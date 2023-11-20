Meet the Nashville area's All-Legends football team: Our best collection of players since 1960

How would you construct the best Nashville area high school football team ever?

We've comprised our best team from Nashville's best high school football players from the 1960s through the 2010s from previous Tennessean all-decade teams published earlier this year.

As difficult as the task was to do each all-decade team, this team was even more difficult. It was a great undertaking that recognized the most elite athletes who have come through the city on the way in many cases to also make a big impact on the college and professional levels.

These are the best of the very best from the time Dwight Eisenhower was president through the second decade of the 2000s. The current decade was not included since it's not yet complete.

Some will agree with the players we picked and others won't. So today we take a look at the All-Legends Team (1960-2019).

Note: The dates below in parenthesis is when each athlete played their senior season.

OFFENSE

Mike Wright

Father Ryan | Quarterback (1974)

This was the most difficult position to pick. The Nashville area has been blessed with great quarterbacks. Several longtime coaches and fellow players saying Wright was the best player regardless of position to ever play high school football in Nashville helped convince us to name him the quarterback. He was a consensus all-state player who led Father Ryan to the 1974 AAA state championship and a 13-0 record. Former Father Ryan coach Boots Donnelly is among those who believe Wright is the best player to ever come out of Nashville. Wright edged out his son-in-law Ingle Martin as the All-Legends quarterback. Martin, who played at Montgomery Bell Academy, was an All-American and two-time Mr. Football who was on The Tennessean's All-Decade 2000-09 team. Wright went on to play football and baseball at Vanderbilt and played baseball professionally.

Preston Brown

Maplewood | Running back (1975)

Speed. That's how Brown made this team. He remains one of the fastest individuals to ever play in the area. Brown, who also ran track, set a state record in the 100-yard dash at 9.3 seconds, which has since been broken. He was an Associated Press All-State running back who rushed for 1,613 yards as a senior, averaging 7.6 yards per carry. He set the Nashville Interscholastic League career rushing record with 3,510 yards. Brown made The Tennessean's 50 Greatest Players of All-Time from Nashville. He was a four-year starter at Vanderbilt who made the All-SEC team as a senior and ranked eighth nationally in catches (52). Brown played in the Senior Bowl and Blue-Gray Bowl then spent five years in the NFL with New England, Cleveland and the New York Jets and also played for the USFL's Memphis Showboats.

Glencliff High standout Wayne Bush, right, signs a SEC grant-in-aid with Tennessee, bringing a smile from Vols assistant coach John “Skeeter” Bailey, at his home Dec. 10, 1960.

Wayne Bush

Glencliff | Running back (1960)

Bush was among the most dominant running backs to ever play in Nashville. He made the Teen Magazine All-America team along with the AP and UPI all-state teams. Bush, whose nickname was "Big Horse," at 200 pounds was larger than most of his linemen and could run the 100-yard dash in 10 seconds flat. He averaged an astounding 11.5 yards per carry and three touchdowns per game as a senior while leading the Colts to a 9-1 record. He set the Nashville Interscholastic League career record for TDs (57) and was The Tennessean NIL Athlete of the Year in 1961. Glencliff retired Bush's jersey No. 29. After playing for the Tennessee Vols, Bush returned to the Midstate where he coached at Mt. Juliet, Pearl, Bellevue, Hillwood and Overton. He was inducted in the Metro Nashville Sports Hall of Fame.

Jalen Hurd

Running back | Beech (2013)

Hurd was as near to being unstoppable as any running back in the Midstate in recent history. His rushing statistics in just two seasons — he missed most of his senior year with a shoulder injury — were amazing. Hurd rushed for a state-record 3,357 yards in his junior year and had 5,608 career rushing yards. He averaged 240 rushing yards per game and 10.6 yards per carry as a junior. He led Beech to a 56-35 win over Columbia in the state championship as a junior by rushing for a championship game record 394 yards and seven touchdowns. Hurd rushed for more than 200 yards in nine games that season, including three with at least 390 yards and one for 451. Hurd was a Rivals 5-star prospect, 247Sports and Scout 4-star and rated the No. 5 running back in the nation by Rivals and No. 7 by ESPN. He played at Tennessee where he rushed for 2,638 career yards and scored 20 TDs before transferring to Baylor where he played wide receiver. Hurd was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

WR Jimmy Hockaday, Brentwood Academy: Hockaday is one of the most highly recruited players in Tennessee and has signed a college grant-in-aid scholarship with Georgia in 1982.

