Meet our new Michigan football, basketball beat writer: Michael Cohen

There is a children’s book written by Michael Jordan’s mother and sister that played a role in my decision to become a sportswriter.

Published in 2003, the book is called “Salt in His Shoes” and tells the story of an adolescent Jordan who is frustrated by his diminutive stature. A taller player had deflected one of Jordan’s passes during a game at the local park, and the resulting turnover led to a game-winning shot for the opposition. The despondent Jordan sought advice from his mother.

“Mama, how can I grow taller?”

Bulls' Michael Jordan slams during a Dec. 6, 1995, game against the New York Knicks in Chicago.

Now, Mama knew the answer to a lot of questions, but this was a tough one. She thought for a moment as she sprinkled salt and pepper on the chicken she was making for dinner. Then she smiled, looked at Michael, and said, “Salt.”

“Salt?” Michael looked at his mama.

“Salt in your shoes. We’ll put salt in your shoes and say a prayer every night. Before you know it, you’ll be taller!” she replied.

Like thousands of children born in the early 1990s, I wanted nothing more than to be the next Jordan. His posters lined my walls in Connecticut, his shoes filled my closet and his penchant for making clutch shots meant I was always counting down from 10 in my driveway.

And just like Jordan, I desperately needed a growth spurt of my own. I stood 5 feet 1 and weighed 95 pounds entering my freshman year of high school and quickly became jealous as the classmates around me explored new altitudes. That’s when I channeled my inner Jordan and began sprinkling salt in my shoes, too.

Of course, that moment is also when Jordan’s story and my story diverge: I never reached 6 feet tall, I never sniffed professional basketball — I quit after my freshman year of high school — and nobody has turned my silhouette into anything, let alone the logo for a billion-dollar brand.

Instead, the part of the book that resonated with me was the advice Jordan received from his father after several months of salty shoes produced nary an inch of growth.

“ ... And you already have everything it takes to be a winner, right in here.”

Daddy tapped Michael on his chest.

Michigan cheerleaders run on the field with large Block M flags before their football game against Ohio State on Nov. 28, 2015, in Ann Arbor at Michigan Stadium.

“Being taller may help you play a little better, but not as much as practice, determination, and giving your best will. Those are the things that make you a real winner.”

The underlying virtues of patience, persistence and the value of hard work became tools of motivation reinforcing the idea that we can always find ways to achieve our goals — or some form of them — even if the circumstances aren’t exactly what we envisioned. And for me that meant finding a way to make a living in sports after my dreams of becoming a professional basketball player and, later, a professional soccer player were extinguished. In reality, I never came close to achieving either one.

But I quickly realized that my knack for writing lent itself to sports reporting, a world where I could still immerse myself in the games I adored. My affinity for research found a useful outlet in the box scores, statistics and record books I had studied for years. My inquisitive personality drove me to learn as much as possible about the backgrounds, personalities and development of the people I covered in order to share that knowledge with readers. My obsession with athletics and competition meant none of it felt like work.

So I completed my bachelor’s degree in newspaper journalism from Syracuse University and began climbing the sports writing ladder: first as a Syracuse football beat writer for The Post-Standard; next as a sports enterprise reporter for The Commercial Appeal in Memphis, Tennessee; then as a Green Bay Packers beat writer for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and The Athletic; and finally, over the last year and a half, hosting my own podcast (Cohen’s Corner) while doing some freelance work for Sports Illustrated and coaching Division I women’s soccer at Central Connecticut State University. I’ve also written for The New York Times and ESPN along the way.

Michael Cohen

Across all those stops I’ve demonstrated the work ethic and passion associated with doing something you love, and that’s what I’m bringing to the Michigan football and basketball beat at the Free Press. The final product you read in print or online, the podcast you listen to on the way to work or the video you watch on your phone should all reflect my dedication to producing high-quality journalism.

And when the next Jordan puts a pinch of salt in his shoes to develop into an athletic phenom, I’ll be there to write about it.

