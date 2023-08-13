Meet Michael McDowell, who earns NASCAR playoff spot with win at Indianapolis

Michael McDowell won NASCAR Cup's Indianapolis Motor Speedway road-course race on Aug. 13, 2023, holding off Chase Elliott and leading 54 laps in a race that went the final 76 laps under green.

Here's what you should know about McDowell.

How many career wins does Michael McDowell have?

2 in Cup racing. He won the 2021 season-opening Daytona 500. He also won a NASCAR Xfinity race in 2016, on a road course at Elkhart Lake, Wis., and a NASCAR Grand-Am race. He also has NASCAR Trucks, ARCA and Champ Car experience.

When Michael McDowell won the Daytona 500 in 2021, his family couldn't be with him in victory lane.



His family is with him now after a win at Indy. pic.twitter.com/fGa775zbMG — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 13, 2023

What car does Michael McDowell drive in NASCAR?

He drives the No. 34 Ford for Front Row Motorsports. McDowell joined the team for the 2018 season, and it recently picked up a 2024 option for McDowell.

How old is Michael McDowell?

38.

Where is Michael McDowell from?

Glendale, Arizona.

Michael McDowell's wife, family

Michael and Jami McDowell were married in 2004 and have five children: Trace, Emma, Rylie, Lucas and Isabella.

Michael and Jami McDowell were married in 2004 and have five children: Trace, Emma, Rylie, Lucas and Isabella.