Jimmy Hockaday

Brentwood Academy | Receiver (1981)

Hockaday and Brentwood Academy's Kent Austin were one of the most dynamic wide receiver-quarterback tandems to ever play in the area. They tortured opposing defenses on the way to leading the Eagles to back-to-back Class AA state championships and a 27-1 record. At 6-foot-4 Hockaday was a nightmare for smaller defensive backs trying to cover him. Hockaday made the Scholastic Coach magazine All-America team and was a two-time AP All-State performer. Hockaday had 39 touchdown catches as a senior, which tied for fourth at the time on the national all-time career list. He was No. 1 on the Knoxville News-Sentinel Top 25 College Prospects in Tennessee list. He signed with Georgia after also considering Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Florida.

Pope John Paul II running back Golden Tate (23) looks for room to run against Father Ryan Aug. 26, 2005.

Golden Tate III

Pope John Paul II | Receiver (2006)

Expectations were high when Golden Tate III stepped onto the football field because his father Golden Tate Jr. had been an outstanding wide receiver at Tennessee State and a fifth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1984 NFL Draft. The younger Tate surpassed all expectations on his way to becoming a two-time Mr. Football Division II A/AA and 4-star prospect. His demonstrated his incredible athleticism and versatility by rushing for more yards (2,454 yards) in Pope John Paul II's run-oriented offense than receiving (1,322) over his junior and senior seasons. But it was Tate's receiving skills that made him one of the nation's top college prospects. He considered Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee and Vanderbilt before signing with Notre Dame. He became a consensus All-American, Biletnikoff Award winner and Heisman trophy candidate before enjoying an 11-year NFL career.

WR Patrick Turner, Goodpasture High: Here, Turner (88) is being pull down by David Lipscomb cornerback Philip Jenkins at Goodpasture High School Sept. 6, 2002.

Patrick Turner

Goodpasture | Receiver (2004)

Of all the outstanding receivers who have played in the area it was compelling that Turner and Tate's career's overlapped in 2004. That was Turner's senior season and by then he had already become one of the nation's most highly-touted receivers. At 6-5, 210 pounds he was difficult to cover and had a total of 104 catches for 1,836 yards and 22 TDs in his junior and senior seasons in the Cougars' wing-T offense. Turner was one of the first receivers from the area to earn a 5-star ranking by Rivals.com and 247Sports. He was the nation's No. 1 wide receiver by Tom Lemming and No. 2. by Rivals. After narrowing his college choices to Tennessee, Miami and Southern Cal he signed with the Trojans where he had 138 career catches, 1,752 yards and 17 TDs. He went on to play for the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets in the NFL.

OL Harry Galbreath, Clarksville High: Here, the standout Galbreath (75) blocks in a game.

Harry Galbreath

Clarksville | Lineman (1982)

Galbreath was a powerful and incredibly strong football player and wrestler. He annihilated opposing defensive linemen. Galbreath made the AP All-State team as a senior. He started on the offensive and defensive lines and made The Memphis Commercial-Appeal's Super 24 in the state. Galbreath led Clarksville to an 8-3 record and the Industrial Bowl. He started out being recruited by MTSU, Austin Peay and Western Kentucky and ended up attracting the likes of Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee. He signed with Tennessee and went on to become one of the Vols' greatest linemen of all-time. He was named to UT's 100-Year All-Time team. He was an All-American and won the 1987 Jacobs Trophy, given to the SEC's most outstanding blocker. He played 10 years in the NFL and was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.

Brentwood Academy linemen Stephen “Bubba” Miller (71) and Al Allen (74) take a break from practice for the TSSAA playoffs to pose for the camera at the school Nov. 20, 1989.

Stephen 'Bubba' Miller

Brentwood Academy | Lineman (1990)

When legendary coach Carlton Flatt calls a player the best he ever had in a position group that player has to be given serious consideration when it comes to picking an all-time team. Not only did Flatt say Miller was the Eagles' best lineman but added that the offense ran 75% of the time Miller's way. Miller was a two-time AP All-State performer and two-time Tennessean Metro Offensive Player of the Year. He helped lead Brentwood Academy to the state championship game as a junior. He also started at defensive tackle and was the heavyweight state champion wrestler. Miller went on to be an All-SEC center at Tennessee and then played seven seasons in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints.

Jack Jones, former right tackle for Oakland High School football, is seen here after practice on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014.

