utah
Commitment Date: January 15, 2024

Owen Strebig - Offensive Tackle

Name: Owen Strebig
Position: Offensive Tackle
Size: 6-8, 295-pounds
Hometown/High School: Catholic Memorial (Waukesha, WI)
Rating: 4-star
Other Offers: 25 total offers including Florida State, Miami, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M
Commitment Date: February 8, 2024

Elijah Burress - Wide Receiver

Name: Elijah Burress
Position: Wide Receiver
Size: 6-1, 170-pounds
Hometown/High School: DePaul Catholic (Wayne, NJ)
Rating: 3-star
Other Offers: 11 total offers including Notre Dame, James Madison, Marshall, Toledo, Cincinnati, Liberty, Temple
Commitment Date: February 10, 2024

Shaun Terry - Wide Receiver

Name: Shaun Terry
Position: Wide Receiver
Size: 5-10, 170-pounds
Hometown/High School: Ironton (Ohio)
Rating: 3-star
Other Offers: 27 total offers including Notre Dame, Auburn, Boston College, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Wisconsin
Commitment Date: February 18, 2024

