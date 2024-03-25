Meet the nominees for Press-Citizen's Athlete of the Week, March 18-24

The Iowa high school track and field season is in full effect, and there were many standout performances this past week in the Iowa City area.

Iowa City West and Iowa City High boys had strong showings at the Steven Roth Washington Relays. Clear Creek Amana and Iowa City West girls participated in the Coe College Indoor High School Meet while Liberty girls took part in the Wartburg Indoor High School Classic.

Here are the nominees for the Iowa City Press-Citizen’s high school Athlete of the Week for March 18-24. Press-Citizen.com readers vote to decide this week’s winners.

Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name:

Jaylin Herring, Soph., Iowa City West

Herring, a first-year Trojan, had a strong performance at the Coe College Indoor High School Meet on Thursday, March 21.

Herring won gold in the 200 meters with a time of 26.86. She also placed second in the 60-meter hurdles for the Trojans, finishing with a time of 9.86.

Liberty's Natalie Ramsey earned second place in the 400 meters and also placed second in the 4x200 with the Lightning.

Natalie Ramsey, Soph., Liberty

Ramsey placed fourth in the girls high jump during the Wartburg Indoor High School Classic on Tuesday, March 19.

Ramsey also earned second place in the 400 meters, finishing with a time of 59.98. She also anchored Liberty’s 4x200 relay team that finished in second place.

Kiera Rogers, Sr., Clear Creek Amana

Rogers was a part of the Clippers’ 4x400 relay team that placed third at the Coe College Indoor High School Meet. The team finished with a time of 4:29.92.

Individually, she placed eighth in the 800 meters.

Sam Showers, Jr., Iowa City West

Showers won first place in the 800 meters at the Steven Roth Washington Relays on Thursday, March 21. He finished with a time of 2:02.09.

Showers was also a part of Iowa City West’s first place 4x400 team and second place 4x800 team.

AJ Wright, Sr., Iowa City High

Wright had an impressive run at the Steven Roth Washington Relays, earning three top-two finishes.

Individually, Wright won first place in the 100-meters with a time of 11.11. He ran the second leg as part of the Little Hawks’ 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams that both placed second.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Vote: Iowa City Press-Citizen's Athlete of the Week for March 18-24