Jack Jones

Oakland | Lineman (2014)

It was obvious to anyone who watched Jack Jones early in his career that he was on his way to becoming one of the area's best offensive linemen. Jones recorded an astounding 121 pancake blocks as a junior despite missing three games with a knee injury. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder also played on the defensive line. The following season Jones led Oakland to a 12-2 record and the semifinals of the state playoffs. He was twice named Mr. Football 3A Lineman, an Under Armour All-American and two two-time all-state. Jones was a consensus 4-star prospect and the No. 2 prospect in the state, according to ESPN. He signed with Tennessee after also considering offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and many others. He played in 19 games and started in eight over parts of three seasons at UT before retiring in 2017 from football due to recurring neck and shoulder injuries.

Maplewood's James Stone (78) was a two-time all-state performer who helped lead the Panthers to the state quarterfinals as a senior and state championship game as a sophomore.

James Stone

Maplewood | Lineman (2009)

Nashville's greatest lineman it has ever produced is Maplewood's James Stone (6-5, 300). Stone was a Parade All-American and Mr. Football Class 2A. He was a two-time all-state performer who helped lead the Panthers to the state quarterfinals as a senior and state championship game as a sophomore. Stone won the 2009 Hume Award, which goes to the top student-athlete football player in Metro. He also stood out in the classroom carrying a 3.9 grade point average. That's why he was recruited by Harvard and Stanford along with every team in the SEC. Stone signed with Tennessee where he was a two-year starter and went on to play in the NFL.

OL Scott Wells, Brentwood Academy: Here, Wells (65) moves in for a block during practice at the school Nov. 9, 1998.

Scott Wells

Brentwood Academy | Lineman (1998)

Wells was one of the most highly-decorated offensive linemen to ever play in the area. He was a Sports Illustrated/CNN All-American, Mr. Football II-AA Lineman, AP All-State, Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State and on the Tennessean's 50 Greatest High School Players of All-Time from Nashville. Wells helped lead Brentwood Academy to the Clinic Bowl on the way to becoming one of the state's top college prospects. He was on The Tennessean Dream Team as a senior and No. 5 on the Knoxville News-Sentinel's Top 25 College Prospects in Tennessee list. Wells considered Notre Dame and Michigan before signing with Tennessee where he moved to center and made the freshman All-SEC team. He also made the All-SEC team and played in the Senior Bowl. Wells was listed No. 50 on Athlon Sports' Tennessee Vols Top Ranked Football Players of All-Time. He played 11 seasons in the NFL (Packers 2004-11, Rams 2012-14). Wells made the Pro Bowl in 2011 and played on the Packers' Super Bowl XLV winning team.

Ensworth's Corn Elder poses for a photograph with three championship trophies in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 7, 2012.

Corn Elder

Ensworth | Athlete (2013)

Elder was the last player from the Midstate to be named a Parade All-American and it was easy to see why — because of his incredible versatility. He was a two-time Mr. Football II-AA who played running back, defensive back and kick returner. Elder rushed for 6,351 career yards and 84 TDs. That included 2,618 yards as a senior. He led Ensworth to three straight Division II-AA state championships. Elder scored TDs on offense, defense and kick returns. He was the No. 2 prospect on The Tennessean's Dandy Dozen college prospects list and a consensus 4-star prospect. He was rated as the nation's No. 8 athlete by 247Sports, No. 7 running back by Rivals and No. 2 running back in the state by ESPN. Elder signed with Miami (Fla.) after also considering Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Cincinnati. He started 21 games as a defensive back and as a special teams player at Miami and was All-ACC as a senior. Elder was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

DEFENSE

DL Dennis Harrison, Murfreesboro Riverdale High: Here, 6-7, 245-pound Harrison, right, arm wrestle with Overton High’s Tim Riley between practice sessions at Middle Tennessee State University July 30, 1974, for the TSSAA All-Star football game.

Dennis Harrison

Riverdale | Lineman (1973)

Riverdale's opponents knew they were in trouble as soon as they got a glimpse of Harrison. He was huge. At 6-7, 247 pounds Harrison used his size advantage to push his foes around on the way to becoming an All-American and AP All-State performer. He wore a size 17 shoe, which earned him the nickname "Big Foot" while also starting at tight end and kicker. Harrison, who also was a state heavyweight wrestling champion, was the most valuable player in the TSSAA East-West All-Star football game. He played at Vanderbilt where he became one of the SEC's best defensive linemen and was named Defensive MVP of the Peach Bowl. He also played in the Hula Bowl and Japan Bowl before spending 10 years in the NFL (Eagles, Rams, 49ers, Falcons). Harrison played in the 1981 Super Bowl with Eagles and the Pro Bowl in 1982.

