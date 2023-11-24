Nov. 24—Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.

Meet The News-Gazette's 88th All-State Football Team: a 33-player First Team led by Player of the Year Justin Scott and 100-player Special Mention

First Team

Quarterbacks

Athlete School Yr. Ht. Wt.

Robert Battle

East St. Louis Sr. 6-0 180

Continuing long line of playmakers for the Flyers, Battle has thrown for 2,026 yards and 26 touchdowns to go along with 734 rushing yards and eight scores .

Ryan Boe

Batavia Sr. 6-3 190

North Dakota State's quarterback room will soon include a signal-caller that threw for 2,977 yards and 33 touchdowns against just three interceptions .

Jake Curry

Edwardsville Sr. 6-0 185

Curry won't go far to play for Southern Illinois after completing 136 of his 217 passing attempts for 2,232 yards and 29 touchdowns for 10-win Tigers.

Bradyn Little

Quincy Jr. 6-0 195

Little completed 71 percent of his passes for 3,422 yards and 45 touchdown while leading the Blue Devils to Class 7A state quarterfinals and 11 wins.

Alessio Milivojevic

Wheaton St Francis Sr. 6-3 215

The Ball State commit led the Spartans to 10 wins and spot in Class 5A state semifinals after throwing for 3,408 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Blayne Sisson

Mt. Carmel Sr. 6-2 190

Illinois walk-on has 51 touchdowns, having thrown for 1,762 yards and rushed for 2,081 yards in carrying Mt. Carmel to Class 3A state title game.

Gage Dunker

Lena-Winslow Sr. 6-1 210

Playing for powerhouse program that will try to win its fourth straight Class 1A state title on Friday, Dunker has rushed for 2,492 yards and 41 touchdowns .

Darrion Dupree

Chicago Mt. Carmel Sr. 5-10 195

Wisconsin commit has rushed for 1,056 yards with 16 touchdowns and has 704 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for Class 7A state finalist.

Alex Marre

Montini Sr. 5-8 180

Offensive MVP of the Chicago Catholic League's White division, Marre is a Northern Illinois recruit who totaled 2,143 all-purpose yards with 21 touchdowns .

Jake Melion

York Sr. 5-10 180

Rushed for 1,785 yards and 18 touchdowns , earning Player of the Year honors in the West Suburban Silver Conference for Class 8A state semifinalist.

Tight ends

Christian Bentancur

Marian Central Sr. 6-5 240

Clemson commit — who caught 21 passes in a Class 4A first-round playoff game — chose the Tigers over offers from a myriad of Power Five schools

Grant Stec

Jacobs Sr. 6-6 220

Stec helped the Golden Eagles to the Class 7A postseason and committed to Wisconsin above offers from the likes of Illinois, Michigan State and Penn State.

Wide receivers

Carson Grove

Hersey Sr. 5-10 170

Grove caught 64 passes for 1,435 yards and 16 touchdowns, with the Northwestern commit adding five interceptions and 32 tackles for a 10-win team.

I'Marion Stewart

Kenwood Sr. 5-10 180

Stewart helped the Broncos to an 8-4 record and elected to play collegiately at Michigan over offers from Illinois, Wisconsin and Georgia.

Cam Williams

Glenbard South Sr. 6-2 195

Williams will play college football at Notre Dame over offers that included Illinois after helping the Raiders to a 9-2 record during his senior season.

Offensive line

Marques Easley

Kankakee Sr. 6-5 335

A Georgia commit, Easley was a key part of a Kankakee offense that averaged 43.5 points per game, recorded a single-game school record of 81 points .

Brandon Hansen

Mundelein Sr. 6-6 290

Hansen, an Illinois commit, started 27 games for the Mustangs and only allowed one sack at left tackle during his senior season.

Jacob Katauskas

Lemont Sr. 6-4 295

Katauskas averaged five knockdowns per game as a senior and will continue his career at Coastal Carolina after three years as Lemont's starting left tackle.

Bodey McCaslin

St. Charles East Sr. 6-5 270

McCaslin will play college football at Iowa after choosing the Hawkeyes over offers that included Colorado, Purdue and Wisconsin.

Will Nolan

Hersey Sr. 6-6 275

An Army All-American committed to Iowa, Nolan didn't allow a sack and totaled 74 pancake blocks in 10 appearances at left tackle as a senior.

Defensive line

Gabe Kaminski

Nazareth Jr. 6-3 215

Only a junior, the three-time all-Chicago Catholic League selection holds offers that include Notre Dame, Tennessee and a myriad of Big Ten schools.

