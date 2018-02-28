Meet NASCAR’s First Black Woman Pit Crew Member

When you think of NASCAR, the first words that come to mind typically aren’t “African American,” or “female.”

That view of the sport is certainly changing beginning with Brehanna Daniels. She is the first African-American woman pit crew member that NASCAR has ever had.

Growing up, Brehanna, 24, wasn’t a fan of racing; it was all about basketball for her. During her college years, she was a Division I point and shooting guard at Norfolk State University. She had no clue that her journey to NASCAR would also be a stride in making history for the sport and for minorities.

After her last basketball season at Norfolk State was over, Brehanna contemplated going to play basketball overseas, but decided to give the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Pit Crew Development Program a shot instead, due to a chance encounter.

One day, while at Chick-Fil-A, a woman came up to her — as she was about to take a bite out of her sandwich — and told her that the program was coming to her school in two days, and suggested that Brehanna tryout.

Brehanna had no idea what a pit crew even was, but the woman showed her a video. “I saw a pit stop and I was like, ‘Wow, that was fast!’”

At the tryout, pit crew coach Phil Horton put the athletes through a tough obstacle course, and she was the only girl there.

Three weeks later, Brehanna got the call that would change her life. She was invited to the NASCAR Drive for Diversity pit crew combine that was held in Charlotte two years ago. At the national combine, she placed in the top 10, which landed her a spot to be able to train professionally for the pit crew.

The Drive for Diversity Program is a training program for minority and female aspiring NASCAR pit crew members. The program recruits and trains former athletes, due to their high-performing skills, abilities, and attitudes, to be successful as pit crew members in the three NASCAR National series.

As a member of the pit crew, Brehanna is a tire changer. Due to her height (being low to the ground) and having hand-eye coordination from playing basketball makes this the perfect position for her.

In the beginning, it was tough, she expressed.

“Coach Horton started us out with two-a-day workouts for six months straight,” she said. “He was killing us. Being a tire changer, I had to get used to my impact wrench, which is not light. My hands were sore after every practice. Some nights I would have to ice my hands after practice.”

The hard work and sore hands paid off when the unthinkable happened during Brehanna’s first ARCA race last year in Nashville, Tenn., where she became first black woman to go over the wall in a national racing series.

“I had to carry my very own tire [by myself],” she said. “Thank God I paid attention to Coach Horton in practice. Who knew it would’ve been in my first race? I was on the wall with my impact wrench in my right hand, and the tire in my [left] hand. The car pulled in, I jumped over the wall with the tire and my impact wrench. I got the job done, and I was my own tire carrier and tire changer.”

At that moment, she knew she could do it, and that she could succeed in the world of NASCAR.

“One day we were sitting in film with Coach Horton and he said, ‘I think Brehanna is the first African-American female in this sport because I’ve never seen anybody else,’” she said. “From that moment on, I thought about how crazy that was. I don’t like to put myself in a box and I’m willing to try new things, and this is where it’s taken me.”

Aside from the looks and surprised reactions when people see her on or around the track, Brehanna takes being the first as a serious honor.

“It’s sad that it took this long for it to happen, in 2017,” she said. “I’m thankful to be in this position to be that example to other little brown girls and boys, and everyone else who wants to be in the sport.”

When people think of NASCAR, they often think of it as being one face, a predominantly Caucasian male sport, Brehanna expressed. She doesn’t want it to be like that for years to come and hopes that when her time is done in the sport, and that when people think of NASCAR, they see different faces throughout the sport; it’s no longer one stereotypical view.

In June, Brehanna made history at Dover International Speedway as the first African-American woman to pit a vehicle in a national NASCAR series race — her second and third races — for the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series.

She was only supposed to do one race that weekend, but ended up picking up a deal as soon as she got to the track that Friday. She recalls getting a lot of stares that weekend.

“People aren’t used to seeing someone who looks like me at the track, especially women,” she said.

For Brehanna being around all guys is nothing new, but she knows that she has to work 10 times harder than them to achieve the same recognition.

“I feel like I have two targets on my back: one being an African-American female, and the other of just being a female,” she said. “I have to work that much harder than everybody else.”

Being a black woman in the racing world is tough, and comes with nothing less than discrimination and racism from those who don’t understand the sport’s progression and diversity efforts.

Sometimes, Brehanna reads the comments under articles written about her, but most of the time she tries not to pay the negative words any attention.

“I don’t really say anything,” she said. “There are also people under those posts who are backing me up. I read one comment that said, ‘If you don’t understand why this sport needed this change, then you’re silly.’ I thought that was so true. I just keep doing me because you can’t please everybody.”

There are so many thoughts running through Brehanna’s head while she awaits a pit stop from her driver on race days — pit stop fails and the visuals of videos where people get hit by the cars — flood her mind. Thinking of those things help her prevent them from happening because she knows what to do.

“It’s a crazy adrenaline rush,” she explained. “When a car pulls in, I’m on the wall with my gun, and because I’m on the rear and I run around the car, everybody has to be focused.”

Right now, Brehanna is a free agent tire changer. She works with different teams, and has to ensure that she’s always on her A-game. Her goal: to get signed to a driver’s team, permanently.

This month, she pitted for driver, Stephen Leicht in the Xfinity Series race during Daytona 500 weekend.

When she got to the track, Brehanna got a great surprise. Stephen Leicht’s crew chief asked her to be on his crew for more than just that one race. She’s not sure if it’s a permanent position for the rest of the season, but she will be a part of his pit crew, at least, for this past weekend in Atlanta, and in Las Vegas this coming week.

Her top goal: to change tires in the Monster Energy Cup Series one day.

“I want to be the one to break barriers on all levels in this sport,” she said. “I’m not done making my mark just yet. I’m just getting started, so I’m going to keep working hard and proving myself. I can do anything a man can do, as long as I work hard.”