Kenny Jones

Stratford | Lineman (1977)

Jones was an outstanding three-sport star throughout high school. He was a pitcher in baseball who once struck out 15 batters in a single game. He was a 6-4, 250-pound center in basketball who scored and grabbed rebounds almost at will. But above all he was a defensive end in football who sparked one of the most heated recruiting battles of all-time between Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Both schools desperately wanted the services of the Parade All-American and Tennessean defensive player of the year. He was No. 1 on Knoxville News Sentinel's Top 25 College Prospects in Tennessee list and the No. 16 prospect nationally. Jones once recorded 17 tackles in a double-overtime win over McGavock. Jones also played tight end. He led Stratford to an 8-3 record and a win over Gallatin in the Volunteer Bowl. Jones went on to play at Tennessee where he became a starter as a sophomore and was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1983 NFL Draft.

Pearl-Cohn's John Henderson was unblockable for the most part on the defensive line and on offense, as a tight end, the ball was simply tossed high into the air in his vicinity and he usually came down with it.

John Henderson

Pearl-Cohn | Lineman (1997)

Henderson's combination of size and skill made him among the best to ever play on either side of the ball in Nashville. At 6-8, 285 pounds "Big John" simply dominated his opponents. He was unblockable for the most part on the defensive line and on offense, as a tight end, the ball was simply tossed high into the air in his vicinity and he usually came down with it. Henderson was an All-American by USA TODAY, Parade magazine, Blue Chip Illustrated, National Recruiting Advisor, SuperPrep and PrepStar. College scouts started tracking Henderson when he was a sophomore and by the time he was a senior he was the nation's No. 7 prospect in The Sporting News Top 100. He was the Mr. Football 4A Lineman, a two-time AP All-State selection and on The Tennessean's 50 Greatest High School Players of All-Time from Nashville. At Tennessee he won the 2000 Outland Trophy and was a two-time All-American and two-time All-SEC selection. Henderson was an NFL first-round draft pick who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2002-09) and Oakland Raiders (2010-11).

Brentwood Academy defensive lineman Derek Barnett.

Brentwood Academy | Lineman (2014)Barnett became a heavily recruited prospect after being a consensus 4-star prospect and two-time Mr. Football II-AA Lineman. He led the Eagles to a 9-4 record and the state semifinals as a senior while also playing tight end. The No. 3 prospect on The Tennessean Dandy Dozen college prospects list narrowed his college choices to Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Nebraska and Florida State before deciding on Tennessee. Barnett was an even more dominating player at UT. He set the Vols' career record for sacks (33) and also had 52 career tackles for loss. He was consensus All-American and Lombardi and Ted Hendricks awards candidate. Barnett was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the NFL Draft and has played in 73 games and started in 45 over the last six seasons. He played in the 2018 and 2023 Super Bowls.

LB E.J. Junior, Maplewood High: Here, the standout Junior (80) is playing against Hendersonville High Oct. 21, 1976.

E.J. Junior

Maplewood | Linebacker (1976)

Junior has long been considered by some as the greatest high school football player ever from Nashville. In a Tennessean survey of local coaches taken in 1992 Junior was voted the city's greatest high school player of all-time. His athleticism was off the charts and made him a force at linebacker and tight end. After leading Maplewood to the 1976 Clinic Bowl he went on to play at Alabama where he was a starter on the Tide's 1978 and 1979 national championship teams. Junior was a first-round NFL Draft pick (fifth overall) by the St. Louis Cardinals and became a two-time Pro Bowler (1984, 1985) and All Pro (1985). He is in the College Football Hall of Fame, Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, Senior Bowl Hall of Fame and Metro Nashville Public Schools Sports Hall of Fame.

LB Antonio London, Tullahoma High: London was AP All-State and listed as the nation's 8th best linebacker by Street & Smith's magazine for Tullahoma in 1988. He also the only player from Middle Tennessee to make the Parade All-American Team in the 1980s.

Antonio London

Tullahoma | Linebacker (1988)

London was the only player from Middle Tennessee to make the Parade All-American Team in the 1980s. He emerged as a standout on a team with several Division I prospects in his junior season when he helped Tullahoma to the state semifinals and a 12-2 record. He reached a new level individually as a senior when he was ranked as the nation's eighth best linebacker by Street & Smith's magazine. London averaged 14 tackles per game as a senior and had 414 career tackles and 12 interceptions. He had offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, USC, UCLA, Florida, Tennessee, LSU and Georgia before he signed with the Crimson Tide. At Alabama he was one of only two freshmen to play in 1989 and was a key player on the 1992 defense, considered by some to be the greatest ever, and helped lead the Crimson Tide to the national championship. London went on to play six seasons in the NFL: five with Detroit and one with Green Bay.

