Meet the new Northwoods League softball team coming to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – If the term “Northwoods League” seems to ring a bell, that’s because it probably does – La Crosse will now house a pair of Northwoods League teams, the Loggers and Steam.

The La Crosse Steam, playing in the inaugural Northwoods League softball season, will get their games underway at Copeland Park in La Crosse on June 15.

The team is made up of 15 collegiate softball players from across the nation, most of which have ties to the Midwest in some way or another.

The league, soon getting underway in its first year, will consist of teams from Madison, WI, as well as La Crosse. The Steam will travel to Mankato, MN, and Minot, ND for games away from Copeland Park this season.

For those who have been to La Crosse Loggers games, an article on the Northwoods League website mentions how teams in the new softball league will be promoted similar to how the Loggers and other minor league baseball teams are promoted, with teams playing their games in front of fans in a friendly and fun environment.

In the same article, it discusses how the league has reported plans for bringing new teams into the league in additional markets, which will be announced at a future date.

No matter what age you are, you are sure to find fun in the familiar Copeland Park when the La Crosse Steam play games on their home diamond.