Marquise Lightfoot

Kenwood Sr. 6-5 220

Lightfoot's visits included Illinois, Miami, Ohio State and USC before the Kenwood standout elected to commit to continue his career with the Hurricanes.

Joe Reiff

York Jr. 6-5 235

Reiff has verbally committed to Notre Dame after he registered 60 tackles, 11 sacks, 16 hurries and three forced fumbles for 11-win team this fall.

Justin Scott

St. Ignatius Sr. 6-4 310

The News-Gazette's All-State Player of the Year is committed to Ohio State after three seasons of using elite size and strength to turn into a five-star recruit.

Eddie Tuerk

Lyons Sr. 6-5 285

Future Illini got after quarterbacks at high rate this fall for Lions, posting 37 tackles, including 12 for loss, to go with eight sacks and 53 quarterback pressures.

Linebackers

Domenic Beres

Wheaton St. Francis Sr. 5-9 190

Beres holds offers from Valparaiso, Upper Iowa and Roosevelt after collecting 164 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six hurries and two sacks this fall.

Cael Brezina

Downers Grove North Sr. 6-3 200

Downers Grove North is within one win of a Class 7A state title thanks in large part to Brezina, the Iowa State commit with 100 tackles and 61/2 sacks .

Parker Startz

Chicago Mt. Carmel Sr. 6-3 225

Startz committed to play at Ohio and is a key cog on a powerful Caravan defense with 82 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble for Class 7A state finalist.

Defensive backs

Austin Alexander

Marian Catholic Sr. 6-1 165

Kansas commit tallied 64 tackles and two interceptions while breaking up four passes as a senior, helping the Spartans to a 5-5 record in the process.

Leontre Bradford

East St. Louis Sr. 6-0 190

A critical piece of East St. Louis' high-flying defense, Bradford committed to Purdue over offers from Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota, among several others.

KJ Parker

IC Catholic Sr. 5-11 165

Parker committed to Iowa over offers that included Cincinnati, Iowa State and Wisconsin and helped the Knights to a 9-3 record during his senior season.

Luke Williams

Naperville North Sr. 6-1 175

Key piece of the Huskies' five win season with five interceptions, Williams committed to play at Purdue over offers from Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Specialist

Ethan Head

Wheaton Academy Sr. 6-1 175

Head is among the country's elite kickers, having totaled 5,228 yards on 84 kickoffs, converted 50 of 55 extra-point attempts and hit for a 46-yard field goal.