LB Dont'a Hightower, Marshall County High: Here, the standout Hightower poses for the camera Dec. 20, 2007.

Dont’a Hightower

Marshall County | Linebacker (2007)

By the time Hightower got to high school he was already close to reaching legendary status. He was a grade-school phenom who became a Class 3A Mr. Football and was the state's defensive MVP as a senior, as chosen by The Tennessean. He also was a member of The Tennessean's Dream Team. He had 160 tackles, including 14 for loss, as a senior along with five interceptions and five forced fumbles. Hightower was a 4-star Rivals.com and 247Sports prospect who signed with Alabama after also considering Auburn, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. At Alabama he was a consensus All-American and played on two BCS national championship teams. After being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, Hightower played nine seasons on three Super Bowl championship teams.

Shelton Quarles, Whites Creek LB 1987-89

Shelton Quarles

Whites Creek | linebacker (1989)

Quarles was as skillful as he was physical. He was a hard hitter and a ball hawk. He recorded 505 career tackles, 30 sacks and five interceptions while leading Whites Creek to a 38-11 record in his three seasons as a starter. The Cobras advanced to the semifinals of the state playoffs in Quarles' senior season. Quarles didn't miss a beat when he went on to play at Vanderbilt where he was a four-year starter. After that he played 10 years in the NFL all with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarles played in Super Bowl XXXVII and the 2002 Pro Bowl. He finished his NFL career with 710 tackles. Quarles was inducted into the Metro Nashville Public Schools Sports Hall of Fame in 2011 and was on The Tennessean's 50 Greatest High School Players of All-Time.

DB Fernando Bryant, Murfreesboro Riverdale High: Here, Bryant stretch out at the start of practice at the school Dec. 7, 1994 for their upcoming TSSAA Class 5A state championship game against Germantown High.

Fernando Bryant

Riverdale | Defensive back (1994)

Riverdale was loaded with outstanding defensive players during the 1990s and Bryant was one of the very best. He was a two-time All-American who led the Warriors to the 1994 state championship and a No. 9 finish in the USA TODAY national ranking with a 15-0 record. Bryant was also a standout on offense at split end. He was a track star who earned the nickname "Rocket" because of his 4.4 time in the 40-yard dash. After signing with Alabama Bryant made 43 consecutive starts for the Crimson Tide. He made the All-SEC first team and played in the inaugural Music City Bowl. Bryant was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars and played 10 seasons in the league. He played in Super Bowl XLIII for the Pittsburgh Steelers and finished his pro career with 472 career tackles and seven interceptions.

Brentwood Academy's Jalen Ramsey (7) lets a pass slip his grasp as MBA's Cade Hooper (9) looks on in the second quarter Aug. 31, 2012 in Brentwood.

Jalen Ramsey

Brentwood Academy | Defensive back (2013)

Before becoming one of the best defensive backs in the NFL, Ramsey was one of the best to ever play at talent-rich Brentwood Academy. He was a U.S. Army All-American and one of The Tennessean's 50 Greatest High School Players of All-Time. Ramsey had a combined 95 tackles, three interceptions and five forced fumbles in his junior and senior seasons. He also played wide receiver and had 31 catches for 676 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. He was No. 1 on The Tennessean's Dandy Dozen college prospects list and a 5-star prospect by Rivals and 4-star by Scout, ESPN and 247Sports. Ramsey originally committed to Southern Cal but signed with Florida State after also being recruited by Alabama, Florida, Oregon and Miami (Fla.). He started every game for three seasons at Florida State, was a consensus All-American and a Jim Thorpe and Bronko Nagurski awards finalist.

DB Robert James, Murfreesboro Holloway High: Here the former Holloway and Fisk University star James, right, is sharing a moment with Buffalo Bills teammate O.J. Simpson in Murfreesboro April 22, 1974. James, an All-Pro cornerback for the Bills, was honored in his hometown and Simpson came to add his tribute.

Robert James

Holloway | Defensive back (1965)

James played in the days before desegregation and was a star at Holloway, a Murfreesboro school for Black students. He helped Holloway post an 11-1 record and was the leader of an outstanding defense that recorded five shutouts and allowed an average of less than five points per game. Holloway played at Fisk then spent seven seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, including six as a starter He played in three consecutive Pro Bowls and was twice named All-Pro before his career was ended by a knee injury in 1975. He also was a track star at Holloway and Fisk and later coached at Smyrna before becoming a longtime administrator at Riverdale.

