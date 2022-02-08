Meet Michael Maietti, Mizzou’s athletic OL prospect

It’s tough to find an offensive lineman more battle-tested than Missouri center Michael Maietti.

With five seasons of starting experience at the collegiate level and an extensive list of NFL-caliber defenders he’s gone up against, Maietti has been refining his craft and is ready to make the jump to the next level.

A second-team All-SEC lineman and a third-team All-American in 2021, Maietti solidified himself as one of the top centers in all of college football, and he hopes to carry that momentum over to the pros.

Draft Wire had the chance to speak exclusively with Maietti about his stellar season, having played in both the SEC and Big Ten, which NFL player he tries to emulate most, and much more.

JI: You finished this year as a second-team All-SEC and third-team All-American. What does that mean to you?

MM: Oh, man, it’s exciting. That’s why you wake up at 5 a.m. and workout all winter, and you do all the extra work throughout the offseason. So that’s the best part, watching your hard work pay off and having some success in the field and in the locker room.

JI: You’ve got five years of starting experience to your name; not a lot of players in this draft can say that. How do you feel your experience gives you an upper hand over the rest of this center class?

MM: I just feel like [I’m] able to play in so many different offenses. I mean, I’ve had a few different coordinators, a few different o-line coaches, everybody teaches the game a little bit different. I feel like my ability to adapt to everything around me is just going to help me in the long run.

JI: You started for three years at Rutgers before transferring to Mizzou. Was it tough to make that initial move, and how did the fit in Mizzou’s culture work for you?

MM: At first, it was honestly difficult. I’m a Jersey boy, I grew up in New Jersey, my family and everything I knew was right there in New Jersey, but I feel like college football has so much to offer the athlete. I wanted to see what else could be out there for me. I wanted to change; I wanted to play in the SEC. I feel like that was a great opportunity to go out and see what the rest of college football’s like, and also the SEC.

JI: Since you’ve played in both the Big Ten and the SEC, I have to ask: Who’s the toughest player you’ve gone up against in college?

MM: Man, I feel, like you said, playing in those two great conferences, every week, it’s a great player [I’m going up against]. This year, I thought Jordan Davis was was a very good player. I’ll probably have to say him, but everybody’s a great player when you’re playing at this level.

JI: It feels like literally every week, you’re going up against a future NFL player, right?

MM: Every time you turn the game film on and turn on the opponent film, for the following week, it’s like, “Alright well, that guy’s a hell of a player.” That’s the fun part about playing in the SEC.

JI: You were a cornerstone of that Mizzou offense that helped Tyler Badie break the single-season rushing record. What does it mean to you to be a part of Mizzou history?

MM: It means a lot. When you play offensive line, you only really get noticed when you do the wrong thing, you know? When you have a running back that’s having a season like Tyler Badie had and breaking records and just playing really good football, a lot of that has to do with o-line, so it does mean a lot to us.

JI: Mizzou’s had a handful of legit offensive linemen come into the NFL over the last few years, right?

MM: Yeah, we definitely have. Hopefully we can keep that ball rolling this year.

JI: Which offensive linemen have you grown up idolizing?

MM: I would probably have to say, being a northeast guy, probably [Eagles center] Jason Kelce. Every time you put the film on, he’s down the field making blocks 30 yards down the field, playing hard. He’s not a big guy, but I try to really try to make my game look as similar as I can to his.

JI: Especially earlier on in his career, he’s got that limitless range as a blocker. He moves like a tight end, doesn’t he?

MM: No, absolutely. That’s why it’s so fun to watch his film every time I go on the iPad, and pull up some Jason Kelce stuff. It’s impressive every time, every year.

JI: How do you like to spend your free time outside of football?

MM: I really enjoy hanging out my family and friends. That means a lot to me. I have a dog who loves hanging out with me, and I love hanging out. Columbia really showed me what the outdoor life was a little bit more. Growing up in New Jersey, there’s things you can do. But I mean, we’re here in Missouri, so that culture shock really happened to me quick, but I adapted to it. I enjoyed it. I enjoy the outdoors and all that stuff.

JI: Have you had the chance to go down to the Ozarks yet? I haven’t been yet, and I’ve been really meaning to go down there.

MM: No, I haven’t actually, but I know that’s a real popular spot. Everybody tries to go down there in the summer.

JI: Let’s say I’m an NFL general manager. What would I be getting if I drafted you to my team?

MM: A competitor, a guy that hates losing, a guy that’s going to show up to work every single day. Just a guy who loves football, honestly.