Special Mention 100

Quarterbacks

Kellen Creviston, Routt Jr. 6-1 165

Ryan Fitzgerald, Loyola Academy Jr. 6-3 190

Colin Hayes, Bloomington Central Catholic Sr. 6-6 235

Cooper Hoffman, Du-Pec Jr. 6-0 165

Logan Malachuk, Nazareth Academy Jr. 5-11 185

Cale McThenia, Marian Central Sr. 6-3 215

Gary Rutherford, Peoria Sr. 6-3 200

Tyler Shaner, Dixon Sr. 6-0 175

Logan Smith, St. Joseph-Ogden Sr. 5-11 160

Drew Wichtowski, Westville Sr. 6-0 195

Bo Zeleznik, LeRoy Jr. 5-9 175

Running backs

Brady Anderson, Morrison Sr. 5-10 165

Hudson Ault, Prairie Central Sr. 5-11 185

Aaron Ball, St. Laurence Sr. 6-0 200

Camren Bigard, Athens Sr. 5-6 165

Tommy Davis, Normal Community Sr. 5-9 185

Kyle Farrell, Wilmington Jr. 5-10 180

Tysean Griffin, Morgan Park Sr. 5-11 165

Myson Johnson-Cook, Decatur MacArthur Fr. 6-3 205

Tyler Lofton, Marian Catholic Jr. 6-0 215

Kainon McQueary, Washington Sr. 5-9 175

Myles Mitchell, Oak Lawn Richards Jr. 5-10 190

Owen Mulder, Forreston Sr. 6-0 175

Tony Phillips, Kankakee Sr. 5-6 170

Andrew Prio, Cary-Grove Sr. 5-8 165

Aaron Stewart, Warren Township So. 5-8 170

Connor Vanselow, Wauconda Sr. 6-0 170

Evan Wells, Roxana Sr. 6-2 215

Erimus Wright, Hillcrest Jr. 6-0 185

Jaydon Wright, Bishop Mac Sr. 6-0 220

Wide receivers

AJ Abrams, Blue Island Eisenhower Sr. 6-0 175

Kyan Berry-Johnson, Bolingbrook Sr. 5-10 160

Sencerre Brown, Normal West Sr. 6-0 185

Patrick Clacks, Kenwood 6-1 Sr. 185

Austin Cummings, Tuscola Sr. 5-8 155

Mar'Quan Gary, Normal Community Jr. 6-0 170

Darrion Gilliam, Chicago Mt. Carmel Sr. 6-5 200

Tykell Hammers, Quincy Jr. 6-1 180

Ayden Ingram, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Sr. 6-3 160

Luke Mailander, York Sr. 6-0 175

Coy Taylor, St. Joseph-Ogden Jr. 5-11 170

Brayden Trimble, Mt. Zion Jr. 6-2 170

Jesse Watson, East St. Louis So. 5-8 155

Tight ends

Julian Johnson, Waubonsie Valley Sr. 6-5 210

Eric Karner, IC Catholic Sr. 6-5 205

Patrick Schaller, Glenbrook North Sr. 6-6 235

Offensive linemen

Caleb Apodaca, Wauconda Sr. 6-2 230

Noah Bass, Clinton Sr. 6-3 275

Zac Clarke, Oswego Sr. 6-6 260

Jared Claunch, Byron Jr. 5-11 240

Ty Dykes, Metamora Jr. 6-0 245

Kaden Garland, Oak Park Sr. 6-4 290

Josh Janowski, Lincoln-Way East Sr. 6-2 270

Lane Mahnesmith, Triad Sr. 6-7 315

Dominic McKibbin, Bloomington Central Catholic Sr. 6-4 245

Payne Miller, Princeton Sr. 6-2 290

Luke Nelson, Rowva/Williamsfield Sr. 6-2 255

Chris Peura, Seneca Sr. 6-0 230

Mick Ranquist, Montini Sr. 6-2 260

Tommy Roath, South Elgin Sr. 5-11 275

Defensive linemen

Ethan Aghakhan, Stevenson Sr. 6-3 245

Joe Barna, Wheaton North Sr. 6-4 250

Jack Barnhart, Centennial Sr. 6-3 240

Andy Burburija, Crystal Lake South Sr. 6-2 265

William Depaepe, Moline Sr. 6-6 225

Grant Ellinger, Naperville Central Sr. 6-4 270

JC Hayes, Montini Jr. 6-2 255

Carlos Hazelwood, Tinley Park Sr. 6-4 255

Iose Epenesa, Edwardsville Jr. 6-3 230

Tanner Kempel, Lena-Winslow Sr. 6-3 240

Dillan Johnson, Joliet Catholic Sr. 6-2 280

Dexter Niekamp, Normal Community Sr. 6-4 225

Karter Reiss, Rochester Sr. 6-2 285

KeShawn Wiley, Joliet West Jr. 5-10 195

Linebackers

Kennarius Chandler, Kankakee Sr. 6-3 215

Caden Considine, Byron So. 6-0 205

Carson Cooney, Oswego Jr. 6-3 215

Ben Cooper, Maine West Sr. 6-3 195

Jase Harlan, Washington Sr. 5-9 180

Zac Johnson, Wauconda Sr. 5-9 160

Brayden Leathers, Athens Sr. 6-2 190

Chase Litwiller, Olympia Sr. 6-4 195

Brett Michel, Morton Sr. 5-11 200

Cole Ostendorf, York Sr. 5-11 210

Paulie Rudolph, Jacobs Sr. 5-11 210

Brock Suding, Unity Sr. 6-0 205

Connor Sullivan, Casey-Westfield Sr. 6-2 220

Defensive backs

Peace Bumba, St. Thomas More Sr. 6-1 205

Brady Clodfelder, Villa Grove Sr. 6-3 175

David Coffey, De La Salle Sr. 6-2 190

Zack Garifo, Huntley Sr. 5-11 170

Lebarion Gilmore, Stagg Sr. 6-2 175

Brett Kasper, Wheaton Academy Sr. 5-10 150

Andre Lovett, Blue Island Eisenhower Jr. 6-2 170

Eric McClain, Glenbard East Sr. 6-0 175

Drew Paben Camp Point Central Sr. 5-9 145

Taylor Powell, East St. Louis Sr. 6-4 185

Specialists

Mike Baker, Loyola Sr. 5-9 175

Nathan Blazewski, Lockport Sr. 5-10 160

Braden Clark, Kewwanee Sr. 6-3 175