Murfreesboro Riverdale High standout Gerald Griffin (2), right, attempts to hold off Beech High defender Shane Sanders after catching a pass at Middle Tennessee State stadium in Murfreesboro on Oct. 8, 1993. The host Riverdale stay unbeaten with a 49-7 win.

Gerald Griffin

Riverdale | Defensive back (1995)

Football was in Griffin's blood. His father James and uncle Don were also defensive backs who both starred at MTSU before going on to have lengthy NFL careers. Gerald helped lead Riverdale to the 1994 state championship and a No. 9 finish in the USA TODAY national ranking with a 15-0 record. He made the AP All-State first team and was named to the Daily News Journal Top 50 Players in Oakland and Riverdale history. Griffin, who also played running back, was the Lawrenceburg Quarterback Club Middle Tennessee Player of the Year and No. 1 on the Knoxville News-Sentinel's Top 25 College Prospects in Tennessee list. He signed with Tennessee after also considering Miami and was a starting safety on the Vols' 1998 national championship team.

Joe Campbell

Stratford | Athlete (1987)

Campbell set the Metro career rushing record as a running back during his senior season but made just as much of an impact on defense as a hard-hitting all-state safety. Nicknamed "Frog," he was the two-time Metro Player of the Year who led the Spartans to a 10-3 record and the second round of the state playoffs as a senior. Several schools including Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina, Florida State and Mississippi State recruited Campbell as a defensive back but he signed with MTSU to play running back. Campbell's Stratford jersey No. 21 was retired. He was drafted by the St. Louis Rams and also spent time with the Houston Oilers. He was inducted into the Metro Nashville Public Schools Sports Hall of Fame, MTSU's Blue Raiders Hall of Fame and is currently on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kody Bliss

Punter Kody Bliss, Brentwood Academy: Here, the senior Bliss smiles for the camera at The Tennessean studio as member of the paper's All-MidState football team Dec. 16, 2002.

Brentwood Academy | Punter (2002)

Bliss averaged 51.0 yards per punt and had just six kickoffs returned during his senior season. Bliss, an All-State punter, also handled Brentwood Academy's field goal attempts from 51 yards and out. He kicked a 61-yarder. Bliss helped Brentwood Academy to the state championship game and a 10-2 record. He was a three-year starter and the No. 1 kicker/punter on the Knoxville News-Sentinel's Top 25 College Prospects in Tennessee list. He signed with Auburn after also receiving offers from Vanderbilt, Texas, Notre Dame and Ohio State. He made a quick impact, punting a total of 13 times in his first two games for a 36.6-yard average and landing six punts inside the 20. He went on to lead the SEC with a 46.1-yard punting average as a senior.

PK Jeff Hall, Franklin County High: Here, Hall, the now Tennessee kicker, celebrates his late game field goal splitting the uprights against UCLA at Neyland Field in Knoxville Sept. 6, 1997.

Jeff Hall

Franklin County | Kicker (1993)

Hall established himself as one of the best kickers in the state as a sophomore and remained one of the best through his senior season. He kicked a pair of 62-yard field goals as a sophomore and added a 57-yarder as a senior. He finished his career 16-of-24 on field goals and 66-of-76 on extra points. Hall also averaged 38.0 yards on punts. He played in the Prep All-American Bowl and made a 53-yard field goal. After signing with Tennessee he was a four-time All-SEC kicker and captain of the Vols' national championship team. He played in the Hula Bowl, Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl and was selected by Washington in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

COACH

Carlton Flatt

Brentwood Academy (1969-2006)

Six of the players on the All-Legends team are from Brentwood Academy. That tells you something about the program and especially about the person who built it, Carlton Flatt. In 1969 Flatt started to turn the tiny private school with only 13 players on the roster into what eventually would become a state powerhouse. Flatt won his first of 10 career state championships in 1974. The Eagles also won in 1980, '81, '82, '87, '88, '91, '95, '96 and 2006. Flatt also led the Eagles to 10 state championship runner-up finishes. His career record is 355-68-3. Flatt, who retired as Brentwood Academy's coach and athletic director in 2006, is in the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, Tennessee Coaches Athletic Hall of Fame and Austin Peay Athletics Hall of Fame.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville area high school football All-Legends team announced