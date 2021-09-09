Meet NASCAR’s first Black woman pit crew member

Associated Press

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer that was found in February and the treatment “went well.” Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was detected during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove it. For Democrats, Klobuchar's health update was a fresh reminder of their fragile hold on the Senate, which they control by a single vote.