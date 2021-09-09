Meet NASCAR’s first Black woman pit crew member
Brehanna Daniels, the first Black woman tire changer in NASCAR’s history, is forging a path to increase diversity in race cars, pit crews and NASCAR stands.
Only two races remain to set the 12-driver NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff grid and the Regular Season Championship remains very much up for grabs with only a single point separating five-race winner Austin Cindric and three-race winner A.J. Allmendinger. That means there‘s certainly a lot on the line in Saturday‘s Go Bowling 250 (2:30 p.m. […]
Joe Gibbs Racing‘s Denny Hamlin snapped a 31-race winless streak last weekend at Darlington Raceway, taking the trophy for the first NASCAR Playoffs race of 2021. With the victory came the spoils and, in this instance, Hamlin is the only driver to clinch a spot in the Round of 12 with his victory. Now the […]
California — along with Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Utah — recorded its hottest ever meteorological summer.
Big block Chevy Camaro blows away the competition with nothing more than a gigantic engine.
We‘ve been writing in this space about a school of thought that many Cup Series Playoffs tracks are well-suited for Joe Gibbs Racing. Based on the betting odds for Saturday night‘s Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders, Richmond Raceway fits that bill. JGR drivers occupy the top three spots on most oddsboards, with […]
Ride shotgun with Chris Buescher as he takes his No. 17 Ford Mustang for a spin around Daytona during NASCAR's Next Gen test.
Rare Malaise Era Muscle Olds Doesn't Find a Forever Home.
NBC is giving up eyeballs in the short-term to gauge how invested the Notre Dame fans base is for the sake of capturing value in the future.
CBS will compete with ABC's Ryan Seacrest with "New Year's Eve Live! Nashville's Big Bash," a five-hour primetime concert special.
Presidents of the PGA of America and the Northern Ohio Section explain the value that 28,000-plus pros bring to their clubs and communities.
The Atlantic Coast Conference crown seems up for grabs after the league’s disappointing opening week performance. Its three preseason ranked teams all lost as the league went 7-7, a dent to a conference eager to show that it's more than just Clemson at the top. The Tigers, who started at No. 3, fell to No. 2 Georgia 10-3.
Here's the injury update on Oregon star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeux. #GoBucks
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer that was found in February and the treatment “went well.” Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was detected during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove it. For Democrats, Klobuchar's health update was a fresh reminder of their fragile hold on the Senate, which they control by a single vote.
The actress, 48, first sought help after being sexually assaulted at 19.
The tires bounced over the concrete barrier on the interstate and “became airborne to a great height,” police said.
Ricardo Pepi committed to play for the USMNT because he said the US gave his family a "home" and gave him opportunities.
The impossible really is nothing for Emma Raducanu, the new British No 1, who eased into the US Open semi-finals without the slightest fuss. The whole thing feels like a feverish delusion. And yet, every time you wonder if it’s really happening, Raducanu’s smiling face pops on another news bulletin.
Kyle Larson earned the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 16 middle race at Richmond Raceway. RELATED: Complete schedule for Richmond | Betting odds Larson will start his No. […]
The Duke of York has returned to the Queen’s Balmoral estate in Scotland as attempts to serve legal papers on him over sex allegations